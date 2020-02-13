Retirement Income: Strategies For Constructing An Efficient Plan

The worst thing you can do is be scrambling to learn and set all this up right when you're retiring. Starting earlier is better!

There are many challenges to constructing an efficient and effective retirement income plan. For one, as we noted in "Stock Market Returns Are Not The Same Thing As Financial Objectives," investors have an over-reliance on capital gains. In prior generations, retirees had very little in the stock market. Instead, they used safer savings tools like certificates of deposits, savings bonds, and even cash value life insurance.

Most people retired around the age of 65 and many had a defined benefit pension plan. Their life expectancy from that point on was approximately 10 years. Thus, longevity risk, inflation, healthcare expenditures, stock market risks, and running out of retirement assets were definitely not a major concern - at least not compared to the way they are today. In comparison, a 65-year-old couple today can be expected to live another 20 years with a 20% chance one of them reaches age 95!

(Source: Kitces)

Not only are people living much longer today, they are retiring much earlier with some in the early 50s or even 40s (see FIRE Movement). Many people today will be "retired" for longer than they will be in the workforce! Think about that! As such, longevity risk and running out of assets become the primary issue for most people today.

Wall Street has done a great job of selling you the idea that you must be invested in the stock market to "make your retirement work." However, it is my belief that most investors today should not even be in the stock market. They are just too risk-averse and have no idea what they are doing. This can be said of many financial advisors as well. In other words, people are gambling that the market will provide them with the returns they need to sustain their standard of living for 30 or even 40+ years.

Right now, retirees face a significant amount of risk including sequence of returns risk, longevity risk (the risk of living longer than expected), healthcare risks (think long-term care), market risks, and even tax risks (risk that taxes increase significantly in the future).

Retirement income planning is a relatively new field in financial planning. At least the amount of time and resources devoted to it in the last decade are new compared to prior decades. That is because most retirement planning leading up to 2008 was simply to invest in a 60% stock/40% bond portfolio and sell some shares each month for income using something similar to the 4% withdrawal rule. That line of thinking will no longer work for most people. Certainly, if you have many millions of dollars and live off of $100K per year, you will be fine and can use the old methodology. But most of us aren't in that situation.

The financial planning profession, at least those on the cutting edge of it, understand that an investment-only approach is no longer the optimal way to build a retirement income plan. The old methodology is not equipped to handle the current market environment (think sequence of returns risk) nor the longevity risk. With future returns on both stocks and bonds likely to be far lower in the coming decade compared to past decades, cash flow investing is likely to be the strategy of the future. Integrating other income sources not directly tied to the stock market will be the focus for the profession for the next two decades. Diversification of income sources in addition to diversification of assets will be critical! This approach integrates retirement assets with lifetime income and insurance-based approaches emphasizing cash flow.

Where To Begin?

Usually the best place to start is at the end - or better said, the result you want to achieve and then backing into how to get there. Define your legacy and charitable donations upon death. What do you want to leave each beneficiary? Or do you want to spend to the very last penny?

One thing about that. What I've found is that the majority of those that say they want to spend every penny eventually change their mind and decide a legacy to heirs or charities is more important. So flexibility is a key aspect to any plan. A clear estate plan even if you do not have the assets that would make your estate subject to estate taxes should also be considered. Just because the estate tax threshold is $11M per person ($22M per married couple), doesn't mean it will stay at that level. Congress has to do nothing and the estate tax gets cut in half at the end of 2025. Some presidential candidates want to reduce the total estate tax exemption to just $2M.

Once the estate plan and legacy are firmly established, you need to determine how much you want in terms of retirement income during retirement. Some retirees like to split that into wants and needs. How much is needed for basic living and how much would you like in additional "desired" spending for travel, gifts, etc.? The latter is just as important as the former as the entire point of retirement is to enjoy it, right?

The most common question when someone is retiring is if they have enough assets to do so. That is impossible to answer without two other data points:

How much income are you going to need per year? What is the total amount of investable assets you have plus any other income sources (pensions, Social Security, rental income, annuities, etc.)

This helps us figure out the withdrawal rate which is so important for assessing longevity risks and market risk. As you start to get closer to retirement, planning is imperative. A large amount of the people I've met who recently entered retirement have no clue how much they spend per month. A good financial advisor would tell them that they couldn't properly construct a portfolio for them without that information. Unfortunately, most financial advisors would just wing it.

Putting It All Together

As you approach retirement or even those in retirement, it is a good idea to assess your at-risk assets. The sooner the better. Understanding your plan in detail and how each position in your portfolio works together is essential. Given the levels of the markets today, a large correction or bear market could derail those plans. In the average recession, it takes about 36 months for the market to recover after 24 months of 'bottoming.' Getting blindsided by a bear market or crash can delay your plan by several years.

It is never too early about learning about the basics of retirement income planning, including the various products outside of the public securities market that may or may not be included in your plan. Everyone's situation is different and each person has differing risk tolerance.

Beware of financial pundits in the media pushing or denigrating certain financial products or services. I don't believe there are bad products, just products that are inappropriate for a particular situation. Just because Ken Fisher is on television saying how bad annuities are doesn't mean that they really are bad... for you. Most of the time Fisher and others have a financial interest in denigrating those products.

The ultimate goal in retirement is to achieve your goals. Nine times out of ten that means maximizing after-tax cash flows that allow you to have the retirement you want all the while taking the least amount of risk. Beware of advisors or other services that put you into the most amount of risk that you'll tolerate. If you don't need to take that level of risk to achieve your goals, why take it? This reminds me of home buying shows on HGTV. Whenever the couple gives out their budget, the real estate agent always tends to find prospective homes that are at or very close (and in some cases above) to the upper end of that range.

The worst thing you can do is be scrambling to learn and set all this up right when you're retiring. Starting early is better - what in life isn't better when preparing earlier? What I've found is that those that have been preparing for many years, if not decades, sail into retirement without a hiccup. Those that don't have things squared away tend to have added stress and anxiety, at the very moment that they should be happy about entering the next phase of their lives.

