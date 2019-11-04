Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) management has made noises about free cash flow beginning this year. There has been market pressure to demonstrate free cash flow as a mistaken sign of financial health. But when wells have IRRs in excess of 100%, it is absolutely ridiculous to show free cash flow when drilling more will clearly add to profits in the future. The breakeven of the wells drilled is low enough that this management does not have to worry about weak oil or gas prices.

Even though I have written several articles about companies like Cenovus Energy (CVE) and TransGlobe Energy (TGA) with free cash flow that the market ignores anyway, the most frequent question still is when free cash flow will appear in quantity. This question is asked despite the fact that the market clearly ignores free cash flow in the oil and gas industry. The oil and gas industry is simply out of favor. However, common sense would indicate that management puts cash to the most profitable use. Right now, that profitable use is not on the balance sheet or as a dividend.

Counter-cyclical growth is often the indicated strategy for long-term low costs in a cyclical industry. All one has to do is review the news about service companies cutting costs to the bone for business to realize the value of a countercyclical strategy. Then, there are all the distressed sellers of leases at fractions of prices paid just a few years ago. One of the largest oil and gas companies out there, Exxon Mobil (XOM), has a long counter-cyclical history.

This free cash flow emphasis has ignored the fact that several troubled companies or highly leveraged companies such as California Resources (CRC), Legacy Reserves (LGCY), and Unit Corporation (UNT), all demonstrated free cash flow to market cheers as they head down the pathway of highly leveraged companies to a very risky future. Nothing matters less to a company's financial health than free cash flow when it comes to the oil and gas industry. Instead, free cash flow is as likely as not to indicate a lost profits opportunity or a company with financial challenges. It is definitely not a cure-all. Nor can free cash flow determine the health of the company because it is only one very inaccurate financial health measurement.

Ring Energy, like so many other managements, will at least try to pay verbal attention to the "free cash flow" mantra. However, investors should instead expect this company to continue to take advantage of bargains presented by the market to continue to grow by producing some very profitable results. Ring Energy management should continue the transition from an acreage acquisition strategy (and development optimization testing) to a production mode.

The cash flow statement is often used to determine those free cash flow results. Many times, management issues free cash flow guidance based upon continuing operations. Should a nice bargain acquisition opportunity present itself, the costs of that bargain often cloud the cash flow results for six months to one year after the acquisition. Then, shareholders complain that the company outspent its cash flow. Yet the latest acquisition was a bargain by most measurements even with the well-known deferred maintenance. One would expect management to take care of deferred maintenance issues first before growth resumes.

This has often been the case with Diamondback Energy (FANG). Diamondback has a long history of growing by acquisitions. Yet the company judiciously issues guidance to grow production within cash flow. The "out-spend" that many complain about comes from those acquisition-related expenses. Yet the company has maintained a strong balance sheet despite the growth by doing acquisitions for stock and then borrowing (or sometimes selling stock) for the necessary acquisition expenditures.

The complaints that management may be "gaming the system" fail because there really is no standard definition for free cash flow. Therefore, companies can modify (and in fact, there are differences from company to company) the free cash flow definition either a little or a lot. Then, it is up to the investor to decide the significance of the differences. But "Free Cash Flow" is a non-GAAP term, and therefore, it is not audited for compliance with an accounting standard. Therefore, it is a "buyer beware" term.

Up until this acquisition, management had maintained a basically debt-free balance sheet. Therefore, this acquisition was a "game changer" in a number of ways. The "doubles production" makes this a large acquisition for the company. Therefore, one would expect at least a year to digest this acquisition.

Mr. Market reacted to all the negative issues first. The acquisition had deferred maintenance. Yet many sellers do not maintain properties for sale except for very basic tasks. This property had more deferred maintenance than many. However, Mr. Market put zero faith in management's ability to inspect the properties prior to sale and bidding on the properties.

Secondly, this acquisition leveraged the balance sheet. It was the second bargain acquisition that management made in less than a year. Mr. Market appears to have panicked over the expansion of debt for these acquisitions. yet the company reports a key debt leverage that is barely within lending guidelines and a strategy to decrease that debt by selling non-core assets. The market decries the fact that those sales will probably get low amounts in the currently soft (buyers-oriented) market. But since the key debt ratio (of long-term debt to EBITDA) is at 3, a huge selling price for offered assets is probably not a key objective.

Last but not least, management has noted that they would first take care of the deferred maintenance and optimize the production process and associated costs. That meant that growth would not be a major objective for a while. But the acquisition nearly doubled company production without anything close to that expansion of stock outstanding. Therefore, positive (and large) production growth comparisons were assured all year. This would set the company up for decent production growth in the following year.

Sure enough, the market decried the lack of EBITDA growth despite the jump in production from the acquisition. Yet many of the immediate costs to assimilate and optimize operations are expensable costs. (Note: that word is an accounting term for immediately deductible costs). Even those costs that can be capitalized and depreciated still use cash (and hence reduce reported cash flow). Those costs and capitalized items would negatively affect cash flow immediately. Meanwhile, the benefits of those expenditures should become apparent in 2020 as the acquisition-related costs decline.

"We performed 20 rod conversions in the quarter and are already starting to see significant savings in our well pulling costs with the average cost to pull a rod pump being approximately 20% of the cost to pull a well with an ESP."

This illustrates one of several significant cost saving measures. Market confusion arises from the fact that well production will decrease to hide some of the savings per BOE produced. Yet lower future costs will be a market requirement.

EBITDA is far more likely to be well within the usual lending requirement of 3 times long-term debt in the coming fiscal year without the acquisition-related costs. The key determination to company health is made by lenders that are currently charging the company an interest rate in the 4% range. That type of interest rate is not made to financially stressed companies. One would think that Mr. Market would review the lender opinions of this company before panicking. But that does not appear to be the case.

Well Profitability

Far more important is the profitability of the wells drilled. That profitability also can give the company the means to pay off acquisition debt.

The Northwest Shelf acquisition wells are on average significantly more profitable than the company acreage. Notice that, at current oil prices, these wells generally pay back within one year. That means that management can drill two wells with the same capital money (as long as oil prices remain above the number noted in the slide) within the same year for a very fast cash flow build. This profitability gives management another way to bring the debt ratios in line.

Continuing improvements in well productivity and cost reduction should be expected by investors. Management obviously made conservative assumptions at the time of the acquisition. Now, drilling results are beginning to confirm a very good bargain for shareholders.

Summary

The company is making excellent progress with its two acquisitions. Investors should probably expect some non-core asset sales. There has been a lot of speculation as to whether or not the Delaware properties are saleable. But this management can also sell the saltwater disposal systems as well as other midstream owned assets to raise cash. Yet Mr. Market has yet to comment on that flexibility. So far, the comments have centered on the sure failure to sell the Delaware Basin assets and the correspondingly dire results yet to follow.

However, management has some impressively profitable well locations to drill. Those locations should ensure a fast cash flow build in 2020 under a wide variety of oil pricing scenarios. This company drills wells that break even at a very low oil price. Therefore, oil production can probably grow even under very hostile (and sustained) industry conditions. That production growth should ensure a rapid reduction of the corporate breakeven for the foreseeable future.

Instead of worrying about oil production growth, Mr. Market should instead focus on the acquisition of more bargain-priced properties in the current market. This company has already made two excellent acquisitions. More acquisitions will probably present themselves to management.

Even with the current level of leverage, management can likely make an offer for properties with a combination of stock and debt. That would especially be true if those properties have current production. A consolidation strategy in the current industry conditions is an excellent strategy.

Even if management chooses to not buy anything else. The low-cost production growth should ensure a robust future even without the announced intention to reduce debt one way or another.

Mr. Market is clearly far too worried about negative events that are unlikely to happen. This stock will probably soar back to realistic levels once the market recovers its senses to value this stock more rationally. In the meantime, the stock is very safe for a wide variety of investors at the current price. Growth next year should be robust, given the costs shown above.

Investors should also note that this company rarely chooses the maximum credit limit offer by the banking syndicate. Therefore, a bank line renewal is rarely strenuous. In fact, a larger bank line to fund another bargain acquisition is probably a given should the opportunity arise.

Dr. Kukes, the CEO of PEDEVCO (PED) has a very long history of success in the oil and gas industry. He has announced the purchase of an 8% interest in Ring Energy. Investors probably should value the opinion of an experienced industry insider far more highly than that of the passing (and rapidly-changing) priorities of Mr. Market.