Depending On The Current

When each macro stumbling block is merely seen as a reason to expect more stimulus, what can become of any bearish narrative?

And yet, even as the coronavirus exacts a heavy toll on humanity, in markets, it's proven no match for a bull that's survived worse.

A friend in Hong Kong is "embracing her inner prepper" as a once-bustling financial hub suffers yet another body blow.

"Have you stocked up on stuff? Hand sanitizers and face masks?"

A friend who works in Hong Kong wanted to know.

"I'm embracing my inner prepper, telling people to do this," she explained.

Her tone (to the extent one can discern "tone" from a text message) suggested the gravity of the local health crisis taking its toll on someone who, in my experience, is unflappable, even in the company of business luminaries, world leaders and stone, cold autocrats. (Several years back, she was photographed with one of the most powerful people on the planet. She flashed a radiant smile, and seemed as comfortable in the company of unchecked authority as she would be snapping a selfie with a childhood friend.)

She's been working from home for at least two weeks. The coronavirus is yet another body blow to the once-bustling financial hub, where the economy was waylaid in 2019 by violent protests, intractable social unrest and the fallout from the trade war.

(Heisenberg)

A Bloomberg opinion piece dated February 8 carries this headline: "Hong Kong Is Showing Symptoms of a Failed State."

"Nah. There's nobody here, darlin'," I reminded her.

During the off-season, the population on the island I call home is probably around 10,000. My days of frequenting local dive bars are now four years in the rearview, and that was the extent of my social interaction. Now, I see maybe a half-dozen people per week. "Road to nowhere," I joked on Twitter this week, describing the path down to the water, around 20 yards from where I'm writing these lines.

(Twitter)

"I see loneliness," one follower not-so-generously quipped.

Maybe so, but the coronavirus is going to have a hard time finding me, that's for sure.

And yet, even as the mini-pandemic likely won't occupy my lungs, it most assuredly occupies my mind and my daily market musings. It is a veritable obsession for traders. Each morning, after I grind my coffee, I pen an overnight recap, and for the past week, it's included an updated version of this chart:

(Heisenberg, current through February 11)

The green bars show days when the number of new cases has fallen from the previous day. As you can see, the trend since February 4 had been lower, even as the death toll continued to climb.

That trend emboldened market participants this week, although it could be in jeopardy now. Hours after I originally penned this post, Hubei province revised the method for counting infections, reporting 14,840 new cases and 242 new deaths for February 12. As Bloomberg detailed, the province "said it carried out a review of past suspected cases, and revised its data to include 'clinically diagnosed' cases in its daily disclosure." Out of the total new cases and deaths, 13,332 and 135, respectively, are attributable to the new methodology.

Through midday Wednesday, stocks were some 5% higher off the pandemic-scare lows. The S&P is up around 4% in 2020, despite the virus panic and the threat of state-on-state (as opposed to proxy-on-proxy) warfare between the US and Iran.

(Heisenberg)

What's behind the rekindled optimism (besides the assumption we won't all perish in a pandemic)?

Well, domestic politics in the US is anecdotally lending a hand. The disastrous (from a logistical perspective) Iowa caucuses were seen by some as a "perfect" result for Donald Trump. The technical debacle underscored a (mostly false) narrative about Democrats being somehow less organized than the Trump White House, a place hardly known for organizational stability. The results, to the extent they can be verified, also "confirmed" Pete Buttigieg is a viable candidate, meaning that even if Joe Biden continues to plummet, the race for the Democratic nomination will not turn into a two-way battle between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, two candidates generally seen unfriendly to markets. Ditto for the New Hampshire results, which found Buttigieg again performing well and, in a surprise to some, saw Amy Klobuchar surge. (Sanders obviously came in first, but that was a foregone conclusion in the state.)

"Stocks are doing their thing and extending the 'risk-on' trade [with] Trump reelection odds moving higher as [the] real catalyst, I’d posit," Nomura's Charlie McElligott said Wednesday, before delving into his usual trenchant discussion of the myriad flow catalysts that could help determine where stocks go in the next two weeks.

“The New Hampshire Democrat primary result, which saw a narrow win for Bernie Sanders, seems to have been greeted with glee by Republicans,” SocGen’s Kit Juckes wrote Wednesday.

Beyond politics, market participants are simply reluctant to fade the liquidity-driven rally. By now, it's readily apparent that concerns around liquidity and market functioning (e.g., negative net bill supply thanks to Fed purchases) will eventually force the Fed into buying short-coupons. That would be one small step removed from outright QE. I've used this chart (or some derivation of it) on too many occasions to count, but the bottom line is that fading the resumption of balance sheet growth from the Fed and the ECB is a risky business. Nobody really wants to step in front of a tsunami.

(Heisenberg)

On top of that, we're pretty clearly seeing Howard Marks's "perpetual motion machine" dynamic back in action. Marks famously wrote the following back in 2017:

The large positions occupied by the top recent performers – with their swollen market caps – mean that as ETFs attract capital, they have to buy large amounts of these stocks, further fueling their rise. Thus, in the current up-cycle, over-weighted, liquid, large-cap stocks have benefitted from forced buying on the part of passive vehicles, which don’t have the option to refrain from buying a stock just because its overpriced.

Fast forward nearly three years and the Nasdaq 100 is sitting at a record relative to the Nasdaq Composite.

(Heisenberg)

In the same vein, the gauge has surged against its equal-weighted counterpart. Things look much better if you compare, say, the S&P 100 to the Russell 3000, but you get the idea.

As Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) Mike Wilson put it weeks ago, "the top five companies in the S&P 500 make up 18% of the total market cap [and] I think this divergence is the result of the extraordinary liquidity being provided by the world's central banks, which is going to the most liquid and largest names in the S&P 500."

Want to see something amusing? Have a look at this:

(Heisenberg)

To be clear, there are all manners of "chart crimes" going on there, so you should enjoy that visual more for its entertainment value than anything else.

And yet, it does capture something important about psychology, I think. Whether or not there's any direct, mechanical link between the Fed's T-bill purchases for reserve management and efforts to ensure short-term funding markets function smoothly, there is a psychological effect for markets. The Fed has opened the liquidity spigots. That's "not nothin'," as they say.

But the cognitive dissonance between equities and, for example, bonds, copper and oil, is glaring.

(Heisenberg)

While equities have made new highs in the US (the MSCI All-Country World index hit a record on Wednesday too), growth proxies remain concerned, although the energy complex did manage a rally today.

Data out of Europe has been uninspiring over the last week, to put it mildly. Germany's factory slump deepened significantly in December and on Wednesday, Eurostat unveiled highly disappointing industrial production numbers.

(Heisenberg)

The worry, of course, is that the impact of the coronavirus on the Chinese economy will end up spilling over to Europe (not to mention the rest of Asia), short-circuiting the nascent recovery which had only begun to take shape in December following the signing of the "Phase One" Sino-US trade deal.

Nomura's Chief China Economist Ting Lu has five scenarios for the Chinese economy coming out of the virus scare, and although the best-case is also the highest probability, the worst-case scenario would see quarterly growth diving to 1% in Q1 and Q2.

The paradox in all of this for risk assets (and especially stocks, which don't have to wait on "confirmation" of fiscal stimulus to rally) is that the worse the growth outlook gets for China and Germany, the more likely it is that politicians will loosen the purse strings. Consider this from Morgan Stanley, out Monday:

There is a growing view that the worse the economy gets, the more likely we will get fiscal stimulus from China and perhaps Europe and Japan given how tied they are to China's economy. The German and French industrial production numbers for December were extremely disappointing on Friday and very inconsistent with the global recovery signaled by the PMIs, especially considering the data reflect what was happening before the outbreak of coronavirus. Yet, the German DAX and French CAC barely sold off, suggesting investors may be thinking a fiscal response is now more likely and looking through it.

That was one of five reasons the bank cited for stocks' rally in the face of the virus worries.

Of course, none of this is to downplay the human toll from the epidemic or to otherwise trivialize the suffering, both physical and, in the case of my friend under self-quarantine in her Hong Kong apartment, psychological.

From a market perspective, though, it's important to note that for all the hand-wringing, we're really just reading the same macro script from last year, only with a different villain. In 2019, the trade war was the antagonist that threatened to deep-six global growth. In 2020, it's a virus.

The "hero" (if that's how you want to frame things) is still central banks, but after a decade, their powers are woefully depleted. It's high time for fiscal stimulus and a Stephanie Kelton-inspired rethink of how policymakers in developed economies approach the monetary-fiscal policy nexus. (This goes without saying, but any "partnerships" between monetary and fiscal policy cannot be presided over by autocratic executives.)

But, if trafficking in doomsday prophecies is your thing, don't worry. Because, as one trader pointed out to me in an e-mail on Sunday, "the [virus] fearmongers are out in full force again this weekend."

"These guys are committed," he added.

Who knows, maybe confirmed cases outside of China will accelerate even as they slowly abate near the epicenter of the outbreak. And, as noted above, I was forced to tweak this very post after the official data out of China was revised to show thousands of additional cases and dozens more deaths. If casualties mount, and cases multiply, the economic impact across developed markets could be dramatic indeed.

Just know that on the other side of your bearish bets are the folks armed with the printing presses.

I suppose I should close with an obligatory nod to the fact that, by any sane assessment, we are (very) late-cycle. The problem is timing the turn.

Last month, my friend in Hong Kong joked that she was going to start eschewing texts for hand-written notes, entrusted to the sea for delivery.

"I've put something in a bottle for you and thrown it into the Hong Kong harbor," she said. "I estimate it will be with you, depending on the current, in three to 468 months."

You could say the same thing about the next recession. Depending on the liquidity current, the next downturn will be with you sometime between the second quarter of this year and the year 2059.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.