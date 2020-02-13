Itau Unibanco: Digital Transformation Driving Growth

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) is one of the largest non-state owned financial institutions in Brazil along with a growing presence across Latin America. While Itau has faced a difficult operating environment over the past decade given the weak macro conditions in Brazil, we highlight stronger operational trends more recently supporting a positive outlook. The company just reported its latest quarterly results that showed continued growth and profitability. One of the favorable themes has been an ongoing digital transformation with more of the banking business moving online driving efficiency gains. We think the stock presents some compelling value at the current level and is set to benefit from improving economic conditions in Brazil.

(Source: finviz.com)

ITUB Q4 and 2019 Earnings Recap

Itau reported its fiscal 2019 Q4 earnings on February 11 with EPS of BRL 0.77. Revenue of BRL 31.8 billion increased 11.8% year over year while net income in the quarter in BRL of 7.3 billion was up by 12.6% y/y.

Highlights in the quarter include:

20-basis point expansion in ROE to 23.7% at the consolidated level and 50bps for Brazil operations.

Loans portfolio increased by 11% y/y and 2.6% quarter over quarter.

Non-performing loans have been relatively stable at 3.0% across the firm while declining by 30bps to 3.4% in Brazil from 3.7% in the quarter last year.

Margin with clients, the company's financial metric based on a combination of net interest margin and related credit spreads, reached BRL 18.1 billion, up 2.9% quarter over quarter and 11.7% y/y.

(Source: Company IR)

Overall, this was a solid quarter although some line items were on the lower range of previous guidance. The cost of credit was slightly higher than expected, driven by the increase of the loan portfolio and higher provisions for loan losses outside of Brazil. For the year, the margin with clients grew by 8.6% and slightly below estimates between 9% and 12%. In 2019, service fee revenue was a strong point increasing by 5.9% y/y.

(Source: Company IR)

Digital Transformation

One of the trends we are looking at as a positive is an improving efficiency ratio that reached 44% in Q4 from 48.7% in Q4 2018. This metric is the non-interest expense as a proportion of net income with a lower number being better. In Brazil and Latin America, as more customers are using online services, Itau has been able to reduce costs with reduced headcount and less need for brick-and-mortar branches. The share of total payments transactions in value conducted online reached 81% in 2019 from 68% in 2017.

(Source: Company IR)

The company ended the year with 94.6k employees, down 5.4% from 100.3k to end 2018. The company also closed 372 branches in the year. The result is that non-interest expense increased by just 2.5%, which was below the inflation rate and also lower than previous guidance. The company notes that its digital platform is a higher margin business and a continued transition of customers towards the online services will support earnings going forward.

(Source: Company IR)

2020 Guidance

For the year ahead, the management does not offer earnings guidance but instead provides target ranges for various operational and financial metrics. On a consolidated basis, the company sees the total credit portfolio increase between 8.5% and 11.5%, which compares to 10.9% in 2019. Targeted growth in financial margin with clients between BRL 5.7 billion and BRL 6.7 billion for 2020 at the midpoint compares to BRL 6.2 billion in 2019.

What stands out in the 2020 guidance is an estimate for non-interest expenses between a decline of 2% and an increase of 1% at the consolidated level. The implication here is that higher earnings would be driven by lower costs and expenses overall. This is a continuation of the trend observed in 2019 supported by another improvement in the efficiency ratio.

(Source: Company IR)

At the macro level, an expectation for GDP growth in Brazil to rebound to 2.2% in 2020 from 1.2% in 2019 is also positive for the business outlook. The economy is seen benefiting from a benign interest rate environment and accelerating job creation. An estimate of 938k formal jobs to be added in Brazil in 2020, up from 641k, if confirmed would be the highest since 2013.

(Source: Company IR)

Dividend

It's important to note that Itau is also an interesting dividend stock. The company distributes a small fixed monthly dividend of BRL 0.015 per share or approximately $0.0035 per ADR at the current exchange rate. There is also a larger semi-annual dividend that is variable according to a targeted payout ratio range depending on return-on-equity (ROE) and risk-weighted-asset (RWA) growth levels. For 2019, ROE of 23.7% with RWA growth of 9% dictated payout ratio on earnings between 60% and 65%.

(Source: Company IR)

The dividend yield noted by the company for shares trading in the local Brazil market is currently 5.5%. Considering the depreciation of the Brazilian Real currency over the past year, the effective yield on the distribution is closer to 8.8%. We calculate this by considering USD 0.655 per ADR share in total dividends paid over in the calendar year 2019. Assuming a flat FX rate and the share price at the current level, we estimate a forward yield of about 6% for 2020 given a recent decline in the share price. The table below presents the dividend data for ITUB over the past year.

(ITUB ADR share distribution history from DR Bank. Source: BNYMellon)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We like ITUB's leadership position in various banking segments and think the efficiency gains with continued progress at cost-cutting measures support a positive operational and earnings outlook. That being said, ITUB in many ways is a macro trade and a bet on the future of Brazil.

For ITUB ADR shareholders, continued weakness in the Brazilian Real remains a risk and has pressured the share price in terms of U.S. dollars. Indeed, the current exchange rate represents a record low for the Brazilian currency as it now trades at BRL 4.35 per USD.

(Source: xe.com)

The trend of depreciation over the past several years has been based on a combination of economic growth below expectations and a technical consequence of the narrowing spread between Brazil interest rates and U.S. dollar yields. Essentially, as inflation in Brazil trended lower, the Central Bank was able to cut the monetary policy rate known as SELIC to record low levels currently at 4.5%. The effect has been to diminish the relative yield spread advantage in Brazil's interest rates compared to dollar debt markets, thereby pressuring the currency.

On the other hand, there are reasons to believe that depreciation in the BRL will be more limited going forward. The Central Bank has signaled a pause to the rate-cutting cycle with a view that the lagged effect of last year's cuts should begin to support economic growth going forward.

In our view, there is no reason to suspect Brazil is vulnerable to a currency-crisis type scenario that has gripped other emerging markets in recent years like Argentina or Turkey. Favorably, Brazil continues to generate a trade surplus, narrow current account deficit and improve fiscal indicators. In 2019, the level of gross public debt to GDP declined for the first time since 2014. In December, S&P ratings changed the outlook on Brazil's 'BB-' sovereign credit to positive citing improving economic conditions.

For ITUB, the stock would benefit from a stronger BRL going forward on better than expected economic growth in Brazil. Gains in the labor market suggest continued credit growth and higher demand for related banking services supporting its operating profile.

The other consideration here is valuation. For the year ahead, current market consensus estimates EPS of $0.73 representing a forward P/E multiple of 11x and about flat compared to the 2019 result. Total revenue forecasts at $27.8 billion represent a 2.9% year-over-year increase and a forward P/S multiple of 2.8x.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

For context, the average P/E ratio over the past three years is 12.5x while ITUB traded with a P/E ratio as high as 15x as recently as early 2019. We rate shares of ITUB as a buy, based on the combination of an improving macro outlook for Brazil, favorable trends in operating metrics, and relative value in valuations. A strengthening BRL from current levels would drive the earnings estimates in USD comparatively higher, representing more upside for the stock price. The stock's forward dividend yield at ~6.0% is also compelling.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

Despite challenging macro conditions in recent years, Brazil's Itau has delivered consistent growth and profitability. We think the stock will benefit going forward as it consolidates its market leadership position, with earnings supported by continued improvements in efficiency as it shifts to more online and digital services. While the Brazilian Real has been weak, we think further depreciation from current levels should be limited and a reversal stronger from here would represent further upside for ITUB ADR shares. Apart from risks such as a global cyclical slowdown or weaker-than-expected macro data in Brazil, monitoring points going forward include trends in credit growth and non-interest expenses as key metrics.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITUB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.