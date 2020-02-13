Barrick Gold: Digging Into The FY-2019 Results

It's been a relatively mixed start to earnings season for the gold miners (GDX) with Pretium Resources (PVG) dropping another bombshell and coming out with FY-2020 guidance that's massively underwhelmed the market's expectations. Fortunately, for investors relying on companies with solid operational track records recently, Barrick Gold (GOLD) released a blowout quarter, raising its dividend for the third time in the past year. In addition to a dividend raise, the company finished FY-2019 with annual production in the top end of guidance and net debt down 47% year over year. This led to strong double-digit growth, with both annual earnings per share and revenue growth rates accelerating yet again this quarter. Barrick Gold has clearly turned the corner with CEO Mark Bristow at the helm, and the company has over-delivered, hit all its targets, and is on track for another year of strong double-digit annual EPS growth. Based on this, I would view any pullbacks towards the $17.20 level as buying opportunities, and I would not be surprised to see the stock finish 2020 above $20.00 per share.

(Source: Mining.com)

Barrick Gold reported its FY-2019 results on Wednesday, and Bristow started off the conference call channeling his inner Paul O'Neill by discussing the importance of worker safety at the company's mines. For those unfamiliar, Paul O'Neill was the CEO of Alcoa (AA) in 1987 and spooked analysts initially when he took over the CEO position and focused on worker safety above everything in his address to shareholders. Just one year later, Alcoa saw record profits, with net income eventually quintupling from when he began his tenure as CEO. His thinking behind focusing on worker safety was as follows:

"I knew I had to transform Alcoa. But you can't order people to change. So I decided I was going to start by focusing on one thing. If I could start disrupting the habits around one thing, it would spread throughout the entire company."



- Alcoa CEO, Paul O'Neill

Paul O'Neill's plan worked masterfully, as one keystone habit can generate a massive ripple through an organization. In Alcoa's case, a higher focus on safety led to better workplace practices, better worker morale, and overall more efficient employees and a more efficient workplace, from manufacturing to everyday tasks. While this may not be Bristow's goal for Barrick Gold, he's certainly following in Paul O'Neill's footsteps, with lost time injury frequency rates (LTIFR) down 20% in four quarters (0.61 to 0.50) and total recordable injury frequency rates (TRIFR) down 17% as well. For those familiar with new Barrick CEO Mark Bristow's work at Randgold Resources (OTCPK:RGORF), the company's LTIFR was 0.29 when he left for Barrick, a new low. Ultimately, I believe this is significant, and this focus by Bristow on workplace safety should drive operational excellence across the company and make it easier for the company to hit its targets going forward. Before boring you with workplace safety any longer and a trip down memory lane with Alcoa, let's dig into the company's results:

(Source: Company Earnings Call Slides)

Barrick Gold finished FY-2019 with annual gold production of ~5.47 million ounces, above the guidance mid-point of 5.35 million ounces provided in early 2019. From a cost standpoint, the company also met its targets, with all-in sustaining costs of $894/oz, just below the company's guidance mid-point of $895/oz. While these costs were up 10% year over year, the company's 5-year plan has costs likely to trend lower towards the $800/oz level, while maintaining current production levels of 5 plus million ounces of production per year. Before moving onto the company's growth metrics, we'll briefly take a look at its operations below and how they performed in FY-2019:

(Source: Company Earnings Call Slides)

Operations

Beginning with Barrick Gold's 45% owned Kibali Mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), results were exceptional, with all-in sustaining costs coming in at $693/oz for FY-2019. This figure is more than 25% below the industry average of $970/oz and has helped to lower Barrick's all-in sustaining costs on a consolidated basis. When it comes to production, the project produced 814,000 ounces of gold last year, of which 363,000 ounces were attributable to Barrick Gold. This translated to a massive beat on guidance, with the guidance set at 750,000 ounces for FY-2019. The project's proven and probable reserve base grew by 913,000 ounces net of depletion, with the mine life at Kibali extending past the year 2030 based on the Kalimva Ikamva prefeasibility study.

(Source: Company Earnings Call Slides, Company Website)

Moving over to Barrick Gold's 60%-owned Pueblo Viejo Mine in the Dominican Republic, it was also an exceptional year, with all-in sustaining costs down 6% year over year from $623/oz to $592/oz. These are some of the lowest costs in the industry for a mine producing more than 500,000 ounces per year, and rival Kirkland Lake Gold's (KL) Fosterville costs. Annual production at Pueblo Viejo was roughly flat year over year at 590,000 ounces attributable to Barrick. The company is working on a joint venture at Pueblo Viejo with a plant expansion that would allow the mine to continue to produce gold at an 800,000-ounce annual run rate (100% ownership basis) past the year 2022. More importantly, the plant expansion has the potential to unlock another 11 million ounces of gold reserves. This is significant news, especially when you put in perspective that Kirkland Lake Gold just paid nearly $4 billion for 16 million ounces of gold reserves in its Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) acquisition.

(Source: Company Earnings Call Slides, Company Presentation)

As for Barrick Gold's 50% owned Veladero Mine in Argentina, all-in sustaining costs improved dramatically this year to more respectable levels at $1,105/oz. This figure is down roughly 5% from the $1,154/oz last year, with the price of gold also helping margins at this weaker asset. Going forward, the company has a Power Transmission Project to connect grid power from Pascua Lama to Veladero. This is currently planned for the second half of 2020 and would have a significant positive impact on both costs and Veladero's carbon footprint.

(Source: Company Earnings Call Presentation)

Last but not least, the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Newmont Goldcorp, where a good chunk of Barrick Gold's production comes from, performed exceptionally. The joint venture saw gold production of 870,000 ounces in Q3 2019, and 951,000 ounces in Q4 2019, with just over 60% of this attributable to Barrick Gold. All-in sustaining costs at the Nevada Gold Mines JV came in at $945/oz for the back half of 2019, just below the industry average of $970/oz for gold producers. Based on further expected synergies from the JV, costs are likely to trend lower over the next couple of years.

(Source: Company Earnings Call Slides)

When it comes to Barrick Gold's 100%-owned Fourmile discovery just west of Goldrush in Nevada, the company is likely sitting on what could end up being a 5 million-plus ounce resource. The current resource estimate stands at 1.89 million ounces at an average grade of 10.86 grams per tonne gold in the inferred category. Still, significant step-outs to the west of the resource estimate suggest that there's massive district-scale potential. Fortunately, while Goldrush sits on the Nevada Gold Mines JV land, Fourmile and the recent discovery all sit on Barrick's property.

(Source: Company Earnings Call Slides)

As noted in September, drill hole FM19-11DW1 intercepted 10.7 meters of 24.8 grams per tonne gold and 6.1 meters of 21.2 grams per tonne gold, with FM19-14D intersecting 4.5 meters of 42.5 grams per tonne gold, 7.5 meters of 9.2 grams per tonne gold, and 3.7 meters of 86.2 grams per tonne gold. These are exceptional intercepts, well above the average grade of the inferred resource to the east at Fourmile, and suggest that the deposit has immense potential to the west. Given how well-endowed this gold trend has been from Goldrush over to Fourmile, it would not be surprised if the company made additional discoveries at Fourmile in 2020.

(Source: Company Earnings Call Slides)

Growth Metrics

As we can see from the chart below of Barrick Gold's annual earnings per share (EPS), it grew annual EPS by 45% in FY-2019, from $0.35 to $0.51. This is a significant step in the right direction for the company after annual EPS stagnated since FY-2014, before plunging to multi-year lows in FY-2018. If we look ahead to FY-2020, annual EPS estimates are currently sitting at $0.71, with FY-2021 forecasts sitting at $0.75. This translates to 37% growth next year based on current forecasts, and further growth for FY-2021. These estimates do not reflect a higher gold price than $1,500/oz, which is certainly a possibility and would be a tailwind to the company's annual EPS.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

If we move over to revenue growth rates, quarterly revenue growth is finally trending in the right direction, up 51% year over year for Q4 2019 after Barrick Gold reported ~$2.88 billion in revenue. This was a 500-basis point acceleration sequentially, and the fourth quarter in a row of positive year-over-year revenue growth. This is a positive development, as it suggests that the increase in annual EPS is supported by growing sales, meaning that it's sustainable. The highest-quality earnings growth is generated from increased margins and sales, not one-time events or cost-cutting.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Table)

If we look ahead to Q1 2020 through Q3 2020 estimates, year-over-year growth is expected to slip back below 40% growth, but this shouldn't be a concern. The reason for this is because Barrick Gold is lapping strong double-digit revenue growth from the year prior, and also had the 20% rise in the price of gold as a tailwind in FY-2019. Therefore, while we are likely to see some material deceleration in these revenue growth rates, I believe annual EPS and the reduction in net debt are the numbers that investors should be focusing on. Ultimately, the further reduction in net debt and higher earnings will provide a catalyst for future dividends and share buybacks.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

On the earnings call, there were a couple of questions about growth, as Barrick Gold is likely to have minimal production growth in its 5-year plan. While it's true that the company does not have much production growth, I do not believe this is a deal-breaker for the stock. The investment thesis for Barrick Gold is predicated on annual earnings per share growth, a stronger gold price, less interest expense after net debt dropped 47% last year to $2.2 billion, and an attractive dividend. After the recent dividend raise, and the third in the past year to 7 cents quarterly, the company now has a dividend yield of over 1.5% at current prices. Finally, the company has taken a conservative approach with its 5-year plan, without including the potential for production from its high-grade Fourmile discovery, or the optionality of NovaGold Resources' (NG) Donlin Gold Project if gold prices do power higher at some point. Therefore, while Barrick Gold is on track for negligible production growth, it is clear that the company is guiding as conservatively as possible and assuming a base-case gold price of $1,400/oz or less.

Technical Picture

If we move over to the technical picture for the company, there's a lot to like on this front as well. As the monthly chart below shows, Barrick Gold remains in the green zone, or in a bullish posture, as the stock remains above its 20-month moving average. As long as the bulls can defend the $15.50 level on a monthly closing basis, Barrick Gold will stay in bullish alignment on its long-term chart, and sharp dips of 10-12% should provide buying opportunities.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from both charts, the best time to be long Barrick Gold has been in the green zone, when the stock is trading above its 20-month moving average. Not only has an investor been able to sidestep significant drawdowns of 50% or more like in 2012 through 2015, and 1996 to 2000, but the stock has provided tremendous upside when in this zone. If we look at the chart below, we can see that Barrick Gold advanced 775% in 41 months from 1985 to 1988, and 440% in 65 months from 1989 to 1994. These are incredible returns that rival the types of moves we saw in the late 1990s for technology stocks. While there's no guarantee that we see a rally of this magnitude, nor am I suggesting this, it is evident that the best time to be holding Barrick Gold is when the stock is in this zone.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Barrick Gold had an exceptional year in FY-2019, and the most encouraging piece of news is that the company has a CEO at the helm that is capable of over-delivering operationally and has made workplace safety and environmental safety a priority. The former keystone habit is what transformed Alcoa from an average company to a massive winner for shareholders from 1987 forward, as positive habits across a workplace often start with small wins and create a ripple effect. However, from both a financial standpoint and technical standpoint, things also remain very bullish, with annual EPS expected to grow 37% for FY-2020, and the stock is continuing to make higher lows and higher highs since Bristow began his tenure. Based on this, I continue to see Barrick Gold as a Hold, and I would view any pullbacks to the $17.00 level as buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.