Edgewell Personal Care: An Update Post Harry's

The company has seen a solid start to the year, but moreover, decided to not pursue the acquisition of Harry's following an FTC ruling.

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) had some exciting events to share with investors in February. Besides announcing solid first-quarter results, the company announced its decision to pursue the future as a standalone business, thereby officially calling off the acquisition of Harry's in a deal which had already raised some eyebrows at the time of the announcement.

The Thesis

In May of last year, Edgewell announced its intention to acquire Harry's in a near-$1.4 billion deal, as I concluded that it could essentially be a lifesaver or a troublemaker for Edgewell.

The rationale behind the deal has been driven by the company's effort to buy growth. Harry's reported a 30% revenue CAGR from 2016 until the deal announcement in the first half of 2019. At the time the deal was announced, Edgewell reported that Harry's generated $325 million in sales, which implies that it has acquired the company at little over 4 times sales.

Growth is what attracted Edgewell to pursue the transaction, as the deal announcement came alongside the release of the second-quarter results for 2019, with sales down by about 10%. Nonetheless, Edgewell is a far larger company, guiding for 2019 sales of $2.1-2.2 billion. It was more or less generating little over $400 million in adjusted EBITDA per annum and saw earnings at around $3.50 per share.

Contrary to Harry's, valuations of Edgewell were much lower at around 1.5 times sales ahead of the deal announcement, while it reported much higher margins as well. Besides the high valuation being paid, I furthermore noted that leverage ratios would increase to about 5 times. Even if Edgewell would manage to keep sales declines for its core business down to 5%, it implied that Harry's would have to grow by about 30% simply to keep overall sales growth flat.

While shares fell from essentially $40 to $33 overnight in May last year when the earnings and deal were announced, I was not necessarily buying the dip, as I was not convinced that Harry's would automatically solve all issues. After all, the culture of both firms differs a lot as well, and quite frankly, I did not see anti-trust as a real concern. To put it bluntly: While Harry's might make Edgewell a better business overall, the additional concerns related to debt could actually make the situation riskier for investors.

What Happened?

In pretty much the 9-month window since the deal announcement, shares have been trading in a $25-35 range, as expectations remained low with the deal with Harry's still having to close and Edgewell simply moving along without many exciting developments to show.

In October of last year, Edgewell announced a smaller divestiture, as it was selling its Infant and Pet Care business in a $122 million deal. No revenue contributions were mentioned in the press release, no impact on earnings, but given the deal tag, this has been a relatively smaller segment, not a game changer.

A month later, the company reported its 2019 results. It reported full-year sales of $2.14 billion, more or less in line with expectations, as the 0.9% organic sales decline for the final quarter of the year marked steady improvements throughout the year. Net debt has been reduced to $875 million, and that is even before the sale of the Infant and Pet Care business was closed. Adjusted earnings for all of 2019 came in around $3.50 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $402 million was in line with expectations as well.

Shares continued to trade around the $30 mark during all of this, as investors were still dealing with the uncertainty regarding the Harry's deal. The outlook for 2020 was not very inspiring as well, as adjusted EBITDA was expected to fall towards $375 million this year, with earnings seen down to $3.20 per share.

In early February, the FTC challenged the combination of both firms, as that news triggered shares to jump from $26 towards the $30 mark, making it clear that investors liked the concept of the deal not going through. Shares briefly hit the $40 mark, but fell back to $37 at the moment as the company announced strong first-quarter results, but moreover announced that it would pursue the future as a standalone business.

First-quarter results painted a pretty solid picture as well. Reported sales were down 0.7%, but on an organic basis they were flat. The company guides for 2020 sales down 4-5%, which includes an expected 440-basis point headwind from the sale of the Infant business, which means that organic sales otherwise would be pretty flattish. That suggests that the business generates about $95 million in annual sales, making the price tag received not that high.

Adjusted earnings are now seen at a midpoint of $3.05 per share, fifteen cents less than last year, mostly the result of the divestiture and incurred stranded costs, with EBITDA seen $20 million lower at a midpoint of $355 million. Note, however, that net debt still stands at $863 million, translating into a 2.4 times leverage ratio, which is not that high, but given the secular headwinds in earnings, it is reasonably high.

Nonetheless, one can see why investors like the stock at $30, as that more or less implied a merely 10 times adjusted earnings multiple, while the near-term outlook for the company is getting more clear. GAAP earnings are seen at $2.50 per share, with most of the discrepancy resulting from restructuring costs and cost saving efforts, which is to be applauded, yet unfortunately results in cash outflows and is quite recurring, as sales continue to be pressured.

What Now?

Investors now have some clarity. The large deal (at least for Edgewell) with Harry's is not going through, as the company operates as a standalone business with still a fairly high but not immediately concerning leverage ratio.

This more or less leaves a pure play with continued top line growth issues, or better said, reduced sales, yet this is reflected in a low valuation at around 12 times adjusted earnings - although I note that most of the reconciliation factors are quite structural and involve cash outflows. Hence, shares trade around 15 times GAAP earnings, which is more than enough given the growth profile (or lack thereof) and the somewhat elevated leverage ratio, at least in my opinion.

That being said, after a distracting year, management has the opportunity to grow sales on an organic basis from here going forward, which leaves room for valuation multiple inflation, yet this is a show-me-first story.

