Pandora A/S Is Slowly Turning Around

Pandora's turnaround programme NOW seems to work, with several markets returning to growth, others slowing down the decline.

Investment Thesis

In spite of the share price increasing more than 50% over the past 7 months, Pandora (OTCPK:PNDZF) is still relatively cheap. The FY 2019 results indicate that the turnaround program NOW is working and that Pandora can stop its sales decline and potentially even return to growth. If Pandora manages to stop the sales decline and improve its margins to pre-turnaround ranges, it could be undervalued by ca. 30%.

Summary

After declining sales, the Danish jeweler Pandora started in 2018 its turnaround program NOW. NOW addresses the most pressing problems such as wholesale channel stuffing, low-margin forward integration, an excessive amount of promotions, and a declining brand and product relevance.

The aim of this article is to discuss each of these problems and the current status of the resolutions. Additionally, I'll discuss how the turnaround program shows initial results. Some of Pandora's issues were initially discussed in a 2018 article here, after a short-thesis from Pinnacle View Capital was published.

Pandora's problems and how they are being addressed

Channel stuffing

In order to boost sales, Pandora (under prior management) pushed inventory into its wholesale channel between 2016 and 2018. While the channel stuffing temporarily increased sales, it led to excess (low-turning) inventory in the wholesale channel and consequently had a negative impact on medium and long-term sales. The problem also manifested itself in higher Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), which increased by 56% from 2015 to 2018 from 32 to 50 days, and a decline in same-store sales.

This problem was recognised by the (new) management, and they launched in Q3 2019 a comprehensive inventory buyback program across the globe in order to address the issue. After a spike of 60 days DSO in Q3 2018, it is now between 40 and 49 (depending on the quarter), and a further reduction is planned.

Low-margin forward integration

While same-store sales declined, Pandora conducted a forward integration, acquiring their franchisees. The forward integration increased sales and increased the gross margin from 71% in 2017 to 75% in 2018 (by capturing the franchisees' margin) but decreased net margin from 26% to 22% in the same time period due to higher fixed costs. Additionally, many of the acquired franchisees were in sub-par locations (e.g., in malls with declining foot traffic) and thereby tarnishing Pandora's long-term growth outlook.

After a global store review, Pandora closed stores with low traffic and sub-par profitability. Until today, over 50 of these low-performing concept stores and over 600 "other points of sales" were closed. At the same time, Pandora added in 2019 net 65 new concept stores, mainly in China and Latin America, to support future growth.

Excessive amount of promotions

Pandora increased the amount of promotions so much (e.g., 6 promotion weeks in a two-month period) that customers became more and more reluctant to buy the products when there was no promotion. Again, this was a measure, which boosted short-term sales but hurt margins and led to brand deterioration and, consequently, to lower long-term sales.

As a corrective measure, promotional days were cut across the globe, with a 37% reduction of promotional days between Q4 2018 and Q4 2019. While overall physical store traffic has declined as a consequence, one can also see an improvement of traffic to physical stores outside of promotional weeks. Pandora attributes this traffic improvement to the success of their brand relaunch.

Source: Pandora 2019 Q3 presentation

Declining brand and product relevance

In addition to and partly as a consequence of the above-mentioned bad measures from prior management, there is also the fear that Pandora as a brand and product is getting out of fashion. I believe that low-turning, irrelevant merchandise in the wholesale channel and high-frequency promotions definitely did not benefit Pandora's brand image. Additionally, the decorative charms (which are Pandora's flagship product and accounted for 52% of 2019 sales) often carry personal or sentimental value and may be perceived as neither luxury nor timeless and are, therefore, at risk of going out of fashion.

In order to improve brand relevance, Pandora launched a new visual identity, with a new tagline, logo and monogram and supported the entire relaunch with the highest marketing spend in the history of the company.

Source: Chart created by author with data from Pandora annual reports

Over half a year after the brand relaunch, several key brand metrics suggest that the Pandora brand is again becoming more relevant for its customers. Since the relaunch in August 2019, unaided advertisement recall, unaided brand awareness and Google searches have increased by +30%, +9%, and +15%, respectively.

Source: Pandora 2019 Q4 presentation

An analysis of Pandora's Instagram account vs. competitors shows also high customer engagement on social media. One might argue about which ones the most relevant competitors or metrics are, but I think this still serves the purpose of showing that Pandora's brand is still relevant.

Pandora has 7.8M followers on Instagram. This positions it after Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) (11.4M) and Cartier (9.8M), and before Swarovski (6.3M). While this might not yet sound too exciting, one must consider that Pandora excels at the engagement rate, which is defined by the recent activity (number of likes and comments) as a percentage of your user base. The engagement rate is also the single most important factor to determine how "valuable" your followers are. So, engagement rate is 0.91% for Pandora, and 0.52%, 0.32% and 0.28% for Tiffany, Swarovski, and Cartier, respectively. Lastly, Pandora adds the second-highest number of new followers (100k) every single month. This compares to 106k, 99k, 20k for Tiffany, Cartier, and Swarovski, respectively.

Source: Chart created by author with data from Socialblade

This increased brand relevance also starts to translate into a positive development in sales. In the US and UK, Pandora's two largest markets (21% and 13% of 2019 revenue), the sales decline could be slowed down despite a heavy reduction in promotional activities. In Italy, France, and Germany, the sales decline could even be stopped, and a return to growth could be observed in Q4 2019. Only China had a negative development, where the sales decline accelerated significantly.

Source: Pandora 2019 Q4 presentation

Since it looks like the current management is addressing Pandora's key issues effectively, and we can see the first positive signs in sales, I believe that Pandora can stop its sales decline in the near future and perhaps even return to growth. I think the sales growth can be achieved as the brand becomes again more relevant to its customers, and the different sales channels (i.e. wholesale, concept stores) can improve their performance after the problems from the past are resolved.

Valuation

Since the underlying beliefs (making Pandora relevant again) are much more important for this thesis than a detailed valuation, I'm going to keep this one short.

If Pandora ceases to grow (sales of DKK 22bn at 0% growth), can increase its EBIT margins again to 26% (vs. 18% in 2019 due to transformation costs and vs. 33% average of last 5y) and achieves an EBIT-to-FCF conversion of 70% (vs. 155% in 2019 and 73% average of last 5y), it can produce almost DKK 4bn FCF p.a. Discounted at an 8% discount rate and 0% growth, this gives us a value of DKK 50bn, a 28% margin of safety over today's market cap of DKK 36bn.

I think that these valuation assumptions are rather conservative, since no future growth is expected, and a normalisation of profitability ratios to values slightly below historical numbers is needed. Consequently, there is even more upside if Pandora achieves a full turnaround and starts to grow again.

Risks

The key risk I see is the accelerated sales decline in China. China is an important market (9% of 2019 sales), and Pandora is investing in new store openings especially in China. Additionally, the coronavirus led to several store closures in China in 2020 and will likely have significant short- to medium-term impact, depending on how long it takes to get the virus under control.

Summary

Pandora's new management is addressing all key issues of the company, and first positive results can be already be observed. Despite strong share price increases in the last few months, the stock seems still undervalued - even with conservative growth assumptions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNDZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.