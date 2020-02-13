Bloom Energy Shocks Investors With Major Restatement, Sell-Off Provides Potential Buying Opportunity

Investors betting on the recent rally in alternative energy stocks having more legs should consider scaling into the shares on Thursday.

Company provides selected Q4 and FY2019 metrics. Systems backlog up 43%+ year-over-year, Q4 system acceptances exceed projected range for the first time since becoming a public company. Cash position increased by almost $20 million.

No impact on all-important cash flows. In addition, the company expects to remain in compliance with financial covenants and SEC filing deadlines.

I have previously covered Bloom Energy (BE), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Wednesday, shares of leading stationary power generation system provider Bloom Energy broke out to new recovery highs after a massive earnings warning in August 2019 temporarily caused the price to dip below $2.50 in late October before the stock joined the ongoing alternative energy investment party, formidably led by Tesla Inc. (TSLA).

But in the after-hours session, the company shocked investors with news of an accounting error requiring restatement of almost four years of financial statements (emphasis added by author):

On February 11, 2020, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Audit Committee") of Bloom Energy Corporation (the "Company" or "Bloom") determined that its previously issued financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019, the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, and 2018 and the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (collectively, the "Prior Period Financial Statements"), should no longer be relied upon due to an error in accounting for the Company's Managed Services Agreements (the "Impacted MSAs"). The majority of these Impacted MSAs were originally recorded as sales, subject to an operating lease, in which revenues and associated costs were recognized at the time of installation and acceptance of the Bloom Energy Server at the customer site. The Audit Committee and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC"), the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, have now determined that the Impacted MSAs should have been accounted for as financing transactions, in which revenue is recognized over the life of the Impacted MSAs. This change will require restating the Prior Period Financial Statements.

The company also provided color on the financial impact (emphasis added by author):

The Company anticipates that the primary effects to the Prior Period Financial Statements from this accounting change are as follows: Product and installation revenue will change from upfront recognition to recognition over the term of the Impacted MSAs;

Bloom expects to report a decrease in net revenue in its consolidated statements of operations for the Restated Prior Period Financial Statements in a range of $165 million to $180 million and will now recognize this revenue over the remaining term of the Impacted MSAs;

in its consolidated statements of operations for the Restated Prior Period Financial Statements and will now recognize this revenue over the remaining term of the Impacted MSAs; Bloom expects to report an increase in operating loss in a range of $20 million to $35 million for the Restated Prior Period Financial Statements; and

for the Restated Prior Period Financial Statements; and Bloom expects to report an increase in net loss in a range of $55 million to $75 million for the Restated Prior Period Financial Statements.

In layman's terms:

Bloom Energy overstated its top- and bottom line by up to an aggregate $180 million and $75 million respectively by inadvertently recognizing revenues from certain sale-and-leaseback transactions (so-called "Managed Services Agreements") upfront rather than over the duration of the contracts.

In addition, the company provided some color on the concomitant circumstances regarding the determination of the accounting error (emphasis added by author):

The Managed Services program is one of several financing vehicles the Company uses to sell its Energy Servers. Under the Company's Managed Services program, Bloom sells its equipment to a bank financing party, which pays Bloom for the Energy Server and takes title to the Energy Server. Bloom then enters into a service contract with an end customer, which pays the bank a fixed, regular fee for its use of the Energy Server and pays Bloom for its maintenance and operation of the Energy Server. At the inception of entering into the Impacted MSAs, the Company reviewed their accounting treatment with PwC. The Company and PwC concluded that it was appropriate under U.S. GAAP to account for a majority of the Impacted MSAs as a sale, subject to an operating lease. Subsequently, PwC issued unqualified audit opinions on the Company's financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2016, December 31, 2017, and December 31, 2018. During this period, at Audit Committee meetings, PwC did not express any concern with respect to the Company's accounting treatment for the Impacted MSAs. In December 2019, in the course of reviewing a managed service transaction that closed on November 27, 2019, under an MSA financing (as reported in the Company's Form 8-K filed on December 5, 2019), PwC identified an issue it had not previously identified related to the accounting for the Impacted MSA transactions. The issue primarily related to whether the terms of the Impacted MSAs, including the events of default provisions, satisfied the requirements for sales accounting or required the Company to follow lease accounting standards. Subsequently, the Company and PwC reevaluated the accounting for the managed services transactions, including reconsideration of the Impacted MSAs that had been previously provided to PwC and had not changed, and determined that the previous accounting for the Impacted MSAs was in error. At all times, PwC had access to all relevant audit evidence with respect to the Impacted MSAs. The accounting error did not result from a change in the accounting literature for leases during the relevant time period or from any override of controls or from any misconduct. Additionally, PwC has not informed the Audit Committee of any issues related to an override of controls or misconduct.

In fact, the managed service transaction that triggered the upcoming restatement has been already discussed by me in June 2019.

So, what are the key takeaways?

Positive:

Apparently, there's no misconduct involved. The company won't have to delay the filing of its 10-K for FY2019. There won't be an impact on the company's all-important cash flows. Company will remain in compliance with financial covenants under its credit facilities and debt securities. Managed Services Agreements are only a small part of the company's overall sales.

Negative:

The required restatements will be material, particularly from a bottom-line perspective. Future revenues and earnings might also be impacted substantially. Analysts will likely have to adjust their models, consensus estimates for both revenues and earnings per share might come down. Some analysts might even consider downgrading the stock, particularly given the recent 300%+ rally in the shares. The restatement could cause a setback in the company's efforts to refinance an aggregate $330 million in convertible debt securities ahead of the December 2020 maturity date. The company will likely face a host of new potential class-action lawsuit announcements.

That said, in its press release the company reiterated its target to close the contemplated refinancing transaction in the first half of this year:

Debt Maturities: As communicated on our last earnings call, the Company has retained Jefferies to run the process to refinance its December 2020 debt maturities, and is focused on its goal to refinance its December 2020 debt maturities by the first-half of the calendar year.

In addition, Bloom Energy provided some preliminary Q4 and full year 2019 metrics:

Backlog: Closed the fourth quarter of 2019 with record backlog of 1,983 systems, an increase of over 43% year-over-year; the backlog value includes $1.1 billion for product and installation revenue. It also includes $1.1 billion for service revenue, assuming that all service agreements for these systems renew over their full contract terms. The backlog does not include $2.1 billion of service revenue for systems already in our installed base.

Acceptances: Record number of Q4'19 and FY'19 acceptances of 386 and 1,194, respectively.

Cash Balance: Ending consolidated cash balance was $377.4 million, an increase of $19 million from Q3'19.

Note that the company only provides systems backlog at the end of each fiscal year. That said, the reported 43%+ year-over-year increase appears solid.

System acceptances for the fourth quarter actually exceeded the range of 355-385 provided by management in the Q3/2019 shareholder letter. This is actually the first time the company exceeded expectations on this particular metric since becoming a public company.

That said, reported revenues and earnings per share will largely depend on average selling prices and total installed system cost which can vary greatly from quarter to quarter. In addition, fourth quarter results will suffer from the new accounting treatment for Managed Service Agreements.

Lastly, the company reported a $19.5 million sequential increase to its cash position, finishing the year with a consolidated cash balance of $377.4 million. While Bloom Energy seems to have generated some free cash flow in Q4, the additional cash might very well have been derived from some of the company's complex financing transactions. It will take both the balance sheet and cash flow statement as per 12/31/2019 to fully assess this metric.

Bottom Line:

The recent rally in Bloom Energy's shares reversed in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company shocked investors with the announcement of an upcoming, massive restatement of its financial statements dating all the way back to Q1/2016.

Adding insult to injury, the new accounting treatment for certain sale-and-leaseback transactions also has the potential to impact the company's future revenue and earnings performance. As a result, analysts will likely consider adjusting their models which could very well trigger a number of downgrades, particularly given the recent 300%+ rally in the shares. In addition, the restatement could cause a setback to the company's ongoing debt refinancing efforts.

That said, Bloom Energy might very well be able to alter terms of future Managed Service Agreements in a way that will allow for upfront revenue recognition similar to Plug Power's (PLUG) course of action in conjunction with its early adoption of ASC Topic 842 in September 2018. After amending its existing Master Lease Agreement with Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), Plug Power gained the ability to recognize revenues from sale-and-leaseback upfront, providing a major boost to the company's top- and bottom line.

On the flipside, there won't be an impact to all-important cash flows, no debt covenants will be violated and the company even expects to file its annual report with the SEC within the required deadline.

In addition, the company released some promising Q4 and full-year 2019 metrics with system acceptances exceeding management's projections for the very first time since becoming a public company and a 43%+ year-over-year increase in systems backlog. Lastly, the company's cash position increased by almost $20 million sequentially.

So, does the anticipated sell-off provide a good entry point or will the stock take an even deeper dive over the next couple of weeks similar to the fall from grace experienced after the company's earnings warning in August 2019?

To some extent, this will depend on the reactions within the analyst community. A host of downgrades and price target reductions will almost certainly cause a massive 30%+ sell-off on Thursday while overwhelmingly supportive commentary could very well position the stock for a meaningful recovery.

From a fundamental perspective, Bloom Energy appears to be a bargain, at least from an enterprise value to revenue ratio perspective, particularly when compared to its sole U.S. exchange-listed peer, FuelCell Energy (FCEL) despite being the much larger company and carrying a superior margin profile:

Investors betting on the recent rally in alternative energy stocks to have more legs should consider scaling into Bloom Energy's shares over the next couple of sessions. Admittedly, the new lease accounting treatment will have a material impact on past results and might also affect the company's future top- and bottom line performance but won't change all-important cash flows in any way.

Personally, I will have a close look at pre-market analyst statements. Should the stock get hit by a number of downgrades, I will likely abstain from chasing the shares on Thursday but should the analyst community come out in support of the company, I might consider scaling into the shares in early trading.

Investors looking for a side play should consider a short trade in expensive peer FuelCell Energy or Plug Power given the latter company's heavy reliance on similar sale-and-leaseback transactions. To be perfectly clear, this does not imply that Plug Power might also be required to restate financials as the company has obviously adjusted the terms of its agreements to comply with ASC 842 and allow for upfront revenue recognition.

In sum, this is a difficult situation with the ultimate outcome almost impossible to predict. My current plan is to scale into the stock should the price move down by at least 30% and more. That said, this is solely a trade as I do not intend to hold the shares for the long-term.

