Zogenix Market Reaction, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Zogenix offers Data for Fintepla, Markets React Negatively

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) stock tumbled as the company reported mixed data from its Phase 3 clinical trial of Fintepla. The trial involved evaluating two doses of the lead drug candidate in patients suffering from a severe form of childhood onset epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. While the drug met the primary endpoint of change in seizure frequency at the higher dose, its lower dose failed to demonstrate statistically significant results.

The trial showed that Fintepla reduced the median frequency of monthly drop seizures by 26.5 percent in comparison to median reduction of 7.8 percent in patients on a placebo. The study involved 263 patients aged between 2 years and 35 years old who did not response to one or more anti-epileptic medicines. The patients suffered a median baseline of 77 drop seizures every month. The higher dose of Fintepla was fixed at 0.7 mg per kilogram of body weight per day. At the higher dosage, more patients reported minimum half reduction in their monthly frequency of drop seizures.

While the data seems generally positive, the markets reacted negatively to the news. The reaction mainly stemmed from the fact that while a 26.5 percent drop is statistically significant, it is still on the lower side. The results seem even less impressive when compared to its likely competitors such as GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH). The company's Epidiolex showed 42 percent and 44 percent reduction in two clinical trials conducted on patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Epidiolex is a cannabidiol derived from cannabis and has been approved by the FDA for treating the ailment. The results were derived from the highest dosage of the drug.

Fintepla was earlier known as ZX 008 and is composed of low dosage of fenfluramine. The drug mainly works by blocking the re-uptake of serotonin. apart from focusing on Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, the drug is also being developed for treating Doose syndrome and other types of epilepsies. Kelly Knupp, M.D., of Children's Hospital Colorado and the principal investigator of the study said, "The results observed in this placebo-controlled study are indicative of the potential of fenfluramine to treat patients with refractory LGS. If approved, Fintepla could represent an important new treatment option for these patients and their families in need."

Zogenix has been going through a rough patch. In 2019, the company was refused by the FDA to consider Fintepla's new drug application for Dravet syndrome, which is also a type of rare childhood epilepsy. The agency claimed that the application was not supported by adequate data, noting that certain on clinical studies were not submitted and hence the evaluation of the chronic administration of fenfluramine was not possible. It also contended that the application was accompanied by the incorrect version of a clinical dataset. Later Zogenix was allowed to resubmit the application without including the data from the new chronic toxicity studies.

In these circumstances, Zogenix stock had performed fairly well in the past 12 months before seeing the catastrophic drop following the latest news. However, the stock now seems to be on its way to recovery and offers an interesting opportunity to build up a position.

Zogenix had $255mn in cash and short-term investments as of September 2019, and since it burns around $35mn per quarter (September figures), the cash runway should be about five more quarters. There has been no recent dilution of the company stock.

Johnson & Johnson Files Marketing Application for Darzalex

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced that its captive unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals has filed a supplemental marketing application with the FDA seeking its approval for expanding the label for Darzalex. The company intends to use the drug with Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Kyprolis and dexamethasone to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The company has submitted the application with the results from the Phase 3 CANDOR study, which compared treatment with DKd to carfilzomib and dexamethasone (Kd) in patients with multiple myeloma who relapsed after one to three prior lines of therapy.

The Phase 3 CANDOR study had shown that the drug, in collaboration with the other two drugs, aided the reduction of chance of cancer progressing. It also lowered chances of death in comparison to the two drugs being used without Darzalex. The data had shown that there was 37 percent reduction in risk of progression and death in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Craig Tendler, M.D., Vice President, Late Development and Global Medical Affairs, Janssen Research & Development, LLC said, "The results from the CANDOR study support the potential benefit of this DARZALEX-based combination regimen for patients with multiple myeloma who have relapsed from prior treatment."

Multiple myeloma presents a vast market ahead for the drug. This is a type of bone marrow and blood cancer and causes the body to produce abnormal blood cells including white blood cells known as plasma cells. Darzalex was initially approved by the FDA in November 2015, and since then, its label has been expanded multiple times by the agency. In January 2020, the drug was approved by the European Commission to be used in conjunction with bortezomib, thalidomide and dexamethasone for treating patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are eligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

Johnson & Johnson stock has performed well in market, scoring over 13 percent gain in the past 12 months.

LogicBio Stumples as FDA Orders Clinical Hold

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) reported that the FDA has imposed clinical hold on its planned genome editing trial. The company was looking to evaluate the therapy for treating methylmalonic acidemia patients aged two years and up. LogicBio did not elaborate upon the issue or the reasons behind such hold. It is likely that the regulatory agency has not yet apprised LogicBio of the issues involved. Similar studies planned by other companies also faced such hurdles including the clinical hold imposed on CRISPR (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX).

LogicBio had submitted an Investigational New Drug Application in January 2020 and sought the permission to start a Phase I/II trial of LB-001 for treating MMA. LB-001 is a recombinant adeno-associated viral vector with human methylmalonyl-COA mutase gene and is based on the company's GeneRide technology. This technology platform offers various features such as life expression and site specific integration of therapeutic transgenes. The drug incorporates a functioning version of the faulty human methylmalonyl-COA mutase gene into the genome of patients.

LOGC has cash and short-term investments of about $63mn as of September, and burn was $10mn in that quarter. Given those numbers, it has a cash runway of about a year - making it ripe for dilution in the near term.

The company plans to address the issues raised by the FDA at the earliest. LB-001 currently has rare pediatric disease and orphan drug designations from the FDA. The company was looking to initiate the trial during the first half of the year and anticipated announcing preliminary data during the latter part of the year. However, these plans may now be in jeopardy due to the directives by the FDA.

MMA is a life threatening and rare ailment which is caused by mutations in the MMUT gene. It impairs the ability of the body to process certain proteins and fats, creating a buildup in the body. It is estimated that there are between 1,000 and 1,500 patients in the United States alone while the global tally is slightly above 5,000 patients.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.