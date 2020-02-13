Alpha Investment Begins U.S. IPO Attempt

ALPC has little revenue and significant operating losses, and its majority shareholder, Omega Commercial, also has little revenue and large operating losses.

The firm intends to provide a range of commercial real estate loan products to property owners in the U.S.

Alpha Investment has filed to raise $17 million in a U.S. IPO.

Alpha Investment (OTCPK:ALPC) has filed to raise $17.25 million in a Nasdaq IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm operates as a lender to commercial real estate property owners.

ALPC is majority-owned by Omega Commercial Finance (OTCPK:OCFN), and its executives also come from Omega.

There isn't much in the way of operating results. When we learn management's assumptions about IPO pricing and valuation, I'll provide an update then.

Company & Borrower Acquisition

Columbus, Ohio-based Alpha was founded to provide alternative sources of refinancing or acquisition loans to commercial real estate property investors.

Management intends to provide loans 'across a broad-spectrum of asset-backed and commercial real asset type collateral of any property type such as office, retail, industrial, multi-family, and hospitality.'

Alpha intends to be a 'multi-line' lender, with the potential advantage being greater stability in various economic conditions.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Todd Buxton, who was previously CEO of majority shareholder Omega Commercial Finance and previously CEO of Bentley/Addison Capital Finance.

Alpha has received at least $7.7 million from investors, including Omega Commercial Finance and 33 Capital Street.

The firm plans to work through outside commercial real estate loan brokers and with loan origination firms.

In addition, the company's principal stockholder, Omega Commercial, will have the 'ability to introduce financing transactions to the Company to develop and implement customized financing solutions for borrowers.'

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 report by CBRE Research, commercial real estate lending remained strong in Q1 2019 due to stable Federal Reserve policies on interest rates. Since then, the Fed has reduced interest rates and injected liquidity, providing a strong floor underneath lending activity in commercial real estate.

CMBS conduit lenders retained the largest percentage of the market, with a 31% market share, an increase from 24% in the same period in 2018. Alternative lenders closed 14% of loans during Q1 2019, sharply lower than 20% in Q1 2018.

However, the report indicated that alternative lenders 'should play a significant role in commercial real estate finance this year, particularly in the bridge and construction lending sectors.'

'The report's 'Lending Momentum Index' is shown below and presents a more volatile series of oscillations since 2016: The firm will compete with numerous institutional investment types, including the following:

REITs

Specialty finance companies

Public and private funds

Commercial and investment banks

Hedge funds

Mortgage bankers

Commercial finance firms

Financial Performance

Alpha's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Topline revenue growth, but from a tiny base

High operating losses

Significant cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 78,158 149.6% 2018 $ 46,799 -3.8% 2017 $ 48,646 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (1,098,359) -1405.3% 2018 $ (503,424) -1075.7% 2017 $ (344,505) -708.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (1,404,797) 2018 $ (1,608,148) 2017 $ (584,932) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (1,809,875) 2018 $ 498,992 2017 $ (289,681)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, Alpha had $12,127 in cash and $104,398 in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($1.9 million).

IPO Details

Alpha intends to raise $17.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

The company's stock is currently quoted on the OTC Pink under the same symbol, ALPC.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The amounts and timing of our actual expenditures depend on numerous factors, including lending and acquisition opportunities which arise, as well as the state of the markets we plan to operate in. Accordingly, our management will have broad discretion in the use of the net proceeds from the Offering and could spend the proceeds in ways that do not improve our results of operations or enhance the value of our Shares.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Aegis Capital Corp.

Commentary

Alpha is seeking public funding to stand up its operations as a separate entity from its majority shareholder Omega Commercial.

The firm's financials don't show much lending activity yet, so the IPO is rather early for a non-life science company, since the firm has little in the way of operations from which to determine its market value.

The market opportunity for alternative sources of commercial real estate loans is large amid a moderately robust U.S. economy, but the company faces numerous competitors of various types.

Although ALPC has little in the way of operating results so far, the CEO has a strong industry background and comes from the majority shareholder, Omega Commercial.

However, although Omega is public, it has almost no revenue and significant operating losses at the present time, similar to ALPC.

When we learn management's assumptions on IPO pricing and valuation, I'll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

