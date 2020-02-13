Equinor ASA Is Turning Greener

I think the company offers an excellent opportunity for a long-term investment below $18.

It was a record operational performance with production in the fourth quarter of 2,198 K Boep/d.

Equinor reported fourth quarter 2019 on February 6, 2020. Revenues and others were $15.17 billion, down significantly from the same quarter a year ago and down sequentially.

Source: The Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. (Photo: Espen Rønnevik/Øyvind Gravås - Equinor ASA)

Investment Thesis

The Norwegian-based Equinor ASA (EQNR) - formerly known as Statoil until recently - is part of my "big six oil majors" group. It includes Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), BP Plc (NYSE:BP), Total S.A. (TOT), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Chevron (CVX) that I cover on Seeking Alpha. I added to the group ConocoPhillips (COP) that I consider the right choice.

The company is 67%-owned by the Norwegian state.

Equinor is an integrated energy company, which is also slowly building a portfolio, including significant renewable energy. The company expects that 15% to 20% of its capital expenditures will go to new energy solutions by 2030.

It is the smallest in terms of Market Cap as we can see below:

Note: EQNR announced an increase in the quarterly dividend for 2020 to $0.27 per share.

The investment thesis continues to be the same for these companies, which are similar in terms of long-term investment. The general idea is to enter a long process of slow accumulation and profit from an attractive dividend. However, it is crucial to trade short term about 30% of your position to take full advantage of the sector volatility. The recent Black Swan event called the coronavirus is a good example.

The new CFO Lars Christian Bacher said in the conference call:

In 2019, we delivered high value with $13.5 billion in cash flow from our operations after tax, including accelerated tax payments in Norway of more than $700 million. This has been combined with an increase in total capital distribution of more than 40%, reflecting a 13% step-up in the cash dividend, the conclusion of the scrip program last year as planned, as well as the introduction of our share buyback program.

Equinor ASA - Balance Sheet And Production 4Q'2019: The Raw Numbers

Equinor 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Revenues in $ billion 18.07 18.99 21.72 16.41 16.90 14.70 14.90 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 18.14 19.14 22.44 16.48 17.10 15.61 15.17 Net Income in $ Million 1,219 1,666 3,366 1,711 1,477 -1,107 -230 EBITDA $ Billion 5.600 6.829 9.570 7.425 6.085 4.833 5.606 EPS diluted in $/share 0.37 0.50 1.01 0.51 0.44 -0.33 -0.07 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 3.00 5.42 4.20 5.13 2.66 4.18 1.77 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 2.77 3.07 2.99 2.03 2.83 2.64 2.70 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 228 2,344 1,210 3,101 -173 1,543 -926 Total cash $ Billion 12.10 13.54 14.09 15.78 15.57 14.04 13.60 Long term Debt in $ Billion 26.46 26.00 25.73 29.80 30.49 28.78 29.03 Dividend per share in $ per share 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.27 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.330 3.329 3.329 3.331 3.331 3.329 3.113 Oil Production 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,028 2,066 2,170 2,178 2,012 1,909 2,198 Group average oil price ($/b) 65.8 67.6 59.0 55.8 59.3 52.5 56.5

Courtesy: EQNR Filing and Morningstar.

Financials: Trend And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues and other were $15.17 billion in 4Q'19

EQNR reported fourth quarter 2019 on February 6, 2020. Revenues and others were $15.17 billion, down significantly from the same quarter a year ago and down sequentially (please look at the graph above).

Net Income was a loss of $230 million or $0.07 per share down from a gain of $1.01 per share the same quarter last year. The results missed analysts' expectations.

Equinor indicated that earnings in the quarter suffered from lower commodity prices and $1.43 billion of impairment losses related to associated companies, derivatives and inventory hedge contracts, and write-downs of inventory.

Three factors describe Equinor versus most of its supermajor peers.

1 - The first is that the company owns a sizeable upstream segment but has a smaller refining business than most of its rivals. Thus, EQNR does not suffer severe downstream setbacks, such as lower refining margins, like many of its peers. However, it is more sensitive to oil and gas price fluctuation.

2 - The second element is that Equinor has a smaller presence in the U.S. relative to its overall assets but growing. However, Equinor owns some good assets in the Gulf of Mexico and also onshore U.S. (mainly natural gas in the Eagle Ford).

3 - The company is invested in Renewable and especially in wind. Equinor pledged to reach carbon-neutral global operations by 2030, by developing as a global offshore wind major and reducing the net carbon intensity of energy produced by at least 50% by 2050.

Equinor's realized price for liquids was $59.3 per barrel during the second quarter of 2019. As we can see below, the adjusted earnings come from E&P Norway, E&P International, and MMP.

Source: From the Company presentation (extract).

Cash from operating activities is now $17.41 billion yearly, with $2.661 billion in 2Q'19.

2 - 2020 Guidance And Outlook (Source: EQNR Presentation)

The company lowered its business outlook, including $10-$11 billion in capital spending in 2019, with an exploration CapEx of ~$1.7 billion.

The company anticipates an average annual organic capital expenditure of $10 billion to $11 billion in 2020 and 2021 and about $12 billion for 2022 and 2023. The company's goal is to deliver approximately 7% growth in production in 2020, and average annual production growth of around 3% from 2019 to 2026.

Finally, exploration spending in 2020 is seen at around $1.4 billion.

3 - Free Cash Flow was $1,543 million in Q3'19

Equinor's free cash flow was a loss of $926 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 or $3.545 billion yearly.

The annual dividend payment is $3.4 billion based on $0.27 per share per quarter (U.S. investors are getting less after-tax or about 28% lower).

It is a dividend yield of 6.16%. However, U.S. investors receive a yield of 4.44% net.

On September 5, 2019, Equinor announced:

"[L]aunching a share buy-back program of up to USD 5 billion over a period until the end of 2022. The first tranche of the programme of around USD 1.5 billion is commencing today and will end no later than 25 February 2020.

The dividend and the share buyback program are now above what the company can afford based on the organic free cash flow.

4 - Net Debt is $15.43 billion in 4Q'19

Note: Debt indicated above in the graph is the gross interest-bearing debt.

Total cash as of December 31, 2019 was $13.603 billion compared with $14.094 billion as of December 31, 2018. Total net debt is now $15.43 billion ($12.46 billion in 2018) with a net debt-to-EBITDA ("ttm") of 0.64x, which is high grade.

According to the company's presentation, the net debt ratio adjusted was now 22.5% from 22.2% in 4Q'2018.

Source: EQNR Previous Presentation

5 - Production Upstream and investment in Renewables

It was a record operational performance with production in the fourth quarter of 2,198 K Boep/d, an increase from 2,178K Boep/d from the same period in 2018 and up 15.1% sequentially.

Liquids represent 53.8% of the total output.

Source: EQNR Presentation (extract).

Commentary And Technical Analysis

Equinor SA presents the same robust characteristics that we should expect to find in an integrated oil supermajor. It means steady cash flow, substantial growth, diversified portfolio, and investment discipline.

What mostly characterizes the company to its peers is that it wants to be the most carbon-efficient oil and gas company and aims at reducing net carbon intensity by 50% by 2050, and deliver low cost and low-emission gas supply to Europe.

Equinor is now leading BP, Eni, and U.S. companies Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips, which have not yet included Scope 3 emissions in their carbon reduction targets. The company has joined the green group including Royal Dutch Shell and Total.

Further, Equinor has been developing a renewables business focused on offshore wind with 12-16 GW by 2035. The company is the global leader in floating offshore wind with production in U.K. Offshore, Scotland (Hywind), and Norway.

Technical Analysis

EQNR experienced a breakout of its ascending channel pattern in January and quickly dropped to its second support and then third support in the low 16s. The new trading pattern is called an ascending triangle with line resistance at $17.90-$18 and line support at $16.60.

The strategy short term is to take profit at resistance around $18 and buy back on any weakness below $17.

