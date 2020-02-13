Blood Glucose Monitoring Point-Of-Care Market: Bright Growth Prospects

Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Monitoring could see strong demand growth in developing regions in the long run. Continuous Glucose Monitoring has bright prospects in developed regions.

Rising healthcare costs driven by an ageing population, and a growing global disease burden among other reasons is contributing to the decentralization of healthcare service delivery.

Healthcare-related diagnostic tests account for 70% of healthcare decisions. Point of care (POC) diagnostic tests provide clinically relevant information at the point of use, near the site of the patient, be it at the hospital, clinic, or homecare setting, without the need for a remote clinical laboratory, effectively cutting time to obtain results and thereby helping patients and healthcare providers make better and faster decisions.

Due to the escalating cost of healthcare driven by an ageing population and a growing incidence of chronic diseases, healthcare delivery is increasingly moving to decentralized settings such as urgent care clinics and at home, aided by POC diagnostic devices that provide relatively accurate results, thanks to technological advancements that help diagnostics move from analog to digital where diagnosis is exact.

Point-of-care diagnostics is already in use for simple applications such as blood glucose monitoring and home pregnancy testing. However, recent advances in electrochemical and optical sensors have broadened the range of applications for POC diagnostics. A growing geriatric population, growing diabetes population, rising incidence of infectious disease outbreaks, growing incidence of chronic disorders, increasing patient awareness about POC diagnostic devices and its benefit of better health management, as well as rising healthcare expenditures which is triggering a growing trend towards decentralized healthcare delivery, are growth drivers set to drive demand for POC diagnostic devices.

Research firm Techanovio forecasts the global POC diagnostics and testing market to grow at a CAGR of 10% between 2019-2023. Subsectors within the POC diagnostics market with attractive growth prospects include blood glucose POC testing, coagulation POC testing, and infectious diseases POC diagnostics. This article will look at the blood glucose POC market.

Strong growth prospects for blood glucose POC testing driven by a growing diabetes population

It could be said that the fast-growing diabetes population around the world contributed towards kick-starting demand for POC devices, particularly blood glucose monitoring devices, which enable diabetics to regularly monitor their blood glucose levels (an important part of managing diabetes) outside a hospital or laboratory setting.

These blood glucose monitoring POC devices are able to measure blood glucose levels with reasonably high degrees of accuracy, and offer patients the flexibility of monitoring their blood glucose levels at any time, at the comfort of their own home, especially before and after eating.

Blood glucose monitoring products accounted for 61.1% of the global POC diagnostics market in 2018, according to Fortune Business Insights. This segment is expected to remain as the POC diagnostic markets’ biggest segment going forward.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes coupled with rising incomes in developed economies as well as certain emerging economies such as China and India (which have the world’s largest and second largest diabetic population as of 2017), suggests there is ample potential for further growth in this area of the POC diagnostics market. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the diabetic population is expected to grow by 51% from 463 million currently to about 700 million by 2045 (that’s more than half a billion people) according to figures from the International Diabetes Federation.

There are two main types of blood glucose monitoring devices; Self Monitoring Blood Glucose meters (SMBG) and Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) meters. Currently, the more commonly used blood glucose monitoring test kits involve the use of a small amount of blood drawn from a finger prick, and placed on a disposable test strip which is connected to the glucometer which provides an instant reading of blood glucose at that moment. These are known as Self Monitoring Blood Glucose devices.

Doctors recommend diabetic patients to measure blood sugar levels multiple times a day, as blood sugar levels fluctuate markedly during the day and the longer the time a patient spends with abnormal blood glucose levels, the worse their health outcomes tend to be. However, SMBG devices only provide a single glucose reading each time a fingerstick is taken, which means patients may fail to catch periods during the day when their blood glucose levels fall out of range. Furthermore, the discomfort associated with finger pricking and the accumulated trauma to the fingers have reportedly led to lower testing frequencies and therefore poor blood sugar management.

CGM, which is a relatively newer technology, addresses these inadequacies; a CGM device (which is “worn” on the patient’s body) uses sensors to continuously monitor a patient’s blood glucose levels throughout the day and night, enabling patients to make more informed decisions.

SMBG demand may grow in developing regions

While CGM offers considerable advantages over SMBG, CGM devices are generally more costly than SMBG devices and hence they are relatively less popular in low-and-middle income countries. In Asia-Pacific, the SMBG market accounts for more than 93% of blood glucose meter sales in the region and this is likely to remain so in the near future, given that many developing countries lack a national framework for diabetes management and only one country, Thailand, covers more than 80% of diabetes expenditure. In most Asian countries, government funds or national insurance covers just a fraction of diabetes expenditure (if at all), except for China, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand. Consequently, medical supplies and devices such as glucometers are often paid out of pocket in most Asian countries.

Nevertheless, the growth potential is enormous. 79% of people with diabetes live in low-and middle-income countries (equal to more than 300 million people, nearly the entire population of the United States of America).

And these regions have the highest diabetes growth rates compared with developed regions such as Europe and America where diabetes growth rates are set to slow partly thanks to years of education and intervention programs.

The SMBG device market is expected to grow from US$ 14.9 billion in 2018 to US$ 21 billion by 2024, representing a CAGR of about 5%, according to market research firm Global Market Insights.

North America is the biggest market for SMBG devices and is expected to remain so in the near future with a market value of US$ 5 billion as of 2018, accounting for 33% of the global SMBG market which was valued at US$ 14.9 billion the same year.

However, the Asia-Pacific region with its rapidly growing diabetes population and per capita incomes (which enables greater spending on healthcare) holds potential to witness rapid growth. China (which has the world’s biggest diabetic population and Asia-Pacific’s biggest blood glucose monitoring market) and India (which has the world’s second-biggest diabetes population) are two key markets in this region with tremendous growth potential.

And not only is the diabetic population in these regions large and growing, glucometer usage is also very low. For instance, in India, which has the world’s second-largest diabetic population, and where the diabetes drug segment is growing faster than the overall drug market, just 10% of its approximately 70 million diabetes population use a blood glucose monitoring machine, offering tremendous untapped opportunity.

Notable players in this relatively fragmented market include Roche (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBF), Abbott (NYSE:ABT), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), to name a few.

Roche’s diabetes business has been seeing sluggish performance, largely due to headwinds in the United States, the world’s biggest blood glucose monitoring market as a result of industry-wide problems such as reimbursement cuts by Medicare & Medicaid Services for diabetes test supplies, which has resulted in players such as Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) divesting their respective diabetes businesses (Bayer sold to KKR and Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) (OTCPK:PCRFF), while Johnson & Johnson sold to private equity firm Platinum Equity).

Asia could potentially emerge as a bright spot for Roche in the longer term. Roche is a leading player in the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific according to Mordor Intelligence, holding market shares as high as 50% in key developing markets such as India.

Roche is also a leading player in the SMBG market in the Middle East and Africa where diabetes population growth rates are among the highest in the world.

Roche’s Diabetes Care segment generated revenue of about 265 million Swiss francs during FY 2018 from the North American region, where the diabetic population is approximately 40 million people. If Roche maintains its market leading position in the developing region where the diabetic population is seven times bigger (at about 300 million diabetics), that suggests tremendous revenue potential for the company going forward.

However, with the SMBG device market being relatively crowded, there is the possibility that greater competition will erode Roche’s market share in the future. A relatively low per-capita income, an undeveloped health system and patients having to bear the cost of glucometers out-of-pocket mean cheaper, lesser-known brands could take considerable market share. For instance, Chinese glucometer company Sinocare (which was founded less than two decades ago) has already grown to be among the top ten biggest glucometer manufacturers in the world.

Bright prospects for Continuous Glucose Monitoring in developed regions

While SMBG devices are still highly popular in mature markets such as North America and Europe, Continuous Glucose Monitoring is a growth opportunity. In fact, Fortune Business Insights foresees the CGM market growing at a faster CAGR than the SMBG market driven by growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the CGM market followed by Europe according to forecasts for the period 2019-2025 by market research firm Market Study Report. Players in this space include Abbott, DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), Senseonics Holdings (NYSE:SENS), Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Medtronic.

CGM market leader Abbott appears to be particularly well-positioned; its continuous blood glucose monitoring device for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes - the Freestyle Libre – is reportedly its fastest-growing diabetes product and the company has plans to ramp up manufacturing capacity by three to five times, in an effort to reach millions more diabetic patients worldwide.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, sales of Abbott’s Freestyle Libre jumped nearly 60% to US$ 534 million.

Currently, more than 1.5 million diabetic patients worldwide use the Freestyle Libre, just a tiny fraction of the more than 450 million diabetic patients. While not every diabetic patient needs a glucose meter, there is likely to be plenty of growth potential ahead. Abbott’s Freestyle Libre has carved its own niche; it is considerably more affordable than competing products such as DexCom and Medtronic, and able to measure glucose levels continuously for 14 days (compared with 10 days for Dexcom). Abbott’s Freestyle Libre 2, which is available in Europe, is soon likely to be available in the U.S. too. It is said to be more accurate than its predecessor and offers alarm capabilities. By offering these improvements Abbott closes the gap with DexCom in terms of CGM capabilities while still offering a lower price point, which suggests opportunity for the former to capture market share although gains may not be too significant with DexCom planning its own less expensive CGM model, the G7.

In a 2019 survey of more than 150 doctors conducted by UBS, Abbott’s Freestyle Libre was picked as the device most likely to gain the most share in the next two years, driven by lower cost, wider insurance coverage, and ease of use.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) estimates global CGM sales to reach US$ 5 billion by 2021 from US$ 3.7 billion in 2019. Abbott is expected to command more than 50% of those sales at US$ 2.7 billion, while DexCom is expected to rake in US$ 1.7 billion and Medtronic will earn US$ 894 million.

