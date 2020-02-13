Focus On The Long-Term

We can't predict when the disaster will happen, but when it does, there will be better opportunities to deploy free cash.

In any investment decisions, one must look at the long term. Don't pay any attention to news that does not permanently change business conditions.

The thing that drew my attention here is the rather weak coronavirus. Stalin supposedly said, "A single death is a tragedy; a million deaths is a statistic." My sympathies to the families of those who have died from the coronavirus. But to society as a whole, the coronavirus has done less damage than influenza does every year.

As such, I don't pay attention to the coronavirus. Stocks are long-term assets, and if the coronavirus will have no impact on the economy past 2025, I don't see why I need to pay attention to it.

The same applies to politics. Is there someone coming like Chavez or Maduro who will radically reshape business/industry? No? Well, don't worry so much. Money votes for itself. Few genuinely want to slay the processes that make society well-off in aggregate, even if they are getting a lesser portion of the increase.

In healthy societies, there is a tendency to protect property rights. Property rights are an aspect of human rights, let the liberals note this. We can argue about the edges of the rights, but fundamentally property rights must be protected, or society falls apart.

Now, at present, I am not a bull on the stock markets, but it is not because of any event risk, but rather high valuations. We aren't at the same valuations that we experienced at the top of the dot-com bubble, but we are in the range of valuations that only existed from 1998 to 2000. At present, the S&P 500 is expecting gains of just 2.24%/year over the next 10 years.

Even this is not the long term. Okay, bad returns for 10 years, and after that, back to historic norms. Fine, that's right. But how many will panic in the process of a crash and not hang on for the long-term?

I think it is worth edging asset allocations toward caution as valuations are so high. We can't predict when the disaster will happen, but when it does, there will be better opportunities to deploy free cash.

As such, lighten up on risk assets, and prepare for the next drop in the stock market.

