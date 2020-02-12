An 18% Dividend Increase And An 18% Upside: Why I Invested In Anthem
About: Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)
by: Chuck Walston
Summary
Analysts’ consensus 12-month target is for an 18% plus upside.
The company is experiencing rapid organic growth.
Domestic political concerns are depressing the share price.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is selling at a deep discount for reasons unrelated to the company's performance. The shares largely mirror a health sector that languished in relation to the S&P 500. Although Healthcare is