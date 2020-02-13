Binance Coin Continues To Be A Market Of The Larger Crypto Market

The exchange continues to find ways to increase its trading volumes, which can provide BNB with its inherent coin value, supporting price.

Binance Coin, the native coin of one of the most popular crypto exchanges, has performed in line with Bitcoin and the rest of the market in late 2019 and 2020.

The price evolution of the BNB/BTC (BNB-USD) pair over the last few months has been interesting. One thing that has stood out is the almost-perfect positive correlation between the price trajectory of the BTCUSD and the BNBBTC pairs. The recent price surge of Bitcoin against the US Dollar has been followed quite paradoxically by a weakening of Bitcoin against the Binance Coin. This analysis piece, therefore, aims to present the outlook for the BNBBTC pair as we head into the second month of 2020.

Fundamental Analysis

The Binance exchange has just introduced the cross collateral feature, which will allow users use their crypto holdings on the exchange as collateral to secure funding for futures trades. Those who use this new service can use their holdings on the BUSD stablecoin to borrow USDT at 0% interest.

New features are also being added on the Binance market maker program. However, these news releases are not expected to have short-term impact on market price of the BNBBTC pair. Rather, the happenings on BTCUSD seem to be the main short-term driver of price action on the BNBBTC pair.

Technical Analysis

The technical analysis for BNB/BTC starts from the weekly chart, where price is more or less trading sideways within the small symmetrical triangle. This triangle encapsulates the price activity of the last three weeks. However, a closer look at the weekly chart shows that price action has traded within a range which extends from just above the 0.0022863 level above and the 0.0017745 price level below.

BNB/BTC Weekly Chart: January 27, 2020

The daily chart presents a clearer picture, where it can be seen that price action has actually broken above the symmetrical triangle. However, the price has started to pull back towards the broken upper border of the triangle. This price pullback typically happens when there has been a breach of the borders of a pattern such as the symmetrical triangle. Usually, the price will stall at the broken border as a result of a phenomenon known as role reversal. In this example, we expect the price to be supported by the broken triangle border.

BNB/BTC Daily Chart: February 6, 2020

After the entire picture is compiled from the price information, the outlook for BNB/BTC is presented below.

Trade Outlook for BNB/BTC

The triangle's upper border intersects the 0.0020175 price level, which existed as a resistance but has become a new support as a result of the present price violation of the triangle's upper border. The regular expectation from technical analysis is that the price will continue in the direction of the initial trend. However, there are instances where the triangle will function as a topping or bottoming pattern to indicate a trend reversal. The latter seems to be the case here.

Price is expected to test the initial resistance at 0.0021210. A break of this price level to the upside will open the door towards further ascension of price to challenge further resistance targets at 0.0022863 and 0.0024677, in that order. Further targets include the 0.0024677 and 0.0026136 price levels, which could come into the picture if BNBBTC continues to show strong recovery. This would also depend on Bitcoin showing continued strength against the US Dollar. On that pair, Bitcoin is now approaching a major resistance, which is also the same situation with the BBNBTC. If BTCUSD breaks into the 10,000 price level, we can expect the BNBBTC pair to gain strength from that move to break above the present resistance at 0.0021210.

On the flip side, a failure of the BNBBTC pair to breach the resistance at 0.0021210 could lead to a pullback to the broken triangle's top border. This border lies close to the 0.0020175 support level. Further downside could allow BNBBTC to drop further to 0.0019408. These downside moves would also coincide with BTCUSD failing to break above the 10,000 level and seeing a pullback to downside targets at 9,600 and 9,485.

Sentiment

Long-term: Bearish

Medium-term: neutral

Short-term bullish

The monthly chart shows the long-term picture for BNBBTC, and this is still indicative of a crypto pair in a downtrend. The short-term rally being witnessed may be a generalized pullback on the downtrend, which could present an opportunity to sell on rallies. The medium-term picture is neutral, as BNBBTC continues to trade between the range formed by the 0.0022863 level as the ceiling and the 0.0017745 level which functions as the floor.

