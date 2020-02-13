Northrop Grumman Is Primed For New Decade

As programs progress toward the production phase, there's also opportunity for margin improvement.

Its architecture is enabling integration of sensors across sectors which, in turn, enables the DoD to tie together systems for communication and data sharing. Numerous technologies are prime for integration.

It enters the next decade with a $64.8 billion backlog after achieving a 1.34 book-to-bill ratio in 2019. Each of its four new reporting sectors added double-digit growth to backlog.

Northrop Grumman reported final results for 2019 and offered projections for the next decade on January 30th. Its top line improved 12% year-over-year and its bottom line improved 13%.

My investment thesis on Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is based on a) its revenue growth potential in the next decade as it continues to align with the United States' defense strategies and b) opportunities for margin improvements resulting from operational efficiencies and winning awards for production phases of programs.

In researching the article, I surmised the more Northrop Grumman strives to keep the United States and her allies safe in the next decade, the safer an investment it should become.

Closing A Decade

With another decade closed, top defense contractor Northrop Grumman reported its final results for the year and offered projections for the next decade on January 30th.

Revenue in 2019 tallied $33.84 billion, 12% more than the $30.1 billion of 2018. A 10 basis point improvement in operating margin resulted in a 13% increase in operating income - $3.91 billion in 2019 compared to $3.45 billion in 2018. Free cash flow of $3 billion increased 18% when compared to $2.58 billion in 2018.

An increased mark-to-market (MTM) pension expense negatively impacted GAAP diluted earnings per share. In 2019, earnings of $13.22 per share lagged 2018 EPS of $18.49 by 29%. The MTM-adjusted earnings in 2019 of $21.21 per share compared more favorably to 2018 MTM-adjusted EPS of $21.33.

By the end of 2019, Northrop Grumman had added $45.2 billion in awards to its backlog for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.34. As a result, it entered the new decade with a backlog of $64.8 billion. For 2020, Northrop Grumman implemented a reorganized reporting structure into four sectors - Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems and Space Systems. Based on this new structure, each sector added double-digit growth to the backlog.

Northrop Grumman's most recent acquisition was Orbital ATK, a systems and technology provider of space systems, defense systems and flight systems. Its primary products and services included satellites and space systems, missiles, weapons and armament systems and launch vehicles and propulsion systems. Northrop projected the integration would produce $150 million in cost synergies by early 2020. It exceeded that target in 2019.

In May 2019, Northrop Grumman increased its dividend rate by 10%. The new annual rate is $5.28 per share. At a share price under $377, the yield is above 1.4%. The bump marked the 16th year of annual increase for the company.

Northrop Grumman also opted to retire $500 million of debt in 2019. At year-end, its outstanding long-term debt totaled nearly $14 billion.

Kicking Off The Next Decade

NOC projected sales for 2020 in a range of $35.3 billion to $35.8 billion. Its range on MTM-adjusted EPS is $22.75 to $23.15. Free cash flow is projected to fall in a range of $3.15 billion to $3.45 billion. Source

The projection includes an assumption that Northrop Grumman will win the next phase of the Air Force's GBSD (Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent) program. The program will develop a replacement for the Minuteman III ICBM (Intercontinental Ballistic Missile System). The Minuteman III has been in operation since the 1960s. The new design will feature greater functional range and warhead capability. The target date for replacement is 2028.

Based on the current timeline, the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase is to be awarded in August. In July 2019, the Air Force released an RFP for this phase of the program. Initially, Boeing (BA) and Northrop Grumman were expected to bid. But Boeing notified the Air Force it would not bid on the project valued from $62 to $85 billion citing "an unfair advantage" for Northrop Grumman. The contested advantage centered on Northrop Grumman's acquisition of Orbital ATK and its rocket motors. As a result, it has been generally accepted Northrop Grumman will succeed in winning the bid for the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase.

The GBSD program may be viewed as a tailwind for the company, but that doesn't mean there are not headwinds in 2020 - about $300 million worth of headwinds in fact.

From 2001, Orbital ATK ran the U.S. government's Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri. The facility is considered the world's leading producer of high-quality ammunition. Obviously, Northrop Grumman's acquisition of Orbital ATK included the assumption of plant operations.

In September 2019, the U.S. Army awarded the contract to run the facility to Olin Winchester, a division of Olin Corporation (OLN). The Olin Corporation has previously held responsibility for running the facility.

The contract, according to GovTribe, is worth a massive $8.3 billion and is set to run through to 2029, with Olin Winchester responsible for production, maintenance and upgrade of the plant over the next 7-9 years.

In April 2019, Northrop Grumman received its last order from the Army for small-caliber ammunition. The transition period between Northrop Grumman and Olin Winchester will last through September 30, 2020. In the 2019 third quarter earnings call, Northrop projected the exit from the small-caliber ammunition business would negatively impact 2020 sales by roughly 1% compared to its initial outlook.

For 2020, Northrop Grumman expects its Space Systems segment to be its fastest growing. This segment includes launch and strategic missiles as well as space products and services including small- and medium-class satellites, space-related scientific research and national security, space systems for earth orbit and deep-space exploration and spacecraft components and subsystems.

Northrop's 2020 guidance range for EPS is based on 168 million shares outstanding. In 2019, the company repurchased 3.2 million shares. At year-end, 167.85 million shares were outstanding.

In 2019, Northrop Grumman reported "restricted work" contributed more than 25% of total sales. This category saw double-digit growth in 2019 compared to 2018. Awards for restricted work added up to nearly $11 billion in 2019. This level of activity indicates Northrop Grumman is capturing market share. The company considers awards for restricted work as a good measure of success.

Beyond 2020, Northrop Grumman projects there will be "large" opportunities in "Space 3 architecture, hypersonics, intermediate range ballistic missiles and national safe launch".

The Downgrade

A few days after 2019 results were published, Goldman Sachs (GS) downgraded Northrop Grumman from a "buy" to a "sell". A closer look at the reasons for the downgrade would be pertinent for potential investors.

The analyst claimed Northrop Grumman "missed 2019 revenue guidance" and "has below industry average growth in 2020".

When the company reported full-year results for 2018, it did not project a revenue range for 2019. Rather it projected sales of approximately $34 billion. Source

If one were to grant the company leeway of only 0.5%, yes, less than 1%, the range would be $33.83 billion to $34.17 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $33.84 billion - hardly a "miss" considering it is within half a percentage point of its approximation.

Northrop Grumman reports the average growth for the industry in 2020 will be 3%. In 2018, the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act authorized a budget of $717 billion. In December, the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act authorized a budget of $738 billion, a 2.9% increase over the 2019 top line. Comparatively, Northrop Grumman is projecting sales to improve to a range of $35.3 billion to $35.8 billion, representing growth of 4.3% on the low end and 5.8% on the high end - both numbers greater than 3% and not "below".

The analyst also claimed the company is not meeting its own target regarding free cash per share.

Prior to Q4 results, NOC was also calling for double-digit free cash per share growth for several years, but with new pension inputs, plus longer and elevated capital expenditure, the free cash profile has shifted lower.

In actuality, free cash flow in 2019 was $3.033 billion. The average outstanding share count for the year was 169.3 million. Thus, free cash per share equated to $17.91.

The free cash flow projection for 2020 is a range of $3.15 billion to $3.45 billion with a midpoint of $3.3 billion. Based on an average outstanding share count estimate of 168 million for 2020, free cash per share would equate to $19.64 per share at the midpoint. Thus, growth at the midpoint equates to 9.645%, just 0.35% below the "double-digit growth" designation. If rounded, that reaches 10%.

At the low end of the range, $3.15 billion, free cash per share would equate to $18.75 or 4.66% greater than 2019. At the high end, $3.45 billion, free cash per share would equate to $20.54 or 14.63% greater than 2019. To achieve a double-digit increase of at least 10%, Northrop Grumman's free cash flow would have to almost reach $3.31 billion.

At year-end 2018, the company projected free cash flow in a range of $2.6 billion to $3 billion. Again, it achieved $3.033 billion. All things considered, it seems premature to declare the company will not achieve "double-digit free cash per share growth" in 2020.

Based on this failed attempt to validate the Goldman Sachs analyst's claims, it would not be unreasonable to ignore that downgrade to "sell".

The General Takeaway

It certainly does not appear Northrop Grumman will be lacking for work in this upcoming decade. That could actually be good news for citizens as well as shareholders. For example, in December, the defense contractor reported it had successfully simultaneously intercepted two incoming missiles during a flight test.

Building on the success of the most recent flight test this past August, today's test demonstrates that IBCS [Integrated Battle Command System] is achieving unprecedented performance in defeating multiple missile threats. Taking advantage of all available resources in the battlefield, IBCS enhances battlefield survivability by enabling 360 degree sensor coverage, and enables highest probability of defeat by ensuring the most effective weapon is used to intercept each threat.

This accomplishment is a prime example of a strategy outlined in the 2018 National Defense Strategy.

Success no longer goes to the country that develops a new technology first, but rather to the one that better integrates it and adapts its way of fighting. (emphasis added)

And, it's a prime example of Northrop Grumman exploiting its open architecture.

So, as we think about what the future holds, the ability to have an architecture that rapidly integrates both sensors and the sectors and allows the department [Department of Defense] to tie these systems that have been built in more of a stovepipe fashion to communicate and to share information will be critical to their vision for future operations.

It's also interesting to note the company will be capable of being both provider and third-party integrator in this respect. New technologies to be adapted and integrated include data analytics, artificial intelligence, autonomy (action or response without aid or instruction), robotics, directed energy, hypersonics, and biotechnology.

We are aligned quite well with a portfolio that is strong in space, strong in stealth, strong in missile defense, strong in sensors and protective systems.

It's also encouraging to realize the short-term integration efforts for Orbital ATK have set the company up for longer-term advantages.

Really, the opportunity there is that we're more competitive over the long term with better rates.

Furthermore, it should not be ignored that the production phases of programs tend to be more profitable.

All those development programs also generally have the tail of production work, which will be an opportunity for margin expansion.

All of these factors do not mean the defense contractor is operating without risk. Politics routinely introduce a level of uncertainty and 2020 is an election year.

And yet, the company is not trading as if it is void of risk. Using the midpoint of the 2020 MTM-adjusted EPS range at $22.95, it's trading at a somewhat conservative forward P/E ratio of approximately 16.

Since January 2nd, shares have dropped to $360 or below a few times. Potential investors may want to consider that mark for an entry point. With an average one-year price target topping $411, that would mean over 14% upside.

