After the bell on Tuesday, shares of retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) lost a quarter of their value after the company issued a dismal sales update for the first two months of its fiscal Q4. With the top line plunging and expenses soaring, the company's future is in more doubt now as the large shift away from brick and mortar retail continues.

(Source: cnbc.com)

The company provided this key update to give visibility into the current pressures the business is facing. It will be more than two months until we get the final results on April 15th, but they are not likely to be pretty. Let's not forget that the company has had a dismal track record in recent years, missing analyst estimates on the top line six quarters in a row and in 15 of the last 20 quarterly periods.

If we go back about a month, the company's Q3 results were a stinker. While the street was expecting a 4.7% comparable store sales drop, the actual number came in at a minus 8.3%. You would have thought that estimates would have dropped enough as a result for Q4 to not be that bad, but here are some of the keys from this week's release:

The first two months of the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter (December 2019 and January 2020) saw a 5.4% decline in comparable sales driven primarily by store traffic declines, combined with inventory management issues and increased promotional activity and markdowns.

Adjusting for the calendar shift to exclude Cyber Monday week in both periods, comparable sales for the first two months of the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter declined 13%.

The Company's gross margin during the first two months of the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter declined around 300 basis points primarily due to an unfavorable impact on merchandise margin from promotional activity during the period.

During the first two months of the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter, the Company's SG&A as a percentage of net sales increased approximately 390 basis points, which included approximately 200 basis points related to the impact of the sale-leaseback transaction ($(32.5) million) announced in January, and severance expense ($10.7 million) associated with the extensive leadership changes announced in December 2019.

Excluding those two non-routine items, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of net sales increased approximately 190 basis points primarily due to the effect of fixed costs, such as occupancy and technology-related expenses, including depreciation, on a lower sales base.

The street was expecting a 1.5% decline in same store sales, so the company missed by almost 400 basis points. Worse yet was the double-digit decline when adjusting for the calendar shift. Throw in a 300 basis point decline in gross margins and a 390 basis point increase in SG&A as a percentage of revenue, and you are looking at an awful operating income (or loss) situation. Going into Tuesday's update, the street was looking for an overall fiscal Q4 sales decline of 4.3% to $3.16 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were forecast to drop from $1.20 to $1.09. Will the company even be able to report an adjusted profit this time around?

The one thing I'll be really interested to see when the company actually reports all of its results is the cash flow picture. While there was a recent sale-leaseback transaction to provide $250 million of capital, that's a short-term fix to improve financial flexibility. Take a look at the table below that shows some of the key numbers the company has reported in its past five fiscal years.

(Source: Company 10-K filings, seen here)

While free cash flow did tick up somewhat in the fiscal 2018 period, things are likely to be much worse when we get 2019's figures. If you take a look at the 10-Q filing that shows data through the first three quarters of this year, cash flow generated from operations dropped to $257 million from more than $665 million in the prior year's nine-month period. That didn't all hit the free cash flow line, however, as capex was down by almost $70 million, but there's only so much capex you can cut. That definitely impacted capital returns, as detailed on the Q3 conference call:

Regarding share repurchase activity, we had a low level of engagement in the market repurchasing $1.2 million or 87,000 shares during the quarter. And as Mark stated earlier, our capital allocation strategy remains under review, as the board and management evaluate future capital investments required to accelerate the company's ongoing business transformation.

If I were a betting man, I'd think the buyback will be completely axed for at least a year or two now. There even is an argument to be made that the dividend could be cut or eliminated as well in an effort to save capital. I don't think a total elimination of the quarterly payout is needed just yet, as it would be a dramatic step to show the company is looking to preserve cash. Income investors might like the annual yield now above 6.00%, but that's not comforting if your shares are plunging several times that rate.

As for those shares, they went into Tuesday's report up more than 100% from their yearly low. Even down 25% in the after-hours session to a little more than $11, they are still well above their $7.31 bottom. While I don't see that number being hit in the near term, this company needs to show a much better face at the April earnings report. Otherwise, we will see a new low because Tuesday's report was awful and doesn't leave a lot of optimism for this company's future in the current retail environment.