Barrick Gold Looks Ready For Another Leg Up

Barrick Gold (GOLD) has just released its fourth-quarter results, giving investors and traders a chance to look at the performance of one of the leading gold miners. The company reported revenue of $2.88 billion and adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, beating analyst estimates on both fronts. Barrick Gold produced 1.44 million ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $923 per ounce, which led to solid cash flow performance in the current gold price environment. For the whole year, the company produced 5.47 million ounces of gold at AISC of $894 per ounce. Net operating cash flow was $875 million, while free cash flow totaled $429 million. The company ended the year with $3.3 billion of cash on the balance sheet and $5.1 billion of long-term debt. Now that we are done with the “obligatory” numbers, it’s time to look at the bigger picture for Barrick Gold.

The company is printing money at this point. The difference between Barrick Gold’s costs and the price of gold is sufficient enough to bring meaningful amounts of cash flow. For the whole year 2019, the company generated $2.83 billion of operating cash flow, while it spent just $1.7 billion on capital expenditures. Add asset divestitures to the mix, and it’s clear how the company’s cash position increased from $1.57 billion at the end of 2018 to $3.31 billion at the end of 2019, while the long-term debt decreased from $5.7 billion to $5.16 billion.

Such financial performance allowed Barrick Gold to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.07 per share, a boost of 40%. This is the third dividend increase in a year. At gold prices of $1500+, its financial situation is robust enough to support further increases in the dividend, although it remains to be seen whether the company makes it a priority for 2020. In the past decade, Barrick’s main problem was debt. Now, the company has come close to a point where it can reach zero net debt if it sets this goal.

On the guidance front, Barrick Gold expects to produce 4.8-5.2 million ounces of gold at AISC of $920-970 per ounce. So far, the industry has not seen much inflation pressure, and AISC below $1000 per ounce provides the company with a comfortable margin. Total capital expenditures are expected at $1.6-1.9 billion ($1.3-1.5 billion for sustaining capital and $300-400 million for project capital). With little project capital and high gold prices, Barrick is set to improve its free cash flow performance compared to 2019. There’s little surprise that the company’s earnings are expected to improve:

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

The company’s stock did not react much to the news on the earnings day (at least at the time of writing), but it looks like Barrick Gold shares are ready for another leg up after trading in a tight range since the beginning of this year. The “profits over ounces” focus works: AISC stays below $1000 per ounce while the gold price is trading close to $1600 per ounce, cash flows into the company’s coffers, debt declines, and there’s space to increase the dividend if the company chooses to do so. More speculative investors will likely pay attention to weaker gold miners, for whom the higher gold price makes a real difference between profit and loss, and whose stocks will have more volatility, but those who want to establish a long-term position in a gold mining company should definitely take a look at Barrick Gold.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.