YINN: Inaccurate Coronavirus Data To Continue To Plague Leveraged ETFs

It may be a bit too early to be hopeful that a cure is right around the corner.

Many believed the Coronavirus, or now "COVID-19", had a slowing growth rate, but the slowdown may have only been due to, now public, under-reporting.

The Coronavirus has undoubtedly shaken up global equity markets. First, it caused a multi-digit sell-off in Chinese equities, most of which have recovered since the market's outlook for the virus has become less bearish. Despite a slowdown in confirmed case growth, I remain bearish. Not solely due to the virus itself, but because it has quickly catalyzed a host of other negative chain reactions in the Chinese economy (mainly in their heavily intertwined property+banking system). This is detailed in the following articles:

Now, if this is a short-term buying opportunity, many will likely look toward the Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares ETF (YINN). While YINN is likely to rally more than a non-levered China ETF like the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), the situation is highly volatile and is likely to promote very choppy markets, which can promote disastrous leverage decay.

COVID-19 Growth Rate and Chinese Equities

The ongoing rebound in Chinese equities (and global) began when the virus's growth rate broke its exponential trend. This is shown below with the confirmed cases on a log scale vs. the popular Chinese large-cap ETF FXI's price:

(Data Source: John Hopkins University, Yahoo Finance)

The reported growth rate of COVID (the new "official" name for the virus) has drastically slowed and is now roughly linear at four thousand new cases per day.

As you can see below, the slowdown has been seen across most of the major provinces impacted:

(Data Source: John Hopkins University)

Interestingly, the slowdown rate is nearly the same for all provinces. Most likely, the bulk of cases that currently exist outside of Wuhan were initially from those who traveled out prior to the quarantine. As the quarantine went into effect, new cases came only from person-to-person transfer, which is likely limited due to mass hospitalization.

Now, that does not mean exponential growth will not return. Reported exponential growth lasted much longer in Hubei and has only recently slowed over the past week. Importantly, about a week ago, when the rapid decline in confirmed cases in Wuhan began, there were many reports that Wuhan's hospitals were overwhelmed and that only the most severe cases were being accepted for hospitalization.

It is worth noting that the city has also been doused in disinfectant over the past week, which is a sign that cases continue to rise and that the virus is potentially airborne:

(Source: Epoch Times)

It is also important to point out that the virus's simple mortality rate (deaths/confirmed) is climbing as the confirmed case growth slows:

(Data Source: John Hopkins University)

This means one of two things - or both. Either, the virus is spreading faster than is reportable, since "not severe" cases are being rejected at the hospital, or the mortality rate is higher than originally assumed (likely because the virus is usually symptomatic for some time before it is deadly). Both are undoubtedly bearish for Chinese stocks once the market makes this realization.

There is a growing belief that a mixture of various antiviral drugs can successfully treat the virus, and there are numerous trials that will emerge over the coming weeks that will either prove or disprove the treatment's effectiveness. Similar treatment studies on the related MERS-COV virus showed that it cut the mortality rate by about half, which is certainly positive, but a ~1% mortality rate and rapid growth are still highly problematic.

Case Growth Faster Than Originally Reported

As I write, there has been a significant change in the data that has impacted markets. It does not necessarily negate my previous points; current data is still likely underreported, but it proves that investors should assume reported data is not as accurate as actual data (which is unknowable).

China recently revised its method for counting infections, which resulted in 15,000 new cases being reported. This resulted in the confirmed case count returning to the exponential trend:

(Source: John Hopkins University)

This has resulted in a considerable rapid drop in YINN and in the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Take a look at the intraday after-hours price action for each:

(Source: Thinkorswim)

As you can see, these data are reporting errors at significant uncertainty and volatility to the market. The updated case count remains below the expected trend, so it is possible that another drop like this occurs. More importantly, it is likely to result in significant daily swings that impact leveraged ETFs more than most.

The Problem With Volatility and Leverage

I am undoubtedly in the minority in my bearish stance regarding the virus. The current slowdown in confirmed cases may not be for the reasons investors believe, and the virus may be more deadly than investors believe.

If drug trials go well and current slowing trends continue, the market may rally quite a bit. However, if the likely underreported confirmed cases come to light or if the trials do not go so well, then the opposite will likely occur. This means significant volatility is likely to occur in YINN.

On a given day, YINN generally returns 3X the performance of FXI (or similar). If the Chinese market rises 1%, then YINN is expected to rise by 3%. As you can see below, there have been quite a few giant daily moves in the ETF over the past few weeks:

Data by YCharts

In general, the market has reacted in trends which are less problematic for YINN. For example, if Chinese equities drop 1% per day for five days straight, YINN would fall 14%, not 15% as is intuitive. This is due to the compounding effect of leverage, which is best explained mathematically: (1-3%) ^ 5 -1 = 14.2%.

However, if the market becomes "choppy" and rises 2% and falls 2% repeatedly, say twenty times as would be expected in a situation like this, those 6% daily changes will result in significant drawdowns. Mathematically, the returns would be as follows:

(Self-sourced)

As you can see, the repeating changes would result in decay, which would lower returns. Remember, there is far less decay like this in the non-levered hypothetical ETF that only rose and fell 2% (80 bps, to be exact).

To summarize, when trends are strong and price direction does not change, day-to-day leveraged ETFs should outperform, since the compounding works favorably. However, in a very choppy scenario where trends "flip-flop" (as would be expected in the current volatile situation), leveraged ETFs deliver negative alpha. This is highly problematic for YINN and even its inverted cousin, the Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares ETF (YANG).

Bottom Line

While I'm bearish regarding the virus, I'm uncertain more than anything else. The data quality is very low and rumors run hot. On one side there are many in the investing community who wholeheartedly believe that there is an ongoing coverup and that "all data is fake", and on the other are folks who are saying "buy the dip, the flu is worse, this is another false pandemic". The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle.

However, the simple reality is that the virus became worse than SARS in both cases/case growth and resulted in total deaths in a matter of weeks, while SARS lasted nearly a year. The way I see it, it is better to miss out on speculative gains and assume the worst than risk potentially tremendous drawdowns.

If those drawdowns occur, it will undoubtedly be the highest in the 3X leveraged long ETF YINN. Not only due to leverage, but also likely to due volatility decay that comes with choppy markets. Overall, I believe that YINN is the last place investors should look if they do want to buy the dip, unless they are only looking to trade intraday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in FXI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.