Natural Gas: Green Shoots Continue As Weather Models Correct The Bearish Weekend Updates

Welcome to the green shoot edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices are surging back higher today following the weekend gap down. Both ECMWF-EPS and GFS-ENS have corrected the heating demand forecasts back to the upside.

For the first time in a long time, GFS-ENS has been leading the ECMWF-EPS with both models in-line with the incoming colder than normal outlook.

The colder than normal pattern, however, is not expected to be static. There will be a brief cold blast followed by a warmer than normal period. This is why you see heating demand oscillate.

More importantly, though, the green shoots continue to develop. Arctic oscillation is starting to trend lower in the back end of the model along with EPO.

The combination of the two trending negative usually signals much colder than normal weather to come.

Finally, combine this with the MJO outlook showing the trend toward phase 1, 2, 3, and 8, and we have ourselves a very favorable outlook going forward.

Here are the set-ups in phase 1, 2, 3, and 8.

Because of this bullish outlook going forward, we increased our UGAZ long position today. We are now 100% long.

On the technical front, the recent move below $1.80/MMBtu did not hold and appears to be a false breakdown. Natural gas technicals also are starting to signal a bottoming pattern is here.

We think given the declining Lower 48 production and our EOS forecast, the market remains far too bearish.

We think March and April contracts have an upside to $2.3+ if weather continues to improve.

