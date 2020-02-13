3 Reasons Why Cronos Group Is Poised To Excel Over The Long Term

Risks are high as positive catalysts are not a certainty to materialize. However, Cronos is well positioned to outlast competitors in the meantime.

Cronos Group has a strong balance sheet and partnership with Altria Group that it can lean on. This also positions the company to scale in the US eventually.

The cannabis sector has been a source of heartache for investors over the past couple of years. After seeing the entire sector bubble up on high growth expectations, a number of factors have completely crushed the sector over much of the past year. A combination of slower-than-expected roll-out and large supply surpluses has crushed the financials of many industry players. In other words, the sector tried to "run before it could walk" and ended up falling on its face. With sector-wide bearish sentiment continuing to crush stock prices, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has begun to align itself well for the future. We highlight three features of Cronos Group's business model that could position the company for long-term success as the cannabis market in North America develops in the coming years.

1. Strong Financial Position

The rise of the cannabis sector in recent years resulted in a bit of a fever pitch among companies in the space. Companies led by (often) inexperienced leadership rushed and spent aggressively to build up production capabilities in order to gobble up market share. Unfortunately, the market in Canada has struggled through growing pains. Over-supply from over-zealous producers and regulations that have slowed the roll-out of stores have led to under-performance against black market supply.

With these struggles continuing, companies that have chased growth are now writing down assets and laying off workers. With roll-out efforts continuing and the sector looking to the US to continue steps towards possible future legalization at the federal level, the industry has become a contest of endurance - rather than production capacity. As companies continue to burn cash, the long-term financial pain could eventually begin to force bankruptcies/consolidation - and reward players with staying power.

Thanks to the significant investment that US tobacco company Altria Group (NYSE:MO) has made in Cronos Group, Cronos now has the financial durability to withstand these headwinds. While Altria's 2.4 billion CAD investment came at a cost of a 45% equity stake, the deal injected massive capital into Cronos Group that makes it among the most cash-rich companies in the space. The company is now sitting on roughly 2 billion CAD. Considering the company's nine-month operating cash flow burn of just 102 million CAD, Cronos Group is well equipped to withstand the sector's growing pains - as well as potentially acquire assets on the cheap as other players go broke.

2. Measured Market Approach

The company's relatively low cash flow burn is because of the business model that Cronos Group has opted for. Many companies took the production route, chasing growth capacity. Cronos has thus far opted to focus on building brands and product innovation. This has resulted in a much lower capital footprint.

Further, the company stands to benefit from Canada's cannabis 2.0 roll-out that initiated in October. This roll-out included various cannabis derivative categories such as infused beverages, edible products, and vaping liquids. Cronos Group will be targeting these categories by developing edible products, and through its launch brand Spinach (vaping). Investors should know more when earnings for Q4 are released - the first quarter since cannabis 2.0 began.

Ultimately, time is needed to judge the success of Cronos and its launch brands. Execution will obviously be key here. The upside however lies in what is generally a very raw cannabis market (there are no dominant incumbent brands to challenge). The potential upside is enormous should Cronos effectively establish traction with these products and emerge as a leading brand.

3. Long-Term Potential Of US Market

Canada's proximity to the United States is an obvious tease of the immense potential that lays south of Canada. The US legal cannabis market was valued at $11.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a 24.1% CAGR through 2025.

While Cronos Group is stretching its legs in the Canadian market, the true, long-term target of Cronos Group is the US. This is hinted at by the company's intentions to begin reporting in US currency and GAAP standards, beginning in Q4 (this upcoming quarter). The company has also begun nibbling in the US through its acquisition of Lord Jones, a high-end CBD cosmetics brand.

However, the ultimate catalyst ties back to its marriage to Altria Group. While tobacco companies won't openly discuss it much, it has been known for a while that cannabis represents a possible growth engine as long-term cigarette use declines in the US. The company's investment in Cronos Group is an obvious stage setting move for the potential effort of a scaled roll-out in the US once cannabis is federally legalized.

As companies will rush to fill the market void (similar to in Canada), the ties to big tobacco will offer Cronos Group a number of advantages. Altria is well versed in navigating regulations, and the company boasts more than 250,000 distribution points throughout the United States. In other words, Cronos Group is positioned to benefit from massive and rapid scale once the opportunity presents itself.

The Catch

While all of these potential catalysts are exciting, they are currently a summation of simple "what ifs". The stock itself is currently trading at a blistering 76X sales, although much of the company's market cap is represented by its large cash balance.

Meanwhile, there still isn't much operational performance to hang your hat on. The company is still burning cash in operations, and total revenues last quarter were just 12.7 million CAD. Even if that figure represented strong growth from prior year, the company's revenue totals trail many of the industry's well known players.

An investment in Cronos means that you are looking forward at potential catalysts instead of past performance - even if these catalysts are not guaranteed to materialize. There is no way to determine how long the Canadian market will take to turn around. And while there is momentum towards legalization in the US as more states legalize, a federal level move could still be years away from happening.

Wrapping Up

All of these question marks make Cronos Group a very speculative investment. The stock's share price has been slashed from $24 to as low as $6 per share (a staggering loss of 75%). This downward momentum could continue if earnings continue to remains soft in the sector. What we are seeing is a company with financial staying power in a sector that will ultimately benefit from a condensed field of competitors. The marriage to Altria is also arguably the strongest partnership in the sector. While risks are high at this point, long-term upside is tremendous in our view. Investors looking to hedge against risk could also consider Altria Group as a "back door" means of exposure to the long term upside of Cronos Group.

