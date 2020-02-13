Infosys To Acquire Simplus For Quote-To-Cash Consulting Practice

However, INFY's stock appears fully valued so my bias is Neutral.

The deal provides INFY with additional capacity in the growing area of quote-to-cash software consulting.

Simplus has developed a Salesforce platform consulting practice with special expertise in serving quote-to-cash software engagements.

Infosys said it will acquire Simplus for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Infosys (INFY) has announced the proposed acquisition of Simplus for an undisclosed amount.

Simplus has developed a cloud software consulting practice for companies in the U.S. and Australia.

With the deal, INFY is moving to add capabilities in the hot quote-to-cash software consulting space, but INFY stock appears fully valued and the firm faces economic headwinds in its host country of India, so my bias on the stock is Neutral.

Target Company

Salt Lake City, Utah-based Simplus was founded to provide digital transformation consulting services to companies on the Salesforce platform. The firm has special expertise in the areas of Quote-to-Cash applications.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Ryan Westwood, who was previously CEO at PcCareSupport and a Director at Workfront.

Below is an overview video of the firm's Salesforce practice:

Source: Simplus

Simplus’s primary offerings include:

Consulting

Implementation

Data integration

Change management

Training

The firm counts more than 2,000 clients across a range of technology-enabled industries.

Investors have invested at least $49.3 million and include Kensington Capital Ventures, University Growth Fund, Salesforce Ventures, Savano Capital Partners, EPIC Ventures, and Cross Creek.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global market for subscription and billing management will reach an estimated $10.5 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 15.5% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing adoption by enterprises of subscription, billing and quote-to-cash software systems in order to maximize efficiencies and keep up with demand from e-commerce-based systems.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Infosys didn’t disclose the acquisition price and terms and didn’t file a Form 8-K, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

Management also didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019, Infosys had $2.85 billion in cash and trading asset securities and $3.5 billion in total liabilities and no long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was $1.9 billion.

In the past 12 months, Infosys’s stock price has risen 1.7% vs. the U.S. IT industry’s rise of 35.6% and the U.S. overall market index’ growth of 20.3%, as the INFY chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in eight of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below. Notably, the four negative surprises have occurred since Q4 2018:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $46,000,000,000 Enterprise Value $43,780,000,000 Price / Sales 3.68 Enterprise Value / Sales 3.46 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 14.48 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $1,900,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate 9.50% Earnings Per Share $0.54

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $10.90 versus the current price of $11.19, indicating they are potentially currently fully valued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

INFY is acquiring Simplus to add its quote-to-cash Salesforce consulting expertise and focus to its capabilities.

As Infosys COO Pravin Rao stated in the deal announcement,

This acquisition is key to staying relevant to the digital priorities of our clients and demonstrates our commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem. The strategic combination of scalable and agile global delivery capabilities of Simplus complements our effort to help global enterprises to transform their businesses.

The deal by itself won’t move INFY’s stock price, but the quote-to-cash sector is a hot area of focus for technology consulting firms, as clients want to gain cloud efficiencies to automate and improve their sales to collection processes across the enterprise.

The quote-to-cash software industry is growing from a confluence of factors such as the continued transition of businesses to the cloud and increasing reliance on e-commerce channels for generating revenue.

Assuming INFY didn’t overpay for Simplus, the deal makes strategic sense.

However, INFY’s stock price appears to be fully valued based on generous assumptions in the DCF analysis above.

The firm faces a difficult economic environment in India as the country’s growth has dropped recently.

Absent significant revenue or earnings growth, my bias on INFY is Neutral.

