Sprint: Get Out

The likelihood of a price cut places the stock value closer to $8 with a small risk the merger doesn't close.

Sprint surged over 70% following the US District Court approval of the merger with T-Mobile.

In a surprise move, the US District Court approved the T-Mobile US (TMUS) acquisition of Sprint (S). The stock soared based on this news, but Sprint investors should get out of the stock now. The Business Combination Agreement, or BCA, has lapsed and investors should expect T-Mobile to request a price cut due to the declining business of Sprint while the wireless operator is left with no other options.

Image Source: T-Mobile website

Original Agreement

The original agreement was an all-stock transaction at an exchange ratio of 0.10256 T-Mobile shares for each Sprint share, or equivalent to 9.75 Sprint shares for each T-Mobile share. At $95, the deal values Sprint at nearly $9.74 now.

The problem with the original BCA is that Sprint has seen material deterioration in the business. In fact, since the deal was announced on April 29, 2018, Sprint has seen its EBTIDA targets slip by 13%.

In FQ3, Sprint produced a horrendous adjusted EBITDA. The wireless laggard saw EBITDA slip by ~$600 million from last year.

Source: Sprint FQ3'19 investor update

One even can make the theory that Sprint missed targets in order to encourage the Judge to rule in favor of the merger for this very reason. My investment thesis all along had the merger only obtaining approval once Sprint was deemed uncompetitive.

Judge Victor Marrero bought into this theory of Sprint not being a viable wireless carrier and the T-Mobile deal with DISH Network (DISH) providing the path towards a competitive fourth wireless carrier. Both outcomes make Sprint less valuable to T-Mobile.

T-Mobile wanted Sprint for the spectrum and to eliminate a competitor in the wireless space. What it got was the spectrum, but the company having to sell Boost Mobile and spectrum to Dish provides the potential for a competitive fourth wireless carrier.

Price Cut

Even SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF) Masayoshi Son expects the companies to negotiate a new BCA. The lapsing of the deal allows both parties to cancel the agreement and his acknowledgement of this scenario gives T-Mobile the green light to request a lower price.

LightShed Partners' analyst Walter Piecyk has Sprint's 2021 EBITDA target down 23% from when the deal was announced. Using this math, the deal ratio moves to 12:1. With T-Mobile at $90, Sprint is worth $7.50. At the current price of $95, Sprint shareholders will get stock worth $7.91.

In 2017, press reports indicated a T-Mobile/Sprint ratio of 8:1. At that time we argued for a 10:1 ratio. The companies ultimately settled on 9:75:1 for the announced merger. The consensus estimate for Sprint’s 2021 EBITDA estimate has declined 23% since the deal was announced in April of 2018. That represents over $25 billion of value, at a 8x TEV/EBITDA multiple. In addition, T-Mobile has agreed to aggressive conditions with the DOJ that benefit Dish, an incremental and unexpected cost to the transaction. We believe this merits a move in the deal ratio to 12:1, a 23% change. At $90 for T-Mobile that would imply $7.50 for Sprint.

The key here is that Sprint is trading for $8.50 per share. It's possible that T-Mobile doesn't negotiate so aggressively on price, but Sprint doesn't have a lot of alternatives.

In addition, the California Public Utilities Commission hasn't finalized a review that has taken 18 months so far. The odds of one state blocking the merger appear small, but the AG of California was against this deal. The utility has until July 12th to finish the review while T-Mobile expects to close the merger by April 1.

Sprint recently traded at $4.26, so investors should cash in those gains and move directly into T-Mobile, if one wants to participate in the new T-Mobile. The odds of the deal closing for a lower price are very high and even worse a small risk exists that the deal still runs into a major hiccup in California or on an appeal from the AGs. On the other side, a lower deal price adds value to T-Mobile shares.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Sprint shareholders got lucky with this deal and should absolutely cash in any holdings. The downside risk is real and highly likely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.