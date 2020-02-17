Why These Dividends May Be Your New Retirement Income: Better Options For Income Investors

The Golden Age of CEF investing may be upon us as investors search for yield and come up short.

We believe our approach helps mitigate all three of those risks at once while providing similar or better returns over the long term.

There are three main risks that retirement portfolios are going to be susceptible to, and studying those risks inside and out and how it applies to you is critical.

TINA = There Is No Alternative, which has been pervasive in the retail investor and financial advisory world, exposing investors to much larger amounts of risk.

Traditional asset management and portfolio construction theory is being thrown out the window. Those who do what worked prior to 2008 are going to need to adapt.

Investors who are in the red zone for retirement, ages 55 to 75, need to consider several important risks that they are facing along with answering a few important questions. One of those questions is what are reasonable return assumptions for our portfolios?

Both Merrill Lynch (BofA) and Morgan Stanley have come out in recent months declaring that the 60/40 equity/bond portfolio is dead. We have written about this extensively on Seeking Alpha:

With powerful demographic forces keeping interest rates lower for longer, investors (and financial advisors!) need to adjust their thinking for the future. In the Morgan Stanley report, they wrote:

At the point of no return? Low growth, low inflation expectations and low yields contribute to low long-run nominal expected returns compared to history. We expect US stocks and USTs to see 4.9% and 2.8% each year respectively over the next decade, driving expected returns for a traditional 60/40 equity/bond USD portfolio close to a century low.

In fact, they believe that the traditional 60/40 portfolio returns over the next 10 years will be close to a century low. In the BofA paper, authors Derek Harris and Jared Woodward argue that there are "good reasons to reconsider the role of bonds in your portfolio" and advocate allocating a greater share toward equities.

But at this point in the cycle, should you really be shifting more of your hard-earned capital to stocks just to witness another downturn in the markets like we saw during the last two recessions? The following chart shows the S&P 500 since 1996 and the different inflection points. The last two drawdowns were around 50%. With the index up ~380% from the March '09 lows and valuations getting stretched, perhaps it's time to rethink that strategy.

(Source: JPMorgan)

The main problem most investors have with bonds is that they don't earn anything in today's low interest rate environment. Early on in the recovery, the fear was that your bond allocation would get clobbered by higher interest rates as they "returned to normal." However, one must ask the question, what is normal?

Many of the financial advisors and investors (baby boomers) grew up with much higher interest rates. From the early 1960s through the early 2000s, rates on all maturities were much higher. But if one were to look at the long-term history of interest rates, they would see that the anomaly is not the current low yields of today but the higher yields of the prior five decades.

(Source: Business Insider)

The way that bond math works is that the total return over longer periods of time is likely to be very close to the interest rate of the security when you acquired it. With interest rates so low, or even negative, your total return is likely to be very low.

If you are in a 60/40 portfolio, that means that the 40% in bonds is highly unlikely to provide the same returns they did in previous decades when rates were much higher. The math bears this out. If you think equities also will experience lower returns over the next decade, say 6% instead of the traditional 8%-plus, and bonds pay you 2%, then your 60/40 portfolio is likely to only provide you a total return of 4.4%, confirming the Morgan Stanley research mentioned earlier.

Look at the current Schiller PE. The current level is 31 (as of December 31, 2019). The last time it was this high was December 2001. At that time, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 5.10%. Thus, it would be reasonable to expect a 5.1% return from bonds. Stocks, however, have a P/E of 31 which is over two standard deviations above the median, implies a 3.10% average annual return going forward.

(Source: Shiller PE)

What Should Investors Do To Get Higher Yields In The Current Environment?

A closed-end fund ("CEF") is an investment structure (NOT an asset class!) organized under the regulations of the Investment Company Act of 1940. They are pool of capital in a fund wrapper with a fixed number of shares. Despite the name, CEFs are very liquid as they trade intraday on a stock exchange. Given that the number of shares is fixed, the price can deviate from the net asset value.

Most CEF yields are much higher than you would achieve with dividend-paying stocks or traditional bond mutual funds and ETFs. We believe that the future looks very bright for closed-end funds, especially on the bond side, given the inefficiencies of investing in fixed income within open-end mutual funds or exchange traded funds.

Many investors have heard about the negative yields in Europe. I hear all the time "who in their right mind would ever buy a negative yielding bond?" Well, many Americans do all the time and not even know it. For instance, check out the Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX). The top holding is the German bund maturing August 2029. The current yield is -0.32%. This is why investors need to move beyond open-end mutual funds and especially passive indices for the fixed income allocation. Risks lure beneath!

Closed-end funds are actively managed with key advantages for the investor compared to ETFs and open-end mutual funds. The closed feature preventing new assets from flowing in means that new capital doesn't dilute you down when interest rates fall. In addition, the lack of cash flows (money flowing in and out) of the fund means they can hold higher yielding, less liquid bonds. The portfolio manager knows he never has to sell if he doesn't want to compared to ETFs and mutual funds which have to meet daily redemptions.

For those reasons and others (including modest leverage and the ability to buy at a discount), CEFs have much higher yields than traditional fixed income through ETFs and mutual funds. Most bond CEFs today yield around 7% with some yields reaching the mid teens.

Asset location is key for a tax efficient portfolio. We highly recommend placing taxable bond CEFs in your IRA since income is taxed at the ordinary tax rates. In your non-qualified account, if your marginal tax rate is greater than 22%, you should look at the opportunities in municipal CEFs. Today, most muni CEFs pay over 4% tax-free distribution yields. For those in the top brackets in high tax states (CA, NY, CT, NJ, etc.), the tax-equivalent yields are near or even in excess of 8%. For those looking for safer income streams, munis are one of the safest asset classes in the world.

We use CEFs to implement our cash flow investing strategy that replaces the typical 60/40 portfolio reliant on capital gains. Our strategy is agnostic to capital gains as we want to generate high current income streams that can be used for retirement income or reinvested and compounded over time. Steven Bavaria has written about this a lot on Seeking Alpha. Essentially, you generate your total return primarily from the income which is more predictable and recurring.

Our strategy of cash flow investing is similar though we would say with less risk. Our Core Income Portfolio has a current yield just under 8% which helps mitigate most of the retirement risks apparent today. If you can generate 8%, even when taking into account a 1% NAV headwind per year, you are still producing 3% more than you need using the old 4% withdrawal rule. The excess 3% is there to be reinvested and grow your income over time.

Conclusions And Recommendations

Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn't, pays it.

- Albert Einstein (maybe)

Upgrade your fixed income allocations as soon as possible to take advantage of higher yields and the compounding effect over time.

Utilize the advantage in municipal CEFs in your non-qualified accounts today for safer income streams and superior returns.

Asset location is key! Minimize your taxes in order to maximize your after-tax returns.

Build a diversified portfolio of CEFs from differing asset classes and sponsors.

One thing I see a lot of investors who are new to CEFs do is load up on PIMCO taxable CEFs thinking they are diversified. The problem with that is the NAVs of these funds tend to be highly correlated with each other so the diversification (at least on NAV) may not be what they think.

We believe CEFs, especially bond CEFs, may be entering a Golden Age as these structures "get discovered" by yield-starved investors. The supply of CEFs remains relatively contained with only a few funds coming to market each year. As demand increases, we could see some discounts permanently disappear, resulting in capital gains on top of those higher yields for the earlier investors.

CEFs require a significant amount of research and experience in monitoring them. Most novice investors of the space simply buy based on the largest discount or highest yield. This is a fundamental error that needs to be squashed early in CEF investing.

One of our recent acquisitions in our Flexible Income Portfolio which seeks to generate a 7%-9% income stream plus capital gains by buying at anomalous discounts, was Eaton Vance Municipal Bond (EIM). The fund yields more than 4.5% and trades at a -6.7% discount to NAV. The fund recently increased the distribution by more than 15% - we think to placate the large activist shareholder base. Once reflected in CEFConnect, we believe we could see incremental buying closing the discount by several points, perhaps even sending it to par and resulting in a 6.7% gain plus the yield.

Another fund we think investors should look at is Western Asset High Income II (HIX) which trades at a -7.5% discount and yields 8.35%. The fund is experiencing selling pressure as an activist hedge fund sells out of it which is keeping the discount wide despite what has been generally shrinking discounts across the entire CEF space. Once the activist is done, we think we could see a small pop in the share price in addition to collecting the income.

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EIM, HIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.