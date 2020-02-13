Moderna: A Reversal Of Fortunes Merits A Reality Check

Investment Thesis

Following the announcement of an equity offering, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) dropped sharply this week. Driven by its positive trial data for the CMV vaccine and the collaboration to develop mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus, the stock well outperformed NASDAQ Biotechnology Index until then. The CMV vaccine is expecting a data readout in the third quarter from the ongoing Phase 2 trial as it targets a multibillion-dollar market opportunity. With their speed and scalability in development, the mRNA vaccines hold promise for a faster response against the 2019-nCoV infection. Moderna, in particular, has a proven mRNA vaccine portfolio with a slew of positive Phase 1 data. Any encouraging development will endorse the overall platform and attract collaborations to reverse the revenue decline. A boost to liquidity will fund the costly late-stage CMV vaccine trial expected in 2021.

The stock currently trades at a significant discount to the average NTM EV/Sales multiple of peers. Even a modest premium reflecting the upcoming catalysts reveals a sharp upside. Given the recent losses and the likelihood of more equity financing, ahead, the upside is sizable enough for a 'Buy' to overcome the pressure from ownership dilution.

A Joyful January

Nearly three months have passed since my last article on Moderna, where I highlighted a buying opportunity for the stock due to near-term catalysts and the broad candidate pool ready for collaborations. Until common stock offering this week which dragged the stock ~20%, the stock had risen ~17% while the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index had only returned ~6%. The stock had climbed ~9% following the positive data readout from the Phase I trial for the CMV (Cytomegalovirus) vaccine. Another ~8% gain followed the announcement to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). With funding from CEPI (the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations), Moderna designs the vaccine in collaboration with VRC (Vaccine Research Center) coming under the NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) of NIH (National Institutes of Health). NIAID plans to conduct early-stage trials in the U.S.

Having reached an EV/ NTM Sales (next-twelve-month) multiple of ~94.5x a few days ago, the highest since its IPO in late 2018, Moderna has no Sell or Hold analyst ratings currently. Against a backdrop of a fast-spreading and deadly outbreak where biotech firms with no apparent links to coronavirus treatments witness sharp gains, it's time for a reality check for Moderna.

mRNA Vaccines For a Faster Response

First reported from the central Chinese province of Hubei in late last year, the novel coronavirus outbreak, officially identified as Covid-19, continues to wreak havoc with no effective treatment or preventative vaccine discovered yet. Declared as a global health emergency by WHO, the death toll from the outbreak has exceeded 1,300 with infections rising above 60,000, primarily in China. Hence the need to speed up the vaccine development not only to battle the current infection but also to have an adequate pool of test subjects to prove the vaccine efficacy.

However, getting a vaccine approved for human testing, let alone for clinical use, is a lengthy process taking months if not years with many regulatory hurdles along the way. According to the director of NIAID, a vaccine against the virus (2019-nCoV) is at least a year away from clinical use. On January 10, the Chinese scientists shared the genomic sequence of the virus, accelerating the protein-targeting vaccine development. In the infection, the viral proteins trigger the human immune system leading to its counter attack to eliminate the pathogen. The biochemical products are released in the process, giving rise to disease manifestations, which in the case of 2019-nCoV can be fatal for people with underlying medical conditions.

The mRNA, the basis of Moderna's vaccine development, codes the sequence of amino acids in humans. The amino acids are the basic building block of proteins, a major constituent of the human body. The mRNA then gets transferred to ribosomes, the location of cellular protein synthesis. Unlike traditional vaccine development, which relies on live bacteria or viruses, the mRNA-based vaccines coding for viral protein production inside human cells are faster to develop. Hence, CEPI's decision to back both Moderna and Germany-based CureVac AG for an mRNA vaccine against the virus. Moderna has just announced the expansion of its pipeline with the addition of mRNA-1273, its candidate against 2019-nCoV.

Proven Technology

The company has already proven its technology and showcased the manufacturing prowess in handling an expansive drug pipeline. The mRNA-1273 shares technology, manufacturing, and product features, with the company's other prophylactic vaccines, such as those against CMV, Chikungunya, hMPV/PIV3 (human metapneumovirus/ human parainfluenza virus type 3) and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), all of which have already yielded positive Phase 1 data. Meanwhile, Moderna's 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Norwood, MA, can simultaneously churn out up to 1,000 orders of unique mRNA sequences in a few weeks at 1-10 mg per lot. Therefore, the addition of mRNA-1273 to the pipeline is unlikely to slow down the large-scale late-stage trials Moderna plans to undertake in the future.

Collaborations to Boost Revenue

The congenital CMV infection is the leading cause of birth defects in the U.S. With no approved vaccines against the virus which infects 0.65% of the U.S. infants (~25K) annually, the company is pursuing a peak market opportunity worth ~$2B-$5B. With sole commercial rights, it's exploring collaborative opportunities to market the vaccine beyond the U.S. and Europe. However, any positive event in the mRNA-1273 development will endorse Moderna's vaccine platform, enticing lucrative collaborations. Therefore, in 2020 we expect Moderna to reverse the revenue slide, bringing in funds vital for the Phase-3 trial for the CMV vaccine expected to start in 2021.

Trading at a Discount Despite Catalysts

Led by the CMV vaccine and mRNA-1273, we believe Moderna to generate catalysts throughout 2020, sustaining its share price. The positive developments from mRNA-1273 are likely as the company backed by its scalable manufacturing leverages an already proven technology to develop a breakthrough vaccine against 2019-nCoV. More catalysts are ahead as the CMV vaccine undergoes the Phase 2 trial expecting a data readout in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020).

However, currently, the company trades at ~75.7x in terms of its NTM EV/Sales. The multiple has averaged ~60.5x over the past twelve months when the peers in mRNA-based therapeutics such as ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO) averaged ~135.0x and ~139.0x, respectively for the same period. Given the upcoming catalysts and the sharp peer premium, we expect Moderna EV to reach ~79.0x - ~84.0x of its 2020 revenue, unveiling an upside of ~31% -~38% assuming the weighted average number of common shares as of Q3 2019. With the recent hit to the share price, we believe the stock remains a compelling 'Buying' opportunity despite the downside risks, as highlighted below.

An Upside to Offset the Ownership Dilution

In its race for a coronavirus vaccine, the company now has to divert the resources to the program. The vaccine development is a costly and lengthy exercise costing as much as $800M for the developers. CEPI, the benefactor behind mRNA-1273, has secured only ~$750M of funding since its launch in 2017. If the vaccine development against the coronavirus becomes a 'winner-takes-all' encounter for donor funds, the public companies behind the development efforts may be destroying the investor capital, albeit for a good cause. Though Moderna ruled out any dilution to the shareholder ownership from the mRNA-1273 development, it filed for $500M worth of common stock offering, on Monday. Having priced it at ~$19 apiece, the offer dragged the stock ~10% the following day.

However, significant liquidity needs lie ahead for the company in 2021 when the CMV vaccine reaches the Phase 3 trial. The company plans to recruit ~8K subjects for the trial, and assuming ~$20K- $40K per subject, the Phase 3 trial alone could cost the company ~$240M, ~37% of its LTM (last-twelve-month) operating expenses up to Q3 2019. For the same period, net cash outflow from operations and net inflow from financing stood at ~$454M and~$600M, respectively, sliding the year-end cash and cash equivalents by ~17% year-over-year as per unaudited financial data. We, therefore, expect more equity financing in 2021 even though the impending catalysts could outweigh the pressure on the stock price from ownership dilution.

Meanwhile, the quest for a coronavirus vaccine is becoming crowded as more companies and institutions join the fray, with some even making headlines-grabbing discoveries. The pre-clinical studies for an mRNA vaccine have already begun in China. Any failure by Moderna in this regard, though unlikely given its proven capabilities, could crush the investor confidence impacting the stock price already hit by the equity offer.

Conclusion

After a meteoric rise, Moderna has dipped sharply following the recent equity offering. However, major milestones are ahead for the company. With funding secured, a vaccine against the coronavirus is in development, and the CMV vaccine expects Phase 2 data in Q3 2020. Any positive development could endorse the overall vaccine platform, enticing more collaborations, and boosting future revenue and liquidity. The stock currently trades at a significant discount to sector peers, and even a modest premium to the NTM EV/Sales multiple suggests a sizable upside, outweighing the risks of ownership dilution from future equity financing.

