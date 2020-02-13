Tesla Raises Money Before Investors See The Bad European Sales Numbers

We all know Tesla’s quarters are back-end loaded, but this seems like the most extreme case of back-end loaded quarter I have ever seen. Likely shortfall ahead.

Through Feb. 12, Tesla has sold a whopping 336 cars this quarter in those three countries. That’s only 1.7% of the 19,330 units it sold there in Q4.

As it happens, we obtain daily sales data from those countries: Spain, Norway and The Netherlands - and thus far in the quarter, the numbers are horrible.

Tesla’s Q1 sales numbers in Europe may provide a clue. Three countries in Europe constituted 17% of Tesla’s overall global sales in Q4 2019.

Investors are wondering: Why such a hurry for Tesla to raise money, instead of waiting for the quarter to end first?

NOTE: A version of this article was first published on or about Feb. 13, 2020, on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace site.

As you have probably seen by now, Tesla (TSLA) filed to raise equity capital, and also filed its annual 10-K, on Feb. 13: Here. Investors may ask: Why now? Why not wait to do this until a quarter has passed after Tesla just posted a record quarter as measured by automotive deliveries, which were 112,095 units?

It has been a mere two weeks since CEO Elon Musk and CFO Zach Kirkhorn said this on the quarterly conference call:

“And then despite all that we are still generating positive cash. So in light of that, it doesn't make sense to raise money because we expect to generate cash despite this growth level. Zach, you can…

Zachary Kirkhorn

Yes, I completely agree with that.”

Source: Tesla, Inc. CEO Elon Musk on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

So, what changed? Maybe they got the European sales reports

The good news about car sales in Europe is that countries are pretty good at reporting it. Some report it monthly, but there also are some countries that go so far as to report it daily. We get to see the sales numbers with a 1-2 day lag. Those three countries are Norway, The Netherlands and Spain. You can see the numbers here: EV registration statistics for The Netherlands, Norway and Spain.

Of course, there are many more countries in Europe than just those three. To look at the broadest measure of European sales for Tesla in 2019, let’s see the total Europe-wide numbers: Europe December 2019. Here, we find that Tesla sold 95,247 Model 3 units in Europe in 2019, and 8,810 units of the Model S.

Because the Model X was not among the top-20 sellers in Europe in 2019, it's not listed. It was per definition less than the 8,810 units of the Model S, obviously. Let’s say it was 8,000, which is both a generous and a reasonable interpretation. That means Tesla’s European sales were around 112,000 units in 2019 - a number almost identical to Tesla’s overall global sales in Q4, as they were 112,095 units.

How many cars did Tesla sell in the three countries in Europe in question - Spain, The Netherlands and Norway - in Q4 2019? We again turn to the daily sales data: EV registration statistics for The Netherlands, Norway and Spain.

Tesla Q4 2019 Model 3 18373 Model Y 534 Model S 423 TOTAL 19330 Global 112095 % of global 17%

As you can see in the table above, these three countries alone were 17% of Tesla’s global sales in Q4 2019. That’s a rather significant concentration of sales in The Netherlands, Norway and Spain alone.

Given that these three countries report such good daily data, how have Tesla’s sales numbers in those three countries developed thus far in the first quarter? We again turn to EV registration statistics for The Netherlands, Norway and Spain for the answer:

Tesla Q4 2019 Q1 to date change Model 3 18373 270 -98.53% Model Y 534 42 -92.13% Model S 423 24 -94.33% TOTAL 19330 336 -98.26% Global 112095 % of global 17%

As you can see in the table above, through Feb. 12, 2020, there's a lot of wood to chop in order to keep sales flat for the quarter. Essentially midway through the quarter, sales are only at the 1.7% level of what it was in Q4 2019. It’s down 98.3% thus far.

Obviously nobody knows how Tesla will do for the second half of the quarter -- Feb. 13 through March 31. Historically, Tesla’s sales have tended to be very back-end loaded: We all know this. But "how" back-end loaded could it possibly be when you’re 98.3% “in the hole” as of Feb.y 12?

Tesla’s sales in those countries, which as we showed above constituted 17% of Tesla’s sales in Q4 2019, are now practically down almost 100% this quarter (98.3% to be precise). That alone, all other things equal, would wipe out 17% of Tesla’s sales in Q1, without any further movement.

But obviously, Tesla’s sales will recover to some degree later this quarter. I find it extremely unlikely, however, that it will somehow go from selling 336 cars in the first half of the quarter to getting anywhere even near 50% of the 19,330 cars it sold in Q4 2019.

Obviously, anything is possible, but c’mon - from a microscopic 336 units through Feb. 12, to how many by the end of the quarter? I don’t think Tesla will reach anywhere remotely near the 19,330 unit sales number from last quarter.

But as it stands today, it’s down 98.3% and that makes for a uniquely back-end loaded quarter. I can’t think of a more extreme case in memory.

And that may explain why Tesla is raising money in such a hurry: Let’s raise the money before investors wake up to how weak the quarter is shaping up to be.

Maybe Tesla should have disclosed this in conjunction with its capital raise this week? Nah, let’s stay silent about that.

Get More Mileage Out Of Your Auto Investing The auto industry moves fast, and it can be tough to stay on top of everything that's happening. I designed Auto Insight For Wall St. to keep you aware of all the changes without your needing to spend all the time. I attend new vehicle launches, press conferences, and industry events and share that insight with my subscribers. Looking for more? Sign up for a free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.