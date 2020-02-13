FNB: A High 4.5% Dividend With Caveats

FNB Inc. (OTCPK:FIDS) is the parent of First National Bank of Dennison, a five-branch community bank serving Tuscarawas County in eastern central Ohio. The bank is not to be confused with the far larger (and also relatively high yielding) F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) which covers most of Pennsylvania and whose branch network ends near the Pennsylvania/Ohio border.

FNB is in many ways a traditional community bank with a meaningful, though by no means dominant, local deposit market share and returns on assets and equity broadly in line with peer institutions. A couple exceptions apply, though, as the company's loan portfolio has a very short duration to maturity or interest rate repricing and is simultaneously heavily weighted towards higher yielding automotive and residential loans. The combination of factors supports a robust dividend yield in excess of 4.5%. However, while the yield may be attractive to income-oriented investors, a higher measure of risk tolerance is in order, given the risks inherent in the loan portfolio, the limited liquidity of the shares, and the higher sensitivity to changes in benchmark interest rates. Still, while we typically would not focus on an institution with such thinly traded shares and modest appreciation potential, the high dividend yield warrants attention.

Geography and Market Share

Tuscarawas County, the company's core market, is located roughly equidistant from Cleveland, Columbus, and Pittsburgh, without being especially close to any urban center. The county is rather overbanked for a rural region with a population of only 90,000 with fourteen banks and thirty six branches serving the county. The competitor mix is a combination of major national and regional banks and small local institutions.

FNB holds the third largest insured deposit market share in the county with 13.6% of insured deposits. The four largest banks by insured deposit market share, which consist of large competitors JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) as well as smaller Ohio community bank FFD Financial Corporation (FFDF), hold a combined 69.4% of deposits with the remaining ten banks holding small single digit market shares.

The local economy is heavily focused on manufacturing with approximately 24.3% of jobs in manufacturing followed by approximately 15.3% in healthcare and related services. The challenges surrounding the manufacturing focus are reflected in the county's broader demographics with higher unemployment than the state (although moderate relative to some other adjacent rural counties) and slightly negative expected job growth in the future. However, the manufacturing jobs are spread across a rather large number of employers such that no one manufacturer dominates the local job market, providing a degree of protection against job losses at any one company. Still, population growth has been marginal to nearly zero over the last two decades, per the U.S. Census, with little indication that population trends will improve.

Operating Metrics

FNB's operating metrics are roughly in line with typical community banks. The company's returns on assets and equity are approximately 1.0% and 10.0%, respectively, while the market valuation is very close to book value. The company's net interest margin around 4.2% is slightly above that of many community banks in our research set which often have net interest margins in the range of 3.7% to 4.0%. The slightly above-average net interest margin is driven by a concentration in higher yielding loans, as discussed below, and a deposit base that is weighted towards lower yielding money market and savings accounts.

We estimate the company's earnings per share were approximately $3.40 in the year just ended and project that earnings for the current year will be slightly higher in the range of $3.50 to $3.65. The company's earnings in the current year will depend in part on the company's ability to grow the loan portfolio. FNB has struggled to expand the loan portfolio over the last three years, with total loans actually declining into the end of the last year. The decline in overall loan balances will likely impact net interest margin going forward, though only to a modest degree unless the downtrend continues.

The company's current dividend rate of $1.60 per annum - paid in two semi-annual installments - represents a payout ratio of just under 50% on projected earnings. In the past, the company was somewhat more conservative with respect to dividend policy paying a lower regular semi-annual dividend with accompanying special dividends to boost overall year. However, in the last year, the company essentially eliminated the special dividends in favor of boosting the regular dividend. A payout ratio of 50% is on the higher end of the range for community banks, though still well covered by current income.

Assets and Liabilities

FNB, as noted earlier, is rather unusual with respect to its interest earning assets in two ways. First, the company maintains an unusually short-dated interest earning asset portfolio, meaning that nearly half of the company's investment securities and loans mature or reprice within the next twelve months, and the majority do so within the next three years. In part, this distribution of maturities and repricings reflects the company's loan concentrations, which we will discuss in a moment. The distribution is also notable since the company's investment securities portfolio is almost entirely comprised of U.S. treasuries and federal government agency and sponsored entity securities other than mortgage-backed securities. The maturity and repricing distributions of the company's investment securities and loans is presented in the following tables:

The company's short time frame to maturity and repricing is clearly intentional, especially with respect to investment securities, while the loan portfolio is concentrated in adjustable rate and short-term loans. Consumer loans, which are primarily comprised of automotive loans, represent an unusually high 35% of total loans while residential mortgage loans represent essentially the same allocation. The company's yields on these loans, as well as the company's commercial loans, are well above average, with average interest rates well above 6% indicated in the following table:

The ultimate result is a loan portfolio with a strong average yield in the range of 6.3%. It's worth noting that the 69.2% average rate for loans to states and political subdivisions and other loans represents an outlier and immaterial value driven by the timing of loans in these categories. Unfortunately, the higher yield on the company's loan portfolio is diluted by the company's investment securities portfolio which comprises roughly a third of total interest earning assets and yields only approximately 2.1%. The result is a more typical average yield on interest earning assets, including deposits at other financial institutions and other miscellaneous sources of interest income, of 4.7%.

The company is nonetheless able to leverage this average yield on interest earning assets against a rather low cost deposit base. FNB's deposits are concentrated in noninterest accounts and low interest money market and savings accounts. The lack of a significant deposits concentrated in higher cost certificates of deposit results in an average cost of deposits excluding noninterest bearing deposits of 0.5%.

In addition, it's worth noting that FNB finances its assets solely through deposits and shareholders' equity without using any outside higher cost debt. The company has avoided growing its balance sheet for the sake of growth through higher yielding debt supporting additional interest earning assets. The company's balance sheet is thus very clean on the liability side.

The short maturity and repricing time frame for the company's interest earning assets has positive and negative consequences. The company is not as exposed to erosion in net interest income associated with higher benchmark interest rates from a timing perspective since the company has essentially closely matched the timing of interest rate adjustments for assets and liabilities. However, the company's net interest margin is very sensitive to changes in the relative magnitude and rate of change in interest rates on assets and liabilities.

This sensitivity is clearly reflected in the company's operating results for 2018, a year in which interest earning assets remained essentially flat, while net interest income rose 9.5% ($784,482), despite a 16.7% ($169,945) increase in deposit interest expense. The company benefits significantly from higher benchmark interest rates as the interest earned on interest earning assets rises much faster than the associated interest expense on deposits.

The corollary, however, is also true and possibly to a greater extent due to the current low yield on deposits. In the event benchmark interest rates decline, it's possible (and quite likely) that the company would be unable to match declines in average interest rates on interest earning assets with proportional declines in interest rates on deposits. In a declining benchmark interest rate environment, the company's net interest margin (and thus net income) could prove equally or even more sensitive on the downside.

The decline in benchmark interest rates during the last half of 2019 will also likely impact the company's net interest margin as the lower rates filter through the loan portfolio. We project a parallel shift in benchmark interest rates of 50 basis points would add or subtract about $0.32 in annual earnings per share. A decline of this amount would not threaten the dividend as the payout ratio would still be below 60% albeit higher than the current rate. However, if a decline in average rates on interest earning assets were not offset by a corresponding decline in average deposit rates, given that the average interest rate on deposits is already a minimal 0.5%, annual earnings per share could decline by more than a dollar. A decline of this magnitude would push the company's payout ratio much closer to 70% and possibly place pressure on the dividend.

Of course, predicting the future course of benchmark interest rates is a fraught endeavor. The widely held view that the Federal Reserve would raise benchmark rates through the end of 2019 proved quite wide of the mark. The current view that interest rates will remain stable for the balance of 2020, though supported by commentary from the Federal Reserve, is subject to similar revision should economic circumstances shift significantly in one direction or the other.

Asset Quality

FNB's provisions for loan losses, nonaccrual and past due loan trends, charge-offs, and recoveries have been quite consistent over the last few years. Nonaccrual loans actually declined in the last year, although total nonaccrual and past due loans have hovered in the range of $2.0 million for some time. In the meantime, provisions for loan losses and charge-offs have averaged close to $200,000 per year, relatively modest given the company's unusual loan composition. The company's allowance for loan losses, also holding steady at around $2.1 million, appears satisfactory, given the company's asset quality trends.

The consistency in asset quality and loan loss experience bodes well for the sustainability of the dividend since there are few indications that the company will require substantially higher provisions for loan losses in the foreseeable future. Still, the concentration of automotive loans in the company's loan portfolio - 35% of loans are consumer loans, largely automotive loans - bears attention. Auto loans have inherent risks, and the growing tendency for more auto loans to exceed the value of the underlying asset and for loan terms to be lengthened to make the loans "affordable" contributes to the potential for deteriorating credit quality in the event of a recession. FNB has not (as yet) responded to our requests for additional detail on the characteristics and quality of the auto loan book, so it's unclear exactly where the company's portfolio falls relative to the broader industry.

Acquisition Potential

FNB does not strike us as a particularly attractive potential acquisition except for the fact that the company's core market has a large number of competitors with small insured deposit market shares, while the company holds the third largest market share. In the event one of these larger local market competitors decided to purchase market share, FNB and FFD Financial are the obvious target candidates with nine of the smaller competitors (by local market deposit share) being at least twice as large by total assets as FNB and no less than five having assets of at least $5 billion. FNB, with a market capitalization of only $25 million, would be an exceptionally small and easy acquisition. Indeed, the company may even be too small to interest the larger institutions.

Moreover, relatively rural and remote Tuscarawas County is unlikely to attract much attention from banks looking to expand in faster growing and more populous regions. In the event one were to focus on the area, FFD Financial is the better bank, not significantly larger than FNB and, in our view, would be the more likely acquisition target despite its premium valuation compared to book value.

Valuation

In general, we view the current quotation roughly in line with book value and ten times forward project earnings as reasonable, given the nature of the company's market, composition of the loan portfolio, and organic growth prospects. The muted interest rate environment should temper growth in net interest income. The company's long-term potential returns are likely in the mid to high single digits on an annual basis based primarily on the dividend and incremental earnings associated with equity growth from retained earnings. The high dividend distribution, though, will limit the company's ability to grow its equity base. In the event benchmark interest rates took a decidedly upward turn, however, the company's shares could be undervalued based on the company's positive leverage towards rising interest rates.

However, in an acquisition scenario, we project a potential acquisition price in the range of $45.00 to $50.00 per share based on recent acquisitions of similar community banks in Ohio. A valuation in this range - roughly 30% to 40% over the current market quotation - would reflect the company's decent operational performance but also its limited fit with an acquiring institution. We're not convinced, though, that FNB would be a sufficiently attractive acquisition target.

Network Intrusion

In January, FNB reported disruptions associated with a "network intrusion" which disrupted certain services to customers. The company has stated that no customer information was compromised, although it remains to be seen whether this is entirely the case. In the modern world, such disruptive intrusions are unfortunately more common than should be the case and often disproportionately impact smaller organizations with fewer resources to guard against digital attacks. Regardless, while we don't expect this event to have a material impact on the company, it nonetheless warrants attention.

A Comment on Liquidity

FNB's shares are quite thinly traded with only a hundred shares trading on days when there are any transactions. The company has approximately 673,000 shares outstanding, resulting in a rather small public float. Insiders and major shareholders hold about 15% of the outstanding shares, with Bowerston Shale Company holding another 5.7%. Infrequently, larger blocks of shares are available although building a sizable position in the company would be difficult under the best of circumstances. In addition, the infrequent transactions often result in rather wide bid/ask spreads. The company's shares are thus only appropriate for individual investors seeking measured income-oriented positions (a few hundred shares) who are also willing and able to hold the shares for the long term and accept the relative illiquidity. In addition, potential investors should consider the use of limit orders to control acquisition (and sale) prices.

Conclusion

FNB is a potentially attractive dividend income opportunity for income-oriented investors willing to assume the risks around the company's asset quality and loan portfolio. However, the dividend yield should be taken in the context of the company's other challenges before investors consider acquiring the shares.

