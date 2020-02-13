United Technologies: Still Undervalued Based On Spinoff Presentations

Currently UTX shares are undervalued by about 15%. The aerospace business appears fairly valued, so the opportunity appears to come from the spinoff companies.

Introduction

United Technologies (UTX) subsidiaries Carrier and Otis held their first analyst presentations this week. They will become publicly traded companies in April when UTX spins them off and merges the remaining aerospace businesses with Raytheon (RTN). The spinoffs and merger should occur on the same day or very close. Current shareholders will end up with the following securities if they hold their shares until the merger closes:

UTX shareholders will receive one share of the new merged company Raytheon Technologies (RTX), one share of Carrier, and 0.5 share of Otis. Current UTX shareholders will maintain the same percentage ownership in each of the new spinoff companies as they currently have of UTX. Just think of Otis as doing a 1 for 2 reverse split at the time of the spinoff. The spinoff will be tax free to UTX shareholders. The holder’s original cost basis in UTX will be allocated among RTX, Carrier, and Otis shares received.

Raytheon shareholders will receive 2.3348 shares of RTX. This company will consist of all of current Raytheon plus the current aerospace businesses of United Technologies. Current Raytheon shareholders will not receive any shares in Carrier or Otis.

I first analyzed this spinoff/merger in June, in the article “United Technologies: Buying Otis and Carrier at a Discount” and again in October, in the article “United Technologies – Still A Buy Based On Merger Prospectus”. Since then, valuations of comparable peer companies have increased. We now also have full year 2019 results from both UTX and Raytheon, as well as the analyst presentations from Carrier and Otis with the 2020 and mid-term outlooks. Based on this new information, a sum of the parts analysis shows United Technologies is worth about $178.50, or a 14% premium to where it traded on 2/11. I also estimate that Raytheon is still trading near fair value based on the merger exchange ratio of 2.3348 new RTX shares for each current RTN share. Therefore the value opportunity in UTX is still predominantly due to undervaluation of Carrier and Otis.

I am holding my UTX into the merger to receive shares of all three companies. I thought Otis had a better presentation than Carrier as far as balance sheet and growth plans. Both spinoffs can succeed however if they deliver on the strategies laid out this week. I also consider the aerospace business a hold based on Raytheon’s fair valuation vs. peers. Taken as a whole, United Technologies is worth owning pre-merger for the 15% upside.

Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation is the climate control company to be spun off from UTX consisting of commercial and residential HVAC, refrigeration, and fire & security businesses. The company’s brands have leading market positions across these segments.

Source: Carrier Investor Presentation

Carrier listed four megatrends that will drive demand for the company’s products. These include Climate & Regulation, Urbanization, Growing Middle Class, and Digitalization. Climate change, increasing prosperity, and the movement to cities all support the need for new HVAC, refrigeration, and security systems. In addition, regulators are pushing for more environmentally-friendly refrigerants and building owners demand more automation, predictive maintenance, and monitoring capabilities. These trends will drive upgrades or replacements of existing systems. For example, the company noted an 18-year replacement cycle for residential HVAC in the US meaning units installed in the housing boom of the early 2000’s will be ready for replacement soon.

Carrier’s presentation focused heavily on these industry trends but was light on moves it could make to increase market share. The main growth plan for the company is an initiative called Carrier 600 which aims to reduce costs by $600 million per year by 2022.

Source: Carrier Investor Presentation

Carrier’s SEC Form 10 shows that on a pro forma basis, the company had net income of $1.75 billion in 2019. The pro forma includes extra costs of being a standalone company as well as interest costs on $10.7 billion of debt distributed to it by UTX. With 872 million shares outstanding, that works out to $2.00 per share. For 2020, the company expected modest operating profit growth of around $50 million (<3%). In later years, Carrier targets growing sales by mid-single digits and EPS by high single digits as it reduces operating costs and focuses on paying down debt before buying back shares. Carrier expects free cash flow to be around 90-100% of net income.

The table below compares Carrier to two HVAC peers, Daikin Industries (OTCPK:DKILF) of Japan, and Lennox International (LII). Carrier has the best operating margin, but falls to the middle on net margin. This is due mainly to Carrier’s high debt, with a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.3 and interest coverage of 7 times.

Source: Seeking Alpha Key Data Pages, Carrier Form 10

Carrier’s size and well-established brands make it a strong competitor in the HVAC market but the company has work to do to lower costs and pay down debt. Investors should listen carefully for the company’s progress in these areas on future earnings calls.

Otis

Otis Worldwide Corporation is the elevator company to be spun off from UTX. It is competitive and balanced globally with about 1/3 of its sales each in the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), and Asia. The company will be divided into two segments, New Equipment and Service. The presentation highlighted the synergy between these segments, with new installations driving service contracts as well as existing service contracts leading to upgrades and new installations in the future.

Source: Otis Investor Presentation

Source: Otis Investor Presentation

Service is the more profitable of the two segments and is a growth focus of the company, particularly in China where new equipment order growth is now basically flat. The elevator service industry in China is very fragmented but Otis aims to consolidate business as building owners and regulators increasingly demand the quality and safety standards a larger company can provide. The service relationships can then lead to upgrades and orders for new equipment. Technology is a focus globally for Otis as well, with apps for both customers and employees to assist in purchasing, monitoring, diagnosing, and maintaining elevators.

The Form 10 for Otis shows that they had net income of $967 million in 2019. This includes standalone company costs and interest on $6 billion of debt assigned by UTX. With 436 million shares outstanding, 2019 EPS was $2.22 per share. For 2020, Otis expects sales growth of 5%, operating profit growth of $97 million (also ~5%), and free cash flow around 110-120% of net income. Otis plans to pay down $250 million of debt each year in 2020 and 2021 before starting buybacks. The company also will focus on reducing its high tax rate, currently expected to be 33% in 2020. This was not a focus under UTX but Otis thinks they can achieve it though moves such as issuing debt in countries outside the US where tax rates are higher.

The table below compares Otis to two European-based peers, Schindler (OTCPK:SHLAF) and KONE (OTCPK:KNYJF). Like Carrier, Otis has the best operating margin but finishes in the middle on net margin. While debt at Otis is not excessive, Schindler and KONE have very low or negative net debt. The big difference for Otis is the high tax rate as discussed above.

Source: Seeking Alpha Key Data Pages, Otis Form 10

Both spinoffs have a reasonable growth plan, but I was more impressed with Otis’s strategy to have new equipment sales and service work synergistically with each other to build customer loyalty and capture market share. The main deliverable I want to see from Otis is to lower its tax rate so that more of its leading operating income drops to the bottom line.

Valuing the Three Companies

I kept the same comparable companies for the new aerospace and defense business that I used previously: Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and General Dynamics (GD). For Carrier and Otis earnings, I used the 2019 pro forma numbers in the Form 10’s. I conservatively assume no net income growth for 2020 given the fairly small operating income growth forecasted. For RTX earnings, I am using analyst estimated 2020 earnings for pre-merger UTX and Raytheon, plus merger adjustments noted in the October prospectus, minus earnings for Carrier and Otis.

I decided to switch to valuing the companies by comparable P/E rather than EV/EBIT. The EV/EBIT method I used previously overvalues Otis due to its high tax rate. Comparable company valuations have increased since the October article so the resulting valuations for RTX, Carrier, and Otis have also increased.

Data Sources: Spinoff Form 10’s, Seeking Alpha Company Pages

As you can see from these results, the new RTX is now valued at $95.77 per share, Otis at $69.61, and Carrier at $47.79 for a total value of $178.36 per current UTX share. This represents a 15% premium to where UTX closed on 2/11. We can also compare the calculated RTX value to the current share price of Raytheon. At the 2/11 closing price of $229.31, the implied post-merger price of RTX would be $229.31/2.3348 = $98.21. Note that this is actually slightly above the $95.77 valuation obtained from comparable P/E’s. As I showed in October, Raytheon is still about fairly valued. By this analysis, most of the value opportunity in UTX still lies in Otis and Carrier.

Risks and Opportunities

With the merger almost certain to close in April, the main risk going forward is now execution risk at both RTX and the spinoff companies. The spinoffs were dealt a tough hand to start with by UTX assigning them more debt than their peer companies. While this can impact results for the first couple of years of independence, it can also force management to focus on cost cutting and cash generation. If the spinoffs deliver the strategies outlined this week, they can reduce debt and evolve into a capital structure more like their industry peers. At that time, they will be able to increase capital return to shareholders by dividend increases and buybacks.

Initial market sentiment toward the spinoffs may be negative due to the debt and selling by investors who prefer a pure play aerospace company in their portfolio. Those interested in either of the spinoffs but not currently holding UTX may want to consider waiting until after the spinoff to see if they can be purchased more cheaply.

As I mentioned in October, political risk is still worth keeping in mind for given an upcoming election that could result in reduced defense spending. Coronavirus fears could impact growth at both the spinoffs which have highlighted China as a key growth area. The virus could also impact commercial aircraft demand which would impact RTX. Boeing (BA) 737 MAX delays could also be a drag on RTX this year.

Conclusion

Now that UTX spinoff companies Carrier and Otis have outlined their plans as independent companies, additional data is available to check my previous sum of the parts analysis. The results are little changed, with UTX shares appearing undervalued by about 15%. Most of this undervaluation appears concentrated in the spin-off companies Otis and Carrier whose peer companies’ P/E ratios are above that of UTX. Raytheon looks to be right around fair value headed into the merger. I currently own UTX and plan to hold it into the merger to receive shares of RTX, Carrier, and Otis. For those not currently holding UTX, market reaction following the spinoff/merger may create buyable dips, especially for Carrier and Otis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.