Novo Nordisk's Insulin Products, Pipeline May Energize The Stock

Other strengths in NVO's insulin pipeline, and international insulin sales, may join with its GLP-1a franchise and other NVO strengths to deliver long-term alpha to NVO shareholders.

My analysis suggests it is like that NVO's stock will generate alpha, as the investing public focuses on its once-weekly insulin late-stage pipeline asset.

This article reviews certain aspects of NVO's prospects for rejuvenation of its insulin products, with emphasis on the insulin pipeline.

NVO's ascent has been powered by its GLP-1 agonist drugs, while its insulin line has worked against it due to deflationary pressures in the US.

NVO has joined the market in reaching new high ground, but is only about 6% above the high price it first reached in 2015.

Introduction - renewed innovation on the core

When commenting on Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) ADRs, I have been putting most of my focus on GLP-1 agonists, namely Victoza (first-gen product) and now the next-gen semaglutide-based drugs Ozempic and Rybelsus. These first-/best-in-class products have been launched. In the ways of markets, the bullish GLP-1a story has now begun to be discounted by traders; NVO has resumed its sinuous long-term upward trend. While my guess is that there is a lot of alpha ahead for NVO from the GLP-1a space, it is now time to look at the elephant in the room: its insulin franchise.

From NVO's recently-published 2019 annual report:

We will strengthen our leading position within insulin and gain market share with our current portfolio of next-generation insulin products. Meanwhile, in our innovation pipeline we continue to focus on delivering improved glucose control, but we also target diabetes-related complications. We are researching glucose sensitive insulins and cardio-protective insulins.

In addition to these goals, NVO is planning to combine with next-gen insulins with semaglutide (and perhaps other drugs), continuing its tradition of maximizing the number of differentiated products it offers.

Before discussing this topic, a few words about insulin and diabetes may be helpful.

What is insulin, and why is it still a growth product?

Insulin is a protein produced by specialized "beta" cells in the pancreas. These cells release insulin into the bloodstream, where insulin circulates and serves to assist the process of assimilating carbohydrates (sugars) into the body. When insufficient amounts of insulin are circulating, someone can become pre-diabetic or overtly diabetic.

Elevated levels of glucose (a sugar) in the bloodstream, typically measured as HbA1c levels reflecting cumulative levels over a period of many weeks, are the key metric that defines diabetes. Various ways to deal with this problem have been developed over the years, most basically grouped by the type of diabetes a person has.

Typically, diabetes is classified either as juvenile (Type 1), or maturity onset, (Type 2). Juvenile diabetes is characterized by dependence on insulin injections, in the absence of which patients used to be condemned to a frail, short life with periodic crises due to very high levels of blood sugar. Treatment is with insulin but not the many other drugs developed for Type 2 diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes is prevalent but is no longer the dominant driver of demand for insulin.

Over about the past about 50 years, first the developed world and now much of the entire world's population began getting fatter, in large part by ingesting a lot more sugar. Simultaneously, labor-saving devices and ubiquity of motorized vehicles meant that more and more people burned up fewer calories. A more highly sugared diet met up with a couch potato TV-centric lifestyle. The result: glucose intolerance, leading to the twin obesity and diabetes "epidemics." The interrelationship of these conditions has been called diabesity and is the key focus of NVO today.

Type 2 diabetes has become commonplace, with hundreds of millions of people now suffering from it worldwide and a 1-2% per annum growth rate of that number projected for the next 25 years.

I believe there is general agreement that globally, less than 10% of Type 2 diabetes patients are treated to goal. Though that percentage is higher in the United States and other wealthy countries, there is substantial need for more patients to be well-treated.

While the first-line drug treatment for Type 2 diabetes is typically generic metformin, and perhaps a generic sulfonylurea, other alternatives have been moving up the treatment paradigm despite high cost. These include the oral drugs in the Jardiance class, and the injectables in the Victoza/Ozempic class; now there is an oral alternative in the same class, Rybelsus. The major benefit of these drugs is proof of reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events (for Rybelsus, "proof" should be replaced by "evidence" due to immature data for it).

All these choices have diminished the need for insulin.

However, once diabetes gets more severe, insulin may be required. In the developed countries, with people living longer, the various drugs mentioned above, and others, represent strategies that for the most part either induce the pancreas to produce and release more insulin, and/or assist muscle and other cells to more efficiently utilize the insulin presented to them in the bloodstream. If, however, the pancreas is in essence worn out, then insulin injections are needed. As people live longer, and receive better care for the CV complications associated with diabetes, it stands to reason that insulin is a growth market by volume, and the big question is at what price.

The industry has just begun meeting the need for better, basal insulins

Predecessor companies of Novo Nordisk have been manufacturing, and improving, insulins for nearly a century. Progress has come both in long-acting (basal) insulins and short-acting insulins designed to cover blood sugar surges following a meal. Among the advance in basal insulins have been Lantus, a Sanofi (SNY) true once-daily drug, and a next-gen once-daily product, Tresiba, from NVO. Lantus now has biosimilar competition in the US, which has helped catalyze a deflationary price situation for insulin revenues for NVO. Tresiba has certain advantages over Lantus, such as a lower rate of hypoglycemic episodes and the ability to give it at different times from day to day, but these incremental advantages have still left NVO selling more units of insulin in the US for fewer total dollars.

Happily for NVO, its near-equivalent to Lantus, Levemir, has no biosimilars, and Tresiba has long-lived patent protection.

But in order to truly grow its insulin franchise in developed countries and worldwide, NVO needs more than a somewhat improved Lantus.

NVO and society need better value, not just modest improvements in basal insulins. We may be getting it from NVO (and a competitor) in a few years as...

NVO's once-weekly insulin will enter Phase 3 pivotal trials in H2

In the conference call, NVO highlighted this product in its prepared remarks. This could be the "two" of a powerful one-two set of product launches that began with Ozempic/Rybelsus. Quoting from the transcript (emphasis added):

In January 2020, we competed the key Phase 2 trial with insulin icodec, formerly LAI287, the first basal insulin intended for once weekly treatment. The 26 weeks trial included around 250 insulin naïve people with type 2 diabetes and investigated the efficacy and safety of once weekly insulin icodec versus once daily insulin glargine U100. The primary endpoint was HbA1c reduction from baseline to week 26 where reductions are 1.33 and 1.15 percentage points were observed for insulin icodec and insulin glargine [Lantus] U100 respectively. The HbA1c reduction was numerically 0.2% greater for icodec but did not achieve statistical significance in this small study. Observed hypoglycemic events were low in rate and did not differ significantly between the treatment arms. Finally, insulin icodec appear to have a safe and well-tolerated profile. Based on these positive Phase 2 results that will be presented at a major conference later this year, we expect to initiate the Phase 3 clinical trial program in the second half of 2020. The program will be designed and powered to identify both clinical and convenience related benefits.

NVO generally succeeds when moving a product to Phase 3; it treats Phase 2 as a true proof of concept arena. My (unscientific) odds for this product making it through the FDA process and coming to market timely is in the 85-90% range.

I expect a comprehensive program of several individual, well-powered studies in Phase 3. Per the final sentence of the quote above, I believe NVO's plan is to present icodec as (for example) having one or more of the following qualities:

a much more convenient basal insulin than daily Tresiba or Lantus

superior to Lantus/Tresiba with regard to HbA1c lowering per unit of insulin delivered

superior to Lantus with regard to hypoglycemia

superior cost-effectiveness versus biosimilar Lantus.

My very tentative target date for the US launch is Q1 2024.

There may be significant competition: Eli Lilly (LLY) is due to complete a Phase 2 study of insulin degludec in a once-weekly formulation this month. Assuming success, presumably NVO and LLY will be introducing their versions at similar times, though it appears that NVO is somewhat in the lead, and we do not know for sure that LLY's formulation will have succeeded in Phase 2.

I think these companies will grow the US and international insulins market in a similar manner as they have enlarged and co-dominated the GLP-1a market. (If there is another company well along in this race, I'm unaware of it.)

NVO points out that once-weekly basal insulin may be especially important in the less affluent parts of the world, because of practical problems with once-daily dosing in those regions. So I expect strong commercial results in all parts of the world, assuming success in Phase 3.

One of the selling points I expect is a lower cost of goods. Depending on just how much lower that will be versus, say, Tresiba, NVO and LLY may be able to generate higher profits at lower total cost to the healthcare system.

In the following section, 4 other pipeline products, or hoped-for products, are discussed. Three of them are insulins, and the other is for Type 1 diabetics and is included here as a relevant, adjacent pipeline combination product.

Assessing the rest of NVO's insulin pipeline products

1. Insulin icodec + semaglutide (icosema, previously LAIsema)

NVO disclosed on the conference call that in December, it completed its first, Phase 1, study comparing blood levels generated by a novel fixed-dose combination of icodec/semaglutide with levels produced by each drug given individually. NVO is now going to meet with regulators to discuss next steps.

Essentially this is a once-weekly analogue of Xultophy, which is Victoza + Tresiba, a fixed-dose combo injected daily. Just as Xultophy is a growing niche product which both generates profits and strengthens NVO's ecosystem of products, icosema should similarly strengthen NVO's leadership position in once-weekly treatments for diabetes.

I expect NVO to provide an update on this project after meeting with regulators.

2. Insulin 965

NVO showed a slide about this Phase 1 once-daily insulin analogue in its Nov. 20 Capital Markets Day. (See Slide 19 in the segment on NVO's diabetes strategy.) NVO has finished one of two Phase 1 single dose, ascending dose studies in diabetics, with the second study due to be completed in March.

In the Capital Markets Day presentation, NVO suggests that this insulin has been engineered to provide improved metabolic and cardiovascular benefits with similar glucose-lowering effects as the (best-in-class) basal insulins.

This product is at best several years away from reaching the market, and may never do so. If it does meet NVO's goals, I suspect it could secure NVO's insulin future well into the 2030s. Also, I would presume that it could be engineered to be a once-weekly product, thus perhaps extending its useful life into the 2040s. It is too early for me to give this product any value, but it bears watching. Let's see if NVO moves it into Phase 2 and tells us more about why this molecule could be special.

Moving on...

3. Glucose responsive insulins and the Ziylo deal (pre-clinical asset)

It is unusual for NVO to highlight a product or technology before it enters Phase 1, but it is doing so here.

NVO and other companies are working on a major breakthrough in insulin therapy.

As FierceBiotech described the deal in August 2018:

Novo buys Ziylo for glucose-responsive insulin platform Glucose-responsive insulin has huge potential. Such an insulin would have a better therapeutic index than today’s drugs, resulting in tighter control over glucose levels and a lower risk of hypoglycemia. The insulin could circulate in the bloodstream in an inert form, only to activate when it detects a rise in glucose levels. Researchers have worked on the idea for decades without much success but there have been signs of progress in recent years. In January, Merck (MRK) published preclinical data on a glucose-responsive insulin. Researchers at MIT and other organizations are working on the problem, too... Denmark’s Novo offered more than $800 million in upfront and milestone payments to bag its target. Neither party has shared a breakdown of the payments, but the deal is likely to be very backloaded.

Please see the article for additional details.

Again, it's too soon to give this deal any material value for the stock, but along with the next item in this section, I like it at the very least because it confirms how committed NVO is to its core franchise of diabetes (or, diabesity).

Last, a potential treatment for Type 1 diabetes (not an insulin drug):

4. Beta-cell preservation (NN9828)

This apparently completed a Phase 2 study last year, but NVO did not discuss it in the conference call, and there were no analyst questions about it. The treatment involves an antibody against IL-21 plus liraglutide (Victoza). I found the following in the 2019 Annual Report:

Furthermore, Novo Nordisk completed a phase 2 trial with the combination of anti-IL-21 and liraglutide in people with newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes. The trial demonstrated statistically significantly im-proved beta cell function with anti-IL-21 in combination with liraglutide compared to placebo. Together with regulatory authorities, Novo Nordisk is evaluating next steps.

So we will see on this one.

NVO also has a pre-clinical program involving stem cells that could develop into beta cells as a potential cure for Type 1 diabetes. Once again, this is a cost center, with no reason for me to put a positive value on this program, and once again, it bears watching.

Concluding remarks - putting NVO's insulin program into context

Based on 2020 projections, insulins may represent about half of NVO's diabetes franchise by sales. As the company notes in its annual report and full year 2019 investor presentation (please consider reading all 129 slides if truly interested in NVO), insulin sales represent a growth area for NVO in much of the world.

With Tresiba, Xultophy and the first-/best-in-class short-acting Fiasp leading the way, NVO has a strong cutting-edge portfolio with many years of patent protection to allow it to grow volumes and presumably sales and profits. So I'm comfortable with the stock, especially given the historical tendency of products in America that suffer multi-year deflations, as in basal insulins, to end and give rise to some inflation.

NVO's insulin pipeline looks good to me. I expect once-weekly insulin will have one or more material advantages over Tresiba and Lantus. These advantages may include quality, cost, convenience and compliance. I also like the icosema combination.

Putting all this in broader context, if NVO can stabilize or again grow its US insulin profits, and continues to grow the under-penetrated global insulin market, this part of its business could help sales and profits accelerate quite nicely, given the potentially rosy multi-year potential of semaglutide for diabetes and for obesity.

As I mentioned in January in Novo Nordisk, Up 25X In 20 Years, Can Repeat: Focus On Semaglutide, NVO has emphasized that its single most important growth driver is semaglutide. This is a backbone molecule both for diabetes and obesity, with Phase 3 SOUL data on it in obesity due out in H2. Semaglutide is not only in development in combination with insulin icodec. Semaglutide is also in development with NVO's once-weekly AM833 Phase 2 anti-obesity compound, another example of NVO's ecosystem approach to drug development. An update on the Phase 2 program of AM833 in obesity is expected in several months.

The alert reader will have noted no discussion of full-year 2019 results, which were summarized in NVO's Feb. 5 press release and were discussed in detail in most of the linked documents in this article. Overall, they were quite satisfactory to me, with EPS hampered by forex hedging losses as well as price deflation in the US insulin market. The financial community expects NVO ADRs to earn $2.63 for 2020 on revenues of $19.2 B (ETrade data). With NVO closing at $63.34 on Wednesday, the shares are right around 24X forward EPS. This puts them at close to a 20% premium to the forward GAAP P/E of the S&P 500, of which (as a foreign company) it is not a member.

My view is that NVO now deserves a much higher premium to the SPY than 20%. I think it will grow faster than the average stock, has an above-average balance sheet, and is consistently shareholder-friendly: it increases the dividend and shrinks shares outstanding every year, using all its free cash flow in those twin pursuits. I also like the knowledge that NVO is controlled by a charitable foundation, of which NVO shares represent the major asset, and as a result the board thinks long term. NVO does not need to worry about being acquired and thus does not make defensive acquisitions.

As with my January article, this article only covers part of the NVO story. In fact, it only covers part of the insulin story in order to keep this article to a certain length. Over time, I hope to cover most or all of the NVO story, however.

Finally, please be aware that all stocks carry risk, and so does NVO. While I am not able to single out any one specific risk to highlight, please see NVO's Form 20-F and other documents for the company's review of risks to owning NVO shares.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted after hours Wednesday.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVO, MRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.