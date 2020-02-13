The Bottom Fishing Club: AMC Networks

AMC Networks (AMCX) has seen its stock price crater from $68 a share in June to $36 in early December. The 45% decline has occurred against a rising stock market tide over the same period, and despite a decent operating outlook for the company in 2019-20. Today’s valuation of 5x trailing annual earnings and 0.7X revenue numbers are noteworthy from this high-margin business model, far below the S&P 500 ratios of 24x earnings and 2.1x sales.

The AMC situation is quite similar to my bullish ViacomCBS (VIAC) pick discussed a few months ago on Seeking Alpha. The upside argument for AMC revolves around the company holding a considerably smaller equity market capitalization of $2.1 billion, using today’s $38 stock quote. It represents very appetizing fish food ready to be gobbled up by a major content-hungry, streaming media company like Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Discovery (DISCA) or a long list of other potential suitors.

Image Source

Assets

AMC Networks owns/operates a number of cable television’s most recognized brands, delivering quality content to audiences and a unique platform to distributors and advertisers. The company’s network assets include AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC and SundanceTV. AMC Studios and IFC Films own the content of some 500 series and 1000 movies currently. It runs subscription streaming services including Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC – the Urban Movie Channel. AMC streaming is aiming for 4 million subscribers by 2022, up from roughly 2 million today, with a lofty goal of 7 million by 2024. About 90% of content is owned or controlled by the company on the streaming services.

The company generated $460 million in after-tax profits on $3.05 billion in revenues over the trailing 12-month period. AMC’s 15% net profit margin and desirable entertainment assets should logically be discounted at, or above, typical rates. At least, that’s what seems reasonable, all else being equal. However, stagnant overall growth in the business during 2019-20 has appeared. Cable contracts and licensing deals have become harder to resign and originate in the ultra-competitive cable/streaming landscape. The crux of an ownership argument in AMC Networks revolves around management’s game plan in the cable/streaming businesses. If you believe, like I do, AMC’s content assets and business model focused on streaming will sustain growth after 2021, the current stock quote is ultra-cheap.

You can review on the 5-year graph below AMC Networks now holds the lowest valuation ever against its basic underlying financial ratios. If Wall Street regains some confidence in the operating business, a double or better in price could be in the offing.

Liabilities

The main bearish argument against owning AMC Networks revolves around its high debt load. The company held $3 billion in debt and $5 billion in total liabilities vs. $1.5 billion in cash and receivables at the end of September. Annual interest expense is roughly $160 million. With cash flow generation running at $530 million and free cash flow at $430 million annually on a trailing basis, it would take a theoretical 7 years of cash flow and 8 years of free cash flow to pay off all liabilities. Both of these numbers are marginally higher than the equivalent 6x ratio for the S&P 500 average enterprise. If the business turns sour, these ratios will rise and the stock will likely continue lower in price. On the other hand, an unexpected improvement in sales, earnings and cash flows by the end of 2020 means AMC Networks is entirely undervalued at $38 a share. Management understands equity worth will increase over time if they can whittle down debt totals. AMC announced just last week it will redeem $200 million in debt early.

Bottom Trading Pattern

In terms of trading momentum for the stock, a large spike in the 14-day Average Directional Line [ADX] Line during November, circled in green below, highlights a rare oversold condition. Not often do you see such a large drop in the stock price of a company with $400+ million in earnings and a steady analyst operating outlook, missing a major fundamental news event to encourage the selling. The lack of much movement in both the Negative Volume Index [NVI] or On-Balance Volume [OBV] indicates volume selling pressure has not been a part of the equation. Rather, the stock has fallen from a gradual swing in investor expectations toward business fortunes. From my vantage, the upsloping NVI creation since early December is a very positive development. It may be telegraphing a price bottom is close at hand, if not reached already.

Final Thoughts

Outside of a stock market crash or serious recession that pummels entertainment spending by consumers, AMC Networks appears to be incredibly inexpensive for new investment. Projections of 50-100% upside the next 12-24 months are not out of the question.

The added kicker or catalyst for ownership is the company’s small size and prized media content assets. I think it reasonable to assume the media giants will look into the pros/cons of purchasing AMC Networks during 2020. With a stable to growing operating business, high profit margins, strong cash flow generation, an oversold momentum trading position, and a deep undervaluation argument, what’s not to like?

Against today’s near-record Wall Street overvaluation situation for the vast majority of stocks, why not purchase desirable media assets on the cheap in February 2020?

You can become a member of the Bottom Fishing Club and get timely articles on well-positioned, oversold turnaround picks by clicking on the Follow button (Get Email Alerts) at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.