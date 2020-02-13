Apple: The New iPhone Opportunity

One of the reasons that technology giant Apple (AAPL) has seen its shares soar to new all-time highs recently is the expected iPhone supercycle coming this year. With the company getting ready to launch new 5G compatible phones, investors are betting that iPhone upgrade rates will soar, leading to new revenue and profit records. This week, competitor Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) launched its newest set of Galaxy phones and the biggest headline might be that Apple has a major opportunity ahead of it.

Tuesday was the big day for Samsung's Galaxy event, which featured a couple of interesting items. The first was the new Z flip phone, a foldable type phone that supposedly will hold up better than the previous iteration of this new folding phone idea. With a starting price of $1,380, however, it's not going to be a phone for the masses. The company also showed off a second generation of its Galaxy Buds, aiming to compete with the ever-popular Apple AirPods.

The most important part of Tuesday's event was the release of the new Galaxy smartphone line, called the S20 line to go along with the 2020 year nomenclature. In the graphic below, you can see the three new Samsung phones against their prior-year counterparts, with the current prices that all of these phones will start at in the US. (Source: T3 article linked above)

Samsung is going big with this year's launch, providing a number of major upgrades over last year's models. As The Verge points out, the company is betting that consumers will be attracted to high megapixel counts in its new complex camera systems, something that used to be a red flag. All three of the phones this year got much larger batteries as well as a major RAM upgrade, and unlike last year's iPhones they start with 128 GB of storage.

The three new Samsung phones also got larger screens this year, with the new models having displays of 6.2, 6.7, and 6.9 inches, respectively. Along with the numerous upgrades listed above as well as larger screens comes a much higher price, however. In the table below, I've detailed how these three new models compare against the launch prices of their 2019 counterparts.

This is the area where Samsung might find itself in some trouble. Those are substantial price increases over last year's models, moving these phones from the premium to ultra-premium category really. Apple's 2018 price raise did not go well with consumers, but the company did much better last year, not only lowering the price of the base new iPhone but offering a year of Apple TV+ with new device purchases.

Now we are still about seven months away from Apple launching its newest set of iPhones, excluding the potential cheaper iPhone that's a one-off expected this Spring. I would think that this new Samsung pricing strategy gives Apple a big opportunity to gain more market share if Apple can deliver a decent 5G iPhone without a substantial price raise. I do think that we'll see iPhones priced a little higher this year thanks to 5G technology as well as a possible upgrade to 128 GB of storage for the base models, but I'd be really surprised if Apple sends prices higher by more than 30%. If it does, then I believe this 5G super cycle will not materialize as expected.

It was just a couple of weeks ago that Apple delivered an iPhone blowout for its all-important holiday quarter, and this week's launch from Samsung may provide more room for optimism. While the new Galaxy smartphones have larger screens and some big upgrades, they also come with a major price raise over last year's models. With the newest Samsung base phone basically starting at a four-digit price point, it would seem that Apple has an opportunity this year to deliver even stronger iPhone sales if it can hit the sweet spot for consumers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.