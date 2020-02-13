Growing A Successful Cannabis Brand With Wassef Tawachi (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published Wednesday with Wassef Tawachi. We hope you enjoy it.

Rena Sherbill: Today I am very happy to be joined by Wassef Tawachi, Co-Founder and CEO of Ciencia Labs, which is a California-based manufacturer of cannabis products and brands. Before entering the cannabis industry, Wassef spent a decade in corporate finance. He led a team of business development associates at First Republic Bank, and invested client funds across all asset classes.

Briefly before we get to our interview with Wassef, where we talk about the state of California cannabis, what it means to be a successful brand in the cannabis space, and also what will happen to the industry at large and to companies like Ciencia Labs, when or if cannabis gets de-cheduled federally in the States.

So lots of really interesting things to get into, but first in the cannabis world this week, the major story is earnings. In the next couple of days we're going to see Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) and Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) report. Definitely interesting to see what Aurora comes out with after it announced layoffs this week, after it announced Terry Booth, the CEO was leaving the company. Definitely interesting to see where they come out and what announcements they have.

And as for Canopy Growth, there's been a delay regarding its release of beverages. They say that they will talk about this on the earnings call. Canopy Growth interestingly also has a 72% stake in the company, BioSteel which just signed a deal with the NBA's Brooklyn Nets for a deal with them to be their number one drink, or to be their drink for the team.

So it will be interesting to see what happens in the beverage space and in general with Canopy Growth, the two companies that were once, one and two in the industry, that have fallen on deeply hard times. So interesting to see what their earnings reports come out with and in general, lots of layoffs across the board. Aurora Cannabis, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are some of the big ones to have had major layoffs last week. So definitely lots to follow in the industry this week.

Wassef, welcome to the Cannabis Investing Podcast, really happy to have you on the show.

Wassef Tawachi: Thank you, Rena. Yeah, I'm very excited to be here.

RS: Great. So you want to tell us how you arrived at your current role? What brought you to the industry specifically?

WT: Yeah, sure. I mean, if -- getting into the cannabis world, I really got to take it back to my teenage years, being in So Cal, I was kind of really always around cannabis. And I can really remember the first time I was at one of my friend's place when I was like 14 or 15, and his older brothers had kind of come back from Mexico and they just dropped down a pound of weed on the table and I was like, oh, wow, what's this, and it's kind of stinky. And we kind of from there had my -- they started rolling up a blunt and had my first hit, didn't really get high because I didn't know what I was doing.

But I was just really excited to be part of the circle and seeing how this was kind of like a community thing that people were doing, it was, pretty interesting and I probably didn't really get back into it until college. And right around that time, Med Cards, Prop 215 had already been passed for some time. And medical dispensaries were popping all around. And I was really using cannabis as a way to help me deal with a lot of the stressors that I was experiencing at that time. I was probably taking 20 units and working full time to help pay for college. And I kind of continued using cannabis as a way to help me destress and really relax throughout my life.

Once I graduated, I started working on private equity for one of the top wealth management teams in the country. Over there, I've raised a few hundred million for various private equity funds. I was managing a 12 person business development team. And really we're closing different deals; senior housing one week, multifamily, the next week, a few different distressed debt deals, CLOs, CMOS when those started coming out and special SIP funds all the time. And so I was working 18 hour days non-stop and kind of going from one close to the next. And just looking at like, is this my life? And trying to get out of being in this repetitive life of one close to the next and not really knowing what my future was going to look like since even the people that had been there for 20 years they are still doing the same thing.

And so, I just was not happy. And it was kind of like, right when legalization was really rearing its head. We had really just started seeing Colorado legalize and you kind of were seeing these massive lines around the blocks for the first dispensaries that were opening up. And I kind of just knew California was next. I mean, it was like Colorado is doing this California definitely is on -- is the next one to go. And really that's what happened in 2018. I ended up taking a job with one of the biggest edible manufacturers in the country, as their Director of Finance and I was running Investor Relations and Corporate Development for them.

I was really -- I was joining at a point on the industry where they were growing rapidly, and ready for the next phase of their growth, which was serious institutional investment and looking at a multistate expansion. And you got to remember this was really at the height of the fervor around cannabis. Personally coming into this -- I just -- I was there, you know seeing it, but I didn't understand like how much interest there was in this next phase. And wasn't till I got maybe a nine-figure offer for the company to be acquired that I really saw it. It was -- at the time, it was just like mergers coming in, companies wanted to merge with us, everyone was trying to get you to RTO on the CSE. And all these MSOs just had all this paper money to go around and really spend. And it was really reminiscent of the dotcom bubble.

So some of the little parallels that I was seeing from the finance world were kind of like rearing their head. And as they say, history doesn't repeat, but it surely rhymes. So we're kind of seeing that happen right now. And in the end, I helped them set up a lot of potential deals and expand into a few new states. But at the end of the day, we weren't on the same page in navigating the growth of the company. And we just went on our separate ways. So I really had this opportunity to move on and I started Ciencia Labs and we're really getting started on our first brand which is dreamt.

RS: It's interesting the way people come to the industry, it's just always interesting to hear the sometimes circuitous, sometimes indirect ways that they get back to something that they liked when they were younger and kind of find themselves surprised that they can have a lucrative profession in that.

WT: Exactly. I really was able to work myself from being a state school grad, non-target finance school and getting to work amongst -- and leading a lot of these different Ivy League grads that were all around me. Everyone was either from Stanford or from the East Coast. And I really had to take a few moments, was like, am I ready to do this? Like I've already hustled and worked my way and kind of convinced these people, yeah, I'm just as good as they are. And it was really something that I just looked back. I was like, no, I can do this. This is something that's way more interesting. And if I'm interested in it, I'm definitely going to be successful in it.

RS: Right, I was going to say, I mean, I imagine you're working just as hard as you were back when you were getting burnt out. But do you find the work itself more rewarding, so that helps with, I guess burnout levels?

WT: Oh, 100%. The difference is this is this is now mine, like, when I was working in private equity was more like, yeah, I'm making all the partners a lot more money, but didn't feel like I was really growing anything for myself. And so yeah, you get paid well. But it just wasn't something that I could continue doing. Because I just was -- I was losing the interest that I had had for it.

Whereas running this company, I get to kind of become a specialist across everything, being the CEO you get -- you have to have your hands involved in every single aspect of the company, understanding everything that's going on the manufacturing side to the sell side.

And it's really something I love because I consistently grow almost every week. There's something new that I've learned and something I continue to grow. And that's kind of what I'm always interested in is just continuing to learn. And in cannabis, everything constantly changes. So there's a lot to keep learning.

RS: Yeah, I mean, I would say the same thing about this podcast. It's ever changing, and there's always stuff to take on and always more knowledge to acquire. So yeah, I totally hear you in that regard. Let me ask you this. I hear a lot of times people want to get into the cannabis industry. They hear all these promises of profits that might be changing a little bit with obviously, everybody seeing that it's not as easy as it might -- may have been touted one or two years ago, even.

How did you decide, especially coming from the finance background that you come from, how did you decide what part of the space that you wanted to get into?

WT: Yeah, I think that just goes into like one of the founding reasons we decided to create Ciencia Labs. I go to the dispensary a lot. I mean, I may be a little different from a lot of these other CEOs who may not necessarily enjoy cannabis. I enjoy the cannabis. I enjoy this whole industry. I've been using products for over a decade. And I've seen how the evolution, where you could literally say it was the early days, the dark days, maybe the funnier days.

But those days and it's transitioned into truly CPG type of industry, manufacturing type of industry. And so when I go into the dispensaries, I just kept looking at the shifting landscape of what's out there, and kind of seeing that everybody coming into this market is really just coming in as a lifestyle brand.

So they're trying to make promises, that they'll be everything to everybody. And we really saw that there was an opportunity here to come in as a very hyper-focused niche. And so we want to come in here as a health and wellness brand that creates hyper-focused brands that target specific issues that people use cannabis for. And dreamt is really our first cannabis brand that's solely focused on sleep. If you look into the dispensers, yeah, you may see a brand here or there that has a SKU on sleep. But we're going to -- we're -- dreamt fully dedicated sleep, our first products are vape. And then we're going to create other additional SKUs all around sleep for dreamt.

We're actually really close. We're just running some blind studies right now. We're coming out with what we're calling a nightcap. It's a two-ounce shot. You could think of a five hour energy for -- to wake up where our night capsule helped you go to sleep, one to two nights of sleep. And then we'll have an edible and a tincture as well.

And we really saw this as a wide opportunity, because a lot of the studies I was reading it really said anywhere from 65% to almost 80% of cannabis consumers utilize cannabis for sleep. And we didn't see anything catering to such a large use case for cannabis. And so our formulation it's utilizing cannabis as an ingredient, not necessarily as the product itself. So we're THC, CBD, melatonin, valerian root and special mix of terpenes. And so we're actually about a weekend to market.

We got highlighted by Narbe Alexandrian and a Business Insider article about this company out in LA, Dreamt that's looking at cannabis as an ingredient and not as a product. And that's really what we are. We want to bring a hyper focus on the science. So we're science first, product second.

RS: Okay, and do you guys have your own IP based around this?

WT: 100%. You know our formulation's a trade secret. Really, I couldn't be here without our chief scientist, Carolina. She's probably one of the smartest people, I know. She has experienced as a chief scientists for other manufacturers. She's left being a chief scientist to run her own cannabis testing lab that she started from the ground up. She dropped out of the PhD program at USC. And really to-date she's created I think, 56 -- I'm losing track somewhere 50, 60 different cannabis products and she's worked -- before even getting into cannabis she worked as a food scientist. She's creating products for Pepsi, Taco Bell and Gatorade. And so for her, we are really just trying to create a company that we can bring her brand and her products to life.

RS: Interesting. So what's your goal, let's say this year and then extending beyond like to five years from now? What are your goals there?

WT: Of course. Right now, my -- I'm very focused on closing our seed round. We've been talking to investors week after week, and we really need capital to grow rapidly so that we can add more SKUs and build on the early success that we've had. I'm still shocked with the kind of response that we've had for dreamt.

We're already in 30 dispensaries. The other week, we won best product at WEEDCon. We had about 18 different dispensary buyers as judges. And we're going up against some of the bigger brands out there, especially in the LA market, and to come out with best product was very reassuring. At the end of December, we got a nice feature in Rolling Stone and we're talking to Seeking Alpha right now. So we really want to take this and really capitalize on the momentum we've had to scale quickly.

With that capital, within the next six months we want to build another brand that's really focused on pain management. Carolina is very keen on creating products that will help with menstrual cramps. And want to help create products that help with anxiety as well. There's a target for sports as well, that we want to get in there, a lot of the founders, myself and Carolina, we enjoy working out, we enjoy participating in sports. And we know that cannabis can help, but then we want to kind of create a line specifically for that as well.

And when we look at the long term, I mean, it's really just taking this brand and these brands, and turning them into an international brand. We definitely want to get into a couple of states by the end of the year. That's kind of where my experiences come in. Previously, I know how to navigate the national landscape and international landscape. So building an international brand is really our long term goal in the next five years. And we want to create the best products in the world. And doing so, it's really going to be on that focus, on the science and creating products that actually work, so that we can wind up mindshare in consumers -- in consumers' minds.

As we do this long term, it's really important for us to be a socially responsible company. Carolina and I -- we've kind of been around communities that have really been affected by the war on drugs. And so we're very keen on ensuring that we bring up the community around us, and ensure that we can hire talented individuals to bring into our company. And we just want to continue using our marketing, our exposure. We have in dispensary trainings, which Carolina goes in personally with these, to do trainings with the staff and using them to elevate the knowledge about cannabis and the science of cannabis, while just de-stigmatizing the plant.

RS: I like the holistic approach. I'm always happy to hear a holistic approach brought to a business model. Let me ask you, would you agree that a lot of people, I think are somewhat worried about the black market's hold still because of regulations and stuff on the legal market. But I would say the legal markets, one of the big advantages there is the efficacy and the targeted nature of the approach, like you're saying, just for sleep, just for menstrual cramps, just for pain alleviation. Would you agree that that's a big advantage in the legal market in terms of what kind of products are out there? And kind of an addendum to that question would be, where do you guys stand out? How do you stand out in a marketplace where these kind of products are coming to the marketplace, more and more every day? How do you stand out there in terms of quality?

WT: Yeah, of course, I think definitely being in the regulated market really helps us. We were able to create consistent products that pass all the testing that we need. California has one of the most stringent testing protocols in the country. And Carolina in not only running her own brands and -- or not brands, but sorry, her testing lab and having hundreds of products go through the California's testing protocols and never failing a batch. It really goes to the quality that we bring out to consumers.

And the consumers currently that are going into the legal market, I think are really are our target market. Because they're going to be these people that are maybe older. They're newer to cannabis, kind of curious is that term that's being thrown around a lot. And they want to ensure that they're not just going to go into the trap shop that's down the block. They're going to go into a store that that they relate to. And they're going to look for products that they want help with.

Yes, they're going to look for some recreational products. But then they -- the consumer group also has been saying that, hey, cannabis can help with pain. It can help with my sleep issues. I want to try cannabis specifically for that. And we can now have a product that they come in and ask for sleep. The bud tenders can just come to them and be like, yeah, hey, we have Dreamt on the shelf. This is specifically formulated for sleep.

And so when we look at growing a successful brand, and trying to get this in -- against all of our competitors, it's really the focus that we have. We stress focus, focus as the key for us. And not only is it going to be a focus on the brand, so these hyper-focused brands like dreamt. But we also really focus on the dispensaries. And we want to bring a lot of the maybe traditional sales tactics that you see out -- that are being played in the traditional industries in the CPG market, and then bring them into cannabis as well.

So we ensure that Carolina comes in and talk to dispensary owner, talks to the staff, trains them up on the science behind our product versus others and why our product works. I mean, she's come through 400 different scientific papers to find ingredients that help you to sleep and came across 200 that she could actually use in a cannabis product. And so we have hundreds of papers of research that really support what we're doing. And we can tell you specifically why it's going to help you sleep, why our formulation needs to be the way it is.

And someone can't just come in and really copy it, because they don't know how to formulate it the way that we have. And so when we go into dispensaries, a lot of these owners, they've really been telling us that they're kind of tired of working with so many recreational brands. They get a pitch every single day, hundreds of pitches of all these new brands coming to market. But what they're not getting are brands that are focused on the health and wellness side of things.

So -- yeah, the market may be saturated on for brands as a whole. When I look at the health and wellness side, I really only see my competitors as being Papa & Barkley, Apothecanna and Mary's Medicinals. Those are the big players I'm trying to compete with. And the ones I truly know I can I can actually compare with. I know Carolina can make products that are just as potent, if not more potent than what they have. And I understand the financials of what they're doing, and what's going out to market, and consumers getting price gouged.

I can come in and create the better products at a more reasonable price for the consumer in the long term. And it's really what we want to be here for, as it's really coming in and helping that consumer and doing what we can.

And it's going to take us working harder than everybody else. It's kind of going back to those finance days. And knowing that that's kind of how you get ahead is you have to put the hours. And competitors are going to consistently keep popping up. But if we work harder, and we maintain our foundation of science and product integrity, I think we will stand out because we're going to be the ones that have those repeat customers.

If you look at like -- me personally, I'm always intrigued by this, hey, there's some new strain out there. Why don't I go out and kind of -- let's try this one out? So it's a new brand that's out, let me go try it. But for people who have sleep issues, if they find a product that works, they're going to go back to that. They don't want to risk, a bad night's sleep just to try maybe a new product out there.

RS: Right, and in terms of growing your business, how difficult has it been to -- there's been a huge capital crunch. How difficult has it been to raise capital? And how do you see that element going forward, especially in a regulatory environment like California, where you really need that capital to stay afloat in terms of all the regulatory pressures coming at you?

WT: 100%. Being this early on in the company, it's been a lot less of having to worry about going to institutional capital to get this going. We've really bootstrapped dreamt here to get to where we were, where we are right now. And it comes down to the fact that Carolina and I and our founding team really understands what it takes to get to market? We understand the California regulatory regime really well. We understand how we could cut costs as much as possible. But I think a lot of people may have a misconception that you need a $1 million just to get to marketing. And that's not really true.

I mean, if you can get out there and prove, like for us this was a hypothesis at first. Hey, is there a market for a niche sleep product. I don't want to just go out there and take a million dollars and blow that out right off the bat. Let's go out there, prove it as cost effective as possible. And be able to show that I have a customer base in here and then go to investors.

That's really how we've navigated that cash crunch. Because I now have actual market data, I get to tell them, it's not a something that's out in the air. It's not a hypothesis anymore. It's -- hey -- we're growing at an exponential rate right off the bat. And they can see that growth.

So we've been raising probably for the last month. And we're looking to raise about $2.5 million. We've already raised half of that. And so it's -- it really has been a testament to what we've been doing. And we're focused on profitability. I think that may be something that's just a little bit different. It could be something that's for the longest time, we've just really been seeing these companies focus on top-line growth and trying to get as into as many states as possible.

But there's a lot of issues with that. If a company -- a state just legalizes recreational marijuana, then they don't have the supply chain built out. It's not feasible to just go out and to a new state. You should really let it mature a little bit. So being in California also has its advantages because we're the largest economy in the world for cannabis. And so when we look at it, we kind of are aligned with being in California and getting to work with largest market before having to go out and expand. And that's what this capital is going to be able to help us with.

But you're right. I mean, California is not, right, without its own issues. It's -- I think they have three massive issues in the regulatory regime. It's probably something you hear a lot, but it definitely taxes. Like taxes are just so high in California. You're kind of walking out of a store with almost a 40% mark-up between excise taxes, local taxes, sales tax. It's kind of crazy. Then you also have a failure to build up the retail distribution. And we gave local control to all of municipalities. So it's -- it can be really argued that local control really circumvented true legalization in California. I mean, how can we really call it legalization when you can't open a retail store in 70% of the state. It's kind of crazy.

And so we're seeing that. I mean, up in Portland, you have about 450-ish licensed shops. In California as a whole you only have maybe 450 operating shops. And Portland only has 15% of the population of California. So you got -- sorry of LA. But you got a confluence of these issues. And they really help bolster the unregulated market. And so that's what California needs to be focused on, and knowing how that we are in control of the biggest cannabis economy in the world, it really is on the top, our legislators at the top and Gavin Newsom down to really do whatever it takes to help bolster this market.

I was looking at some numbers at the end of last year where the legal market had hit somewhere around $4 billion, but the unregulated market was at $8 billion. So we have a $12 billion economy here. It's just we need to be able to really get that growth out there and allow for cannabis to be normalized throughout California.

RS: Yeah, definitely. How would you see it playing out? Do you think it's a matter of the regulations evolving and adapting and changing and improving? Or do you see a matter of it going -- it being de-scheduled at a federal level, and that kind of influencing the way that states go?

WT: Well, first states? Yes. I do think the federal de-scheduling will definitely help us open up more states. But, and this is a big one, is that no one actually knows what that's going to look like. So we can have a -- we can have it de-scheduled, but it still -- because it just comes down to state control. So -- and I don't even know if we'll be able to have interstate commerce per se. That's the biggest hope is that we can transport cannabis across state lines, because right now, it's like mini-nations. We have our own little nations of cannabis in the U.S.

And so the goal would be, I can just manufacturer in California and I get to go out and take this to Colorado without having to open up a manufacturing facility or license out in Colorado to do so. But am I going to have to avoid Idaho? If I'm traveling do I have to avoid certain states or I'll still face stiff penalties? That's to be seen. And it doesn't change the fact that in a state like California, we may have federal criminal or federal de-scheduling, but we'll still have municipalities that are just outright banning shops.

So I think it's going to --- it's a really a long term play. It's somewhere definitely five to eight years down the line where we'll see more and more municipalities kind of open up and start allowing cannabis dispensaries to open up in their locations. And my hope is that we can see dispensaries just as often as we see liquor stores. It should be something that's, kind of analogous to the alcohol industry.

RS: I mean, if you talk to people that are in touch with the lobbyists, they will tell you that this is just a matter of time before it's going to happen. But you say, even if it does happen who knows what that's exactly going to look like.

WT: Exactly, and those lobbyists who are they going to try to work those laws for exactly is -- it's really going to be who's paying them and how do these massive corporations, these massive special interests that are funneling the money there, are they going to start asking for certain caveats in there to take out some of the smaller players in the game. And that's definitely a concern as well.

RS: Do you worry about that? Do you worry about when big tobacco and big pharma -- I mean, it's already obviously started -- has started to come in a little bit. But when they come in, in a big way do you worry about that? Or do you feel that you are kind of specialized and high quality and you have something that maybe a company would want to buy up and let you be, who you are or that you can stand in your own space in the marketplace.

WT: They are 100% coming in, if not already in, through some subsidiary out of the Caymans, especially on the pharmaceutical side. It really comes down to -- yes, well, I think we are creating such a differentiated product. And in such a way that is kind of analogous to products that you would see in a CVS or so that if we had a Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson come in, they have all this money that they can spend on, bring up their own brands. But who's to say that they don't want to just go out and buy some of these bigger brands.

Maybe we're one of those people that's on the chopping block where we can potentially get acquired by Procter & Gamble or Johnson & Johnson. Not sure if I'd want to sell, but I think that they come in, they can't really come and compete with that market share. And I don't think cannabis consumers are really keen to just take out any -- start buying some of these new products that they may come out with massive marketing spends either.

We kind of saw that with Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) really going heavy on beverages. And it's still such a small part of the market. I was reading a few things where it feels like they're losing such market share to cannabis, but they just want to kind of come in here and force us to start using beverages as alternative consumption method.

Although I do enjoy some, it's just interesting to see what happens when big money comes in. And they try to try to use that money to change consuming habits of cannabis consumers. And it's just not working currently. And so they are really more keen on getting the brands that are already doing something successful versus creating their own.

RS: And what's your vision? How do you decide where to expand into? How do you make that decision where to go and when to go?

WT: It really comes down for us as like a -- as a demographic -- we look at the demographics of the state, especially for our products. We have clear and conscious consumer profiles that we believe our products are aligned with. Like, for dreamt for example we clearly can see that older menopausal women -- postmenopausal women have extreme sleep issues. And they're definitely a target for us. Because they want something just to help them sleep. And it's a chronic issue that they're dealing with. And we have a lot of people who are part of our blind studies that fit that criteria, telling us how much it's helping them.

So we look at states that already have supply chain built out as well, so that we can just go in there and we were not competing with over an overpriced supply chain. So some of the states that I'm looking at currently, that can hit that. We're looking at Florida, Arizona, Michigan, as some states that we would love to be in, maybe one or two of those by the end of the year. And then we'd want to get into Canada and potentially Europe as well.

RS: And what's your view of -- I guess it goes hand in hand for you. But the CBD market specifically is running into, I guess the consumers are running into some problems even with it being legal. It's hard to know what's real and what's not. How do you see that market play now? And do you see it improving or do you see it a matter of consumers recognizing the quality brands and the rest will kind of fall by the wayside and it'll work itself out?

WT: Well, it's funny you bring up CBD, because I've been a big proponent of avoiding CBD, of building company around just CBD only since the get go. I saw the tea leaves and this, it's something that as soon as you saw that Farm Bill passed, all these mom and pops have just jumped in. And all these different people that saw this. It's almost like jinxing or the some of these herbs that became hyper popularized back in the day. And it really does feel like almost snake oil right now with how CBD has turned out.

And so I think CBD market as a whole has a lot of maturing to do, a lot of shaking out to do. And we are seeing that already but still more so. Because the amount that people are paying for even the quality products on the market does not justify what these company -- what it costs to those companies. So you need much more CBD in the products that you're actually utilizing for its benefits and has to be done in a clear and responsible way. There's -- it's just completely unregulated.

I saw something recently where there it's just randomly testing CBD products to see how much CBD is actually in there versus what's quoted. And some of these brands just didn't even have CBD in them at all. So we really look at THC as having been a wonderful note of protection for us, because it really keeps out a lot of these people that are still too nervous about the regulatory regime of cannabis or the federal legalization around it. And it's something that I view as very beneficial to us as a startup.

People may think it's easier to get into CBD, but unless you have millions and millions to spend just on marketing, you're going to get lost in the swamp of brands.

RS: How long do you think before that kind of shakes itself out? Do you think it's a few years down the road?

WT: It could be. Yeah, it could be this year. It could be -- I think it's already happening right now. We're seeing a lot of companies, international companies that have been able to raise millions, tens of millions of dollars going essentially bankrupt and abandoning the CBD market. Don't think -- you know, I think it's just something that's going to help them even quicker than what's happening on the THC side.

RS: As you said you're interested in expanding to, let's say Europe. Would you do that by partnering with another brand or company? Or would you want to go there yourselves and establish your presence there?

WT: I would definitely be looking at some form of a partnership. I think the smartest ways to play this as a brand are continuing to going back to that focus on profitability. And there's a way to expand that is capital light and it's working with the right partners. I know there are a lot of people up in -- some of these LPs up in Canada that we could partner with them and become an international brand overnight.

That would definitely be one of our goals, so that we can hit Canada and then Europe through that. And we're able to keep the trade secrets that can make us so special, we can continue to take some pages out of Coca Cola and their trade secrets and ensuring our product -- just what makes us so special doesn't get released into the market as well, and people just steal our formulations.

RS: And what's your take on Canada in general? Do you think that they're going to, with opening up more retail space, which will hopefully keep happening? Do you think that will help kind of the -- all the challenges they've had their in their rollout?

WT: I mean, it's 100%. So almost like California Jr. It's the next biggest market out there. And they are biggest uses of the same thing. They have a massive lack of retail distribution. And so consumers -- in Canada, you can just go online and find some websites and they'll send you something. They'll send you whatever you want through the mail. And you have that ultra-convenience up in Canada where at least in California, it's a little less -- it's not as easy.

And so Canada is I think taking the shift. Last number I heard is Ontario's looking open up 3,000 stores. So that should definitely help them get that distribution that they desperately need. They were putting -- I don't know if you saw this, but they were trying -- they're putting cement blocks in front of the illegal stores as a way to deter them from opening up. That did nothing to deter them. They just opened the door from their end and were slipping things around those blocks. So they have a lot to work with on their end as well.

RS: I would call that a literal workaround, it sounds like. That's funny.

WT: Yes, literal workaround.

RS: Okay. So let me ask you in terms of you guys are growing and expanding. Do you have any concern at all about the vaping legislation or do you think that's a matter of the illicit market only? And any kind of regulated vaping it will be fine and will be kind of thrown out, the baby with the bathwater.

WT: I think assuming that everything's going to come out just perfect is probably giving too much credence to our fabulous legislators. I mean, we saw them. They took the vape prices as it was coming together. It's just a reason to go after JUUL which -- when we started really seeing this evolve, and what was really causing is, it was the illicit market that was just cutting the THC vapes with the honey oil. And so, I do think that we need to have legislation in there that regulates the vaping, and what you can put in a vape? And it's really coming down to the lobbyists there.

And we are working with the NCIA, we're part of the NCIA. And we know there's a few organizations in California as well, that's looking for responsible vape legislation to come out, and just ensuring that our voice somehow gets heard even though we're a smaller player. But -- and we keep an ear on the ground. And we consistently are focused as to what's coming down the line so that we can ensure our products meet those regulations as well.

RS: And I guess my final thing that I wanted to ask you was what's your sense of the sector? Obviously, there's widespread decline in the sector. Do you see that improving? Do you see it as just being a part of the trajectory that the cannabis sector is on part of the natural business cycle of things?

WT: Yeah, I would definitely say that this is -- it's a healthy pullback. If we're looking at just the traditional markets, this is little pullback. We had the frenzy that was just going on and really letting all of that soak in. And they realized oh, we were just over zealous. We're investing on 2025 projections that we had no idea how they were going to materialize. But all these various groups were putting out, $20 billion, $40 billion numbers out there. So we just kept raising money around that. And the reality starts to set in and it really comes down to, I think 2020 is going to be a definite shake up year.

We're -- I've been talking to a lot of larger operators in California, that they've never taken a dime of investor money but they've been doing things extremely well on their own and ensuring that they're taking care of their community, especially some of these growers up in like Humboldt. But it really comes down to -- we're going to see who's a good operator in 2020 and who really has just been in here trying to take up the investor money and spend like that was never going to stop.

And it's just going to -- once again, kind of a broken record here. But it's who has that focus on profitability and ensuring that they're getting a return on investment for every dollar that they're spending out there.

RS: Right. I mean, I think we're definitely at a point in the sector where it's like rubber meets the road, and we're seeing across the board all these management shake outs and all these CEOs stepping down. And it's really a matter of excessive spending changing to responsible growth and profitability.

WT: 100%, 100%. It's almost like I have to create a business that actually makes money, and what a concept.

RS: Not just selling commercials, right?

WT: Exactly.

RS: Well, Wassef, it's been a real pleasure to talk to you and hear your guys' plans and Ciencia's. We're looking forward to seeing what happens and look forward to talking to you again down the line.

WT: 100%, Rena. I really appreciate. It was a pleasure and I enjoyed talking about this.