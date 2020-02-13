Coronavirus And Its Impact On The Economy

While the lockdown and quarantine in China have negative consequences, they are an absolute necessity.

It appears to me that the world would be better off if we quarantined the writers and readers of these articles instead of the victims of coronavirus.

The media and content producers are trying to outdo each other as to how bad the situation is.

Here are some of the things that they are saying:

- Economies are going into recession or even depression

- Hundreds of millions of people in China are on lockdown

- China is not telling the truth about the real numbers of deaths and infections

- All the ports in China are shut down

- Supply chain is getting disrupted

- Commodity deals are being cancelled

- Cruises and airlines are getting hit

- Infections are 50k people per day and growing

Before we declare the end of the world, let's think straight for a minute. We have a bad virus that initiated in China. The Chinese authorities were cautioned about it by a doctor who died from it. They ignored his message and now we have a lot of infections and deaths. Unless you personally counted how many people died and were infected, then shut your mouth and step away from the keyboard. We don't know the true numbers and the Chinese authorities don't know either.

However, what we do know is that the current numbers are a result of ignoring the problem at the beginning. Everything is delayed. In other words, the number of infections today is a result of what was happening in China two or three weeks ago. Was there a lockdown or quarantine back then? No. Today, millions of people are on lockdown and a lot of the infected ones are quarantined. Such measures will most definitely have a negative impact on the economy but they are also good in containing the virus.

They will negatively impact the economy because these people are not working or shopping. Recently, I was sick with a flu. I could not work for the entire week. Did this impact me economically? Absolutely. I lost income for the entire week. Should I have kept working and infecting other people? Of course not. It was better to stay in bed.

While the lockdown and quarantine in China have negative consequences, they are an absolute necessity. They are a good thing. Is China supposed to keep ignoring the virus and let people run wild infecting each other? No. Unfortunately, we won't know how effective such drastic measures are for two, three, or four weeks because as I said before everything is on delay when it comes to virus infections.

In conclusion, if you want to panic, go ahead and panic. Sell your stocks, make arrangements with your funeral home for your upcoming death. Do whatever you want, but don't send me more coronavirus articles. I can find them myself and panic myself to death.

In the meantime, watch the following video.

