Interpublic Group: A Sound Dividend Stock

Since then, the stock has gone nowhere. IPG has been range bound for 5 years.

Introduction

In July last year, I initiated a half position in the Interpublic (IPG). Prior to purchasing, I shared my analysis of the stock, here on Seeking Alpha. Since then the stock has gone nowhere as the stock is still trading around $23.02 which provides a current yield of 4.08%. My MAD scoring process gives IPG a Dividend Strength score of 87 and a Stock Strength score of 93.

Based on my factor scores alone, IPG looks super attractive. The stock has a great dividend profile, very good value and quality, yet continues to trade sideways.

In this article, I will once again analyze IPG, and as you read the upcoming paragraphs, you’ll come to understand why I once again suggest that investors looking for a cheaply valued, high quality dividend stock would be well served by initiating a position in IPG.

As it has become customary for me to do, I will first walk you through the stock’s dividend profile, before looking at stock strength, my assessment of the stock’s potential to beat the market in upcoming quarters.

Dividend Strength

The concept of dividend strength is quite simple; it encapsulates dividend safety and dividend potential. Dividend safety is quite easy to grasp. If a company is paying a dividend which it can’t afford, or which it likely won’t afford in upcoming periods, then it likely isn’t safe. Simple as that.

Dividend potential is a little more subtle, as it considers the stock’s dividend growth potential in relation to the current yield.

If your goal is to meet a certain income goal by a certain date (which is the case for many dividend investors like you & I), then you can get there by investing in low yield stocks or higher yielding stocks. If you choose to invest in low yielding stocks, that low initial dividend will have to be made up for by high dividend growth. On the other hand, if you invest in higher yielding stocks, you’ll need less dividend growth to meet the same income goal. I talk about this more in an article called “Dividend Investing Strategy For Individuals Like You & Me”. I marked this article as an “Author Pick”, which means it doesn’t go behind Seeking Alpha’s paywall.

Dividend Safety

Interpublic has an earnings payout ratio of 68%. This makes IPG's payout ratio better than 28% of dividend stocks.

IPG pays 34% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 38% of dividend stocks.

IPG pays 50% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 45% of dividend stocks.

30/09/2015 30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends p.s. $0.4600 $0.5700 $0.6900 $0.8100 $1.1500 Net Income p.s. $1.20 $1.33 $1.44 $1.54 $1.68 Payout Ratio 39% 43% 48% 53% 69% Cash From Operations p.s. $1.91 $2.19 $1.03 $1.78 $3.35 Payout Ratio 24% 26% 67% 46% 35% Free Cash Flow p.s. $2.10 $1.49 $0.31 $1.14 $2.32 Payout Ratio 22% 38% 216% 71% 50%

These numbers suggest that the dividend is well covered. However, investors will want to consider the following: over the past 5 years, IPG’s dividend has more than doubled, while net income has only increased by 40%. Operating cashflow is up 75% over the same period.

IPG’s dividend is growing faster than the company can grow its earnings and operating cashflow. If the trend continues, IPG will reach a point where dividend growth will have to slow down considerably. This will be considered in the next section. Insofar as dividend safety is concerned, IPG investors should remain confident that they’ll receive their payments in upcoming quarters.

The company initiated a dividend in 2011, and started growing it in 2013. Investors have witnessed 7 straight periods of dividend growth since then. While we haven’t seen how Interpublic handles its dividend in a business recession yet, management have shown commitment to growing the dividend consistently since then.

Dividend Potential

Interpublic has a dividend yield of 4.08%, which is higher than 76% of US stocks that pay a dividend (approx. 1,800 stocks).

The dividend grew 12% during the last 12 months, which is lower than the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 19%.

Each year, since the inception of the dividend, IPG has grown its quarterly dividend by $0.02 to $0.03 per share. This resulted in tremendous growth years ago, but because of the higher nominal amounts, the relative growth has declined.

In May this year, I expect the company to once again increase the dividend by a similar amount. I’d suspect the company would target the midpoint, moving the dividend from $0.235 per share to $0.26 per share. This would constitute 10% dividend growth, which needless to say, is very attractive for a stock yielding 4%.

Like I mentioned above, however, net income has been growing at a slower rate than the dividend. Over the next 5 years or so, I expect the company to keep increasing its dividend to the tune of $0.02 to $0.03 per share, likely towards the lower end of that range. This should result in 7% to 10% CAGR for the next few years. Even if earnings only increase modestly, the dividend would still be entirely covered.

This level of dividend growth potential makes IPG’s combination of dividend yield and dividend growth particularly enticing.

Dividend Summary

IPG has a dividend strength score of 87 / 100. The well covered dividend combined with the fast growing payouts and high yield give IPG a stellar dividend strength score. The dividend is still relatively young, but the company’s dividend policy is showing promise in rewarding shareholders with consistent, increasing payouts. IPG is a great stock for dividend income and dividend growth.

Stock Strength

But what about the stock’s potential for capital appreciation? When I initiated a position in July, I found that the stock was cheaply priced, had decent quality bar its high financial leverage but lacked momentum. Does this still hold true today? I dissect my Stock Strength score which is composed of a Value Score, Momentum Score & a Quality Score, to assess the stock’s potential for market beating performance in the next quarters.

Value

IPG has a P/E of 13.70x

P/S of 0.89x

P/CFO of 6.86x

Dividend yield of 4.08%

Buyback yield of -0.88%

Shareholder yield of 3.2%.

According to these values, IPG is more undervalued than 93% of stocks, which makes it look great. The stock is trading at less than 7x operating cashflow, and less than 1x sales. Based on those two metrics, IPG is among the cheapest 25% of US listed stocks on the mad-dividends.com database (which has about 4,000 stocks).

Yet as you can see in the chart above, IPG has averaged 15x earnings for the past 5 years. So the stock has traded at somewhat of a discount to the broad market. A reversal to its average PE would suggest a $25 price, or 9% upside. I personally think that the company is worth probably closer to 17x earnings, which would suggest 23% upside. However that would require the market to rerate IPG to a higher multiple, something which it hasn’t done in a long while.

Nonetheless, IPG remains very cheap, which I always appreciate in stocks in my portfolio. I get the jitters when I see people blindly buying overvalued stocks.

Value Score: 93 / 100

Momentum

Interpublic trades at $23.02 and is up 1.54% these last 3 months, 9.25% these last 6 months & 5.16% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 57% of stocks. While these numbers could make it look like IPG has better momentum than the median US stock, we’d be tricked by the timing of this article. Very much as it was the case in July last year, IPG is still range bound. In fact, it has been range bound for over 5 whole years!

As the chart above shows, between January 2015 and now, the stock has been range bound between $19 and $25. This has been frustrating for IPG investors who have time and time again, seen incredible resistance around the $24-$25 mark. On the flip side, there has been strong support at $22, and below at $20.

A growing dividend should eventually help the stock to break out of this range. 5 years ago IPG yielded 2%. Today it yields double that. As the price has remained mostly flat while the dividend increased generously, IPG’s dividend yield has shot up. How high will the market let IPGs dividend yield go?

Recent history has let the yield run up all the way to 4.6% before finding resistance. If the dividend increases 10% as I expect it to this year and IPG goes back down to $20, the stock would yield over 5%. Insane for a stock which is growing revenues, net income and has room to increase its dividend more.

Yet until investors pick up on this, IPG remains rangebound.

Momentum score: 57 / 100

Quality

Last year, my main fear around IPG was its level of leverage. After all the stock has a gearing ratio of 5.4, which is better than only 18% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have increased by 19% over the course of the last 12 months, although this is mostly due to accounting changes which force the company to recognize operating leases on their balance sheet. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 9.9% of liabilities, which is reasonable, and earnings cover interest over 5x, which is good.

Each dollar of assets generates $0.6 in revenue, which is better than 58% of stocks. The return on equity is even better, thanks to the leverage, at 26.5%. IPG depreciates 137.4% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 58% of stocks. IPG has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -19.7%, which is better than 79% of companies. This makes IPG’s quality better than 78% of stocks. I’d say investors needn’t be too worried about IPGs debt. The company is servicing debt, generates more than enough cash and earnings to cover its interest payments, and has otherwise all good fundamental metrics.

Quality Score: 78 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 93 / 100 which is very encouraging. IPG is undervalued, has above average quality, yet has been range bound for half of this bull market. While the stock might not break out of its range anytime soon, this creates opportunity for investors who want to purchase a stock with a high yield, good dividend growth potential and good downside protection, thanks to its meek valuation.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 87 and a stock strength of 93, Interpublic is a great choice for dividend investors. Following my review, I have decided to increase my previously small position to a full position, as I anticipate a nice dividend hike next quarter.

