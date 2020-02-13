Colgate-Palmolive: SWAN Stock, But Valuation Is A Concern

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is a company that I've wanted to add to my portfolio for several years; however, it's one that has always eluded my grasp. Much of that stems from its chronic premium valuation that is well deserved based on the stability of the business.

In hindsight, I should have added shares when I updated my valuation on the business in January last year with shares producing a total return over 27% in that time.

While hindsight is 20/20, I still believe that the limited growth prospects warrant caution before adding shares of this otherwise great company. With a year passing since I last examined Colgate-Palmolive, it was time to update my valuation to see if now might be the time to finally add this business to my holdings.

Dividend History

I consider myself to primarily be a dividend growth investor, which means I want my capital invested in quality businesses that have a history of both paying and growing their dividend payments.

Colgate-Palmolive has paid and increased its dividend payment for 56 consecutive years, which gives it the title of Dividend Champion.

Colgate's pace of dividend growth has been quite varied over time. Of the 26 one-year periods starting in 1993, year-over-year dividend growth has ranged from 2.6% to 25.0% with an average of 9.5% and a median of 7.4%.

The 22 rolling five-year periods show a similar variance with annualized dividend growth ranging from 3.8% to 14.2% with an average of 9.6% and a median of 10.4%.

Expanding the time frame out to the 17 rolling 10-year periods smooths out the fluctuations. Annualized dividend growth has ranged from 7.1% to 13.0% with an average of 10.4% and a median of 10.4%.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 1993 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 1993 $0.1676 1994 $0.1926 14.92% 1995 $0.2202 14.33% 1996 $0.2352 6.81% 11.96% 1997 $0.2652 12.76% 11.25% 1998 $0.2752 3.77% 7.72% 10.43% 1999 $0.2952 7.27% 7.87% 8.92% 2000 $0.3152 6.78% 5.93% 7.44% 2001 $0.3376 7.11% 7.05% 7.50% 2002 $0.3600 6.64% 6.84% 6.30% 2003 $0.4500 25.00% 12.60% 10.33% 10.38% 2004 $0.4800 6.67% 12.45% 10.21% 9.56% 2005 $0.5550 15.63% 15.52% 11.98% 9.69% 2006 $0.6250 12.61% 11.57% 13.11% 10.27% 2007 $0.7000 12.00% 13.40% 14.22% 10.19% 2008 $0.7800 11.43% 12.01% 11.63% 10.98% 2009 $0.8600 10.26% 11.23% 12.37% 11.29% 2010 $1.0150 18.02% 13.19% 12.83% 12.41% 2011 $1.1350 11.82% 13.32% 12.67% 12.89% 2012 $1.2200 7.49% 12.36% 11.75% 12.98% 2013 $1.3300 9.02% 9.43% 11.26% 11.45% 2014 $1.4200 6.77% 7.75% 10.55% 11.46% 2015 $1.5000 5.63% 7.13% 8.12% 10.45% 2016 $1.5500 3.33% 5.23% 6.43% 9.51% 2017 $1.5900 2.58% 3.84% 5.44% 8.55% 2018 $1.6600 4.40% 3.44% 4.53% 7.85% 2019 $1.7100 3.01% 3.33% 3.79% 7.11%

Companies have two ways to grow their dividend to owners: (1) growth of the business supporting higher payments and (2) expanding their payout ratio. The most sustainable growth for the long term is growth of the underlying business; whereas, growth through an increasing payout ratio will eventually lead to the risk of the dividend being cut.

Image by author; data source Colgate-Palmolive SEC filings

Colgate's payout ratio has been on the rise over the last decade. In FY 2010, the payout ratio based on net income was 46.8% while the free cash flow payout ratio was 38.7%. For FY 2019, they had risen to 68.2% and 57.7%, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

My investment strategy revolves around investing in what I believe are high-quality businesses with moats that protect the business from competitors. I let the financials do the talking in determining the strength of the business.

Image by author; data source Colgate-Palmolive SEC filings

Colgate has struggled to grow its revenues over the last decade. In FY 2010, revenues came in at $15.56 B; however, by FY 2016, sales had dipped below FY 2010's levels. FY 2019 ended with revenues of $15.69 B. In total, revenues have grown 0.8% or ~0.1% annually over the last decade.

Operating income showed further weakness declining from $3.79 B in FY 2010 to $3.60 B in FY 2019. That represents a total decline of 4.9% or ~0.6% annually. Similarly, operating cash flow declined from $3.21 B to $3.13 B over the same period, respectively, showing a total decline of 2.4% or ~0.3% annualized.

Free cash flow has bucked the trend showing growth over the last decade. In FY 2010 free cash flow came to $2.66 B and for FY 2019 free cash flow stood at $2.80 B. While still anemic growth, it does show 5.2% total growth or 0.6% annualized.

Image by author; data source Colgate-Palmolive SEC filings

I like to use the free cash flow margins as a way to see the profitability of a business. Colgate's free cash flow margins have remained remarkably steady in mid-teens with an average over the last decade of 15.8% and an average for the last five years of 16.3%. My preference is to see free cash flow margins >10% which Colgate has hit every year over the last decade.

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, "FCF ROIC". The FCF ROIC represents the annual cash return that a business is generating based on the capital invested in the business. In theory it's the return based on the amount of cash that could be freely distributed to owners.

Image by author; data source Colgate-Palmolive SEC filings

Colgate's FCF ROIC has been extremely strong over the last decade with an average of 37.0% over the last decade. The average for the last five years comes in at 38.4%. This speaks to the strength of the moat around Colgate's business and its dominance in its markets.

I like to invest in businesses that use their cash flows in ways that align with shareholders. That means that the first priority is for management to re-invest in the business through capital expenditures. With any remaining cash flow, I expect management to send some to owners via dividends and any cash flow that remains would go to debt reduction, acquisitions, building a cash buffer or share repurchases.

To understand how Colgate-Palmolive uses its free cash flow, I calculate three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF - Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD - FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB - FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

High-quality businesses and management teams will typically show positive FCFaDB. I'm not worried about any given year being in the red since opportunities can be fleeting; however, it's the trend over the longer term that I focus on.

Image by author; data source Colgate-Palmolive SEC filings

As we saw above, Colgate has generated positive FCF every year over the last decade. In total, Colgate generated $25.45 B in FCF. That FCF is what has allowed management to pay and grow its dividend each year.

In total, Colgate has paid out $13.05 B in cash dividend payments to shareholders. That puts the cumulative FCFaD at $12.40 B. Colgate also managed to have positive FCFaD each year over the last decade.

Colgate's management has spent a total of $15.55 B on share repurchases, which puts the cumulative FCFaDB at $-3.15 B for the last decade. Colgate has shown a negative FCFaDB every year over the last decade, suggesting that management has been rather aggressive with its share repurchases.

Image by author; data source Colgate-Palmolive SEC filings

The $15.55 B spent on share buybacks over the last decade reduced the share count from 987.7 M at the end of FY 2010 to 856.7 M at the end of FY 2019. That's a total reduction of 13.3% or ~1.6% annualized. Share repurchases have clearly been declining over the last decade.

The excess spending has been funded largely with debt which has led to a worsening balance sheet. In FY 2010 Colgate's debt to capitalization ratio stood at 56.2%, and by the end of FY 2019, it had increased to 98.5%.

Image by author; data source Colgate-Palmolive SEC filings

Some businesses can handle more leverage than others and Colgate firmly sits in that camp. The debt that is held on the balance sheet is very manageable with a free cash flow interest coverage of 19.3x and all debt being able to be retired with 2.8 years of FY 2019's free cash flow. I'd still prefer to see the debt levels reduced; however, it's not a major concern or an automatic disqualifier at the moment.

Valuation

One method that I use to value a potential investment is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. A MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce, apply a reasonable expected multiple on those earnings, and then determine if the expected return exceeds your hurdle rate for investment.

Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to report FY 2020 EPS of $2.97 and FY 2021 EPS of $3.16. They also expect Colgate to manage 4.8% annual earnings growth over the next five years. I then assumed that they would see 4.0% earnings growth for the following five years. Dividends are assumed to target a 55% payout ratio.

Historically, market participants have valued Colgate-Palmolive's TTM EPS between ~15x and 30x. Given the meager growth expectations, I'll examine returns covering TTM multiples of 15x-25x.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Colgate-Palmolive could provide if the assumptions listed above come to pass. Returns include dividends taken in cash and are calculated assuming a purchase price of $75.95, Wednesday's closing price. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2024, "5 Year", and calendar year 2029, "10 Year".

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 25 6.54% 6.46% 22.5 4.39% 5.46% 20 2.04% 4.35% 17.5 -0.54% 3.13% 15 -3.42% 1.75%

Alternatively, I want to know at what price I would need to purchase shares in order to generate the returns that I desire from my investments. My typical investment threshold is 10%. I will also calculate the price targets based on 9% returns, which is comprised of the ~4.6% annualized earnings growth, 2.3% starting dividend yield, and 25% undervaluation normalizing over 10 years which equates to ~2.3% annualized.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 25 $67.08 $58.31 $69.81 $63.01 22.5 $61.09 $53.76 $63.56 $58.05 20 $55.09 $49.22 $57.30 $53.09 17.5 $49.09 $44.67 $51.05 $48.12 15 $43.10 $40.13 $44.80 $43.16

Additionally, I like to use dividend yield theory as a quick gauge for the current valuation. Dividend yield theory works off of reversion to the mean under the assumption that the five-year average dividend yield is a good proxy for the fair value of stable businesses.

Image by author; data source Colgate-Palmolive Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive currently yield 2.26% with the five-year average yield at 2.34%. Dividend yield theory suggests a fair price of $73.50.

Conclusion

Colgate-Palmolive is one of the best consumer staples businesses around. It is a well-oiled machine with free cash flow margins typically around 16% and free cash flow returns on invested capital near 38%.

That being said the business has struggled to grow the top line which has led to a share price that has largely gone nowhere since mid-2015.

I still consider Colgate-Palmolive to be a SWAN stock and expect it to find ways to get growth back to the business. However, given the lackluster expectations for future growth that makes the purchase valuation all the more important since growth will take a long time to bail you out of paying a premium valuation.

There were positive signs that growth could surprise to the upside in its FY 2019 Q4 earnings release last month. Organic sales handily beat the 3.0% consensus level coming in at 5.0%. The Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa/Eurasia regions all showed 6.0%+ organic sales growth for the period. Management also expects organic sales growth for FY 2020 to come in between 3% and 5%.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range between $67 and $82. My fair value range based on the MARR analysis is $56 to $68.

While Colgate-Palmolive is currently trading in the middle of the fair value range based on dividend yield theory, it's still well above my fair value range from the MARR analysis.

I would be tempted to add shares on any dips into the upper $60s with an ideal purchase price somewhere in the low $60s.

My hesitancy to add shares is largely due to the combination of lackluster growth and valuations near decade highs. With meager growth prospects, I would avoid paying too much of a premium for even a quality company such as Colgate-Palmolive.

