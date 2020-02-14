Ford Motor Co.: The Comeback Kid Has A Ways To Go

We provided subscribers an in-depth analysis on Ford's strengths, weaknesses, and outlook immediately after Q4 earnings. We share a condensed version of that article with followers.

Like many firms, Ford is going through a restructuring of its business. Firms don't stick around as long as Ford without evolving their business model over time.

With the recent release of Q4 and full year 2019 results, we have additional information on how Ford is doing and what to expect going forward.

Setting The Stage

Ford (F) has been around since 1903 and the members of the Ford family still have significant influence in the firm's direction. Ford's accomplishments are part of America's history and remain well represented in media and popular culture. I saw Ford versus Ferrari in theaters recently and it's an undoubtedly inspiring story and arguably embodies much of the American spirit.

With that legacy, however, comes legacy costs. UAW bonuses and pension expenses severely damaged Q4's results and contributed toward 2020's lackluster guidance. They are not the only concern; Ford's struggling overseas markets are heavily subsidized by continued success in North America. Executive management is experiencing volatile turnover via multiple "forced retirements." News on this subject matter is hitting the internet as this article is written.

Speaking of news in the auto sector, Tesla (TSLA) recently experienced quite a couple of weeks due to its Q4 earnings. Ford's $156 billion in 2019 revenue easily eclipses Tesla's $24.4 billion. There must be a reason why Tesla trades at a ~100 "earnings" multiple and has a $134.8 billion market capitalization while Ford's stats are a 7.5 P/E and $32.2 billion market capitalization, respectively. Here's one clue: Tesla's revenue was up nearly 40% while Ford's was down 3.0%.

There are many "downs" in the above chart describing Q4 and full year 2019. Full year adjusted free cash flow was at least flat, which is arguably the most important metric, but revenue, margins, and EPS were all down albeit modestly. 2019 was hit hard by Q4; Ford has the potential to generate attractive earnings and cash flow which makes the situation that much more frustrating.

Cars & Coffee

Source

At least where I am located, Cars & Coffee is a popular event. Locals organize an event where a wide range of mostly classic, rare sports car, and exotic car owners meet and wander around looking at each other's vehicles. Ford is usually well represented with a mix of 50s and 60s classics and a few special edition Mustangs, such as the GT350R pictured below, but Ford's focus is entirely on selling new cars.

Source: Ford

In that regard, in many areas, Ford is doing well. 2019 marked the 43rd consecutive year of the F-Series truck outselling all others. It also marked the highest truck sales for Ford since 2005. Ford and Lincoln, the automaker's luxury division, also ranked in the top five in the 2019 J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Survey. We looked at the survey results carefully and this is the first time that the two marques have been in the top five together.

Source: Ford

An area of strength for Ford is branding. Another is the discipline to focus where they excel. Automakers have been plagued with emotional attachment to obsolete and unprofitable models.

Source: Pontiac G3 shown above is included in a list of cars that killed the Pontiac brand.

Ford's Financials

Source: Ford

Take a look at the adjusted free cash flow figures against the below stock chart.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The stock responded positively to Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 results and climbed above $10.0. Keen analysts knew these figures were unsustainable in the short-term and sure enough the following quarters of sub-par results brought the stock back down to as low as the mid to high-$8 range. We'll discuss valuation in more depth later.

Source: Seeking Alpha

An area of strength for Ford is tied to haunting memories of its near-bankruptcy during the Great Recession. The stock traded below $2 at the depths of the financial crisis. A common and justifiable question given where we are in the cycle is if this will repeat during the next recession. Let's look at hard data.

At the end of the first quarter of 2008, Ford's Automotive division had sales of $39.1 billion and operating income of $553 million. Total assets were $282.9 billion with similar total liabilities of $274.3 billion (this includes auto lending). The majority, $169.2 billion to be exact, consisted of long-term debt. Cash on the balance sheet back then was $33.8 billion. An exhibit filed alongside the quarterly report provided data on fixed charge coverage ratios.

Source: Exhibit 12 of Q1 2008 10-Q

Earnings were only 1.1x fixed charges which signaled potential trouble. They were better on a cash flow basis but were still unfavorable.

Moving back to current times, Ford maintains over $22.0 billion and $35.0 in cash and liquidity, respectfully, and has done so for many quarters. It experienced a recent downgrade by Moody's from investment grade to the top of junk. Moody's highlighted many of the same challenges we do in this article. Since 2014, Ford's debt-to-equity ratio has declined from approximately 5x to 4x today. Financial leverage has declined similarly over the same period from approximately 8.4x to 7x. Weaker free cash flow has caused the fixed charge coverage ratio to decline from 4-6x toward 3-3.5x during 2019.

Many aspects of Ford's financial condition are improved relative to 2008 but leverage remains elevated. Given there is little hope of a credit upgrade in the next 24 months, Ford is unlikely to have a smooth ride through the next recession if it needs to raise capital via debt or equity.

Source: Ford

Ford's sales engine remains strong with $39.7 billion in revenue in Q4. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") declined precipitously due to significantly lower margins. Ford paid $600 million in contractual United Auto Workers union bonuses during Q4 which is higher than the entire quarter's free cash flow of $500 million. The bonuses do not reoccur annually but they contributed to the large decline in Q4.

Source: Ford

The $2.7 billion hit due to "Special Items" overwhelms all other aspects of the business. $2.2 billion of these losses were mark-to-market adjustments for its global pension and other post-employment benefits (noted as "OPEB" in the financials). These are non-cash items that do not impact cash flow but are nonetheless indications of the albatross around Ford's neck due to legacy benefit obligations newer firms do not have to withstand.

Let's take a step back and look at all of 2019 to see if the story is similar in a longer time frame.

Source: Ford

The automotive component of Ford's business, which you'd think is the business, did well generating $4.9 billion in profits. As a reminder, Ford's entire market capitalization is only $36.5 billion or 0.9x Q4 2019 sales. The mobility division, which we've never been enthusiastic about, lost $1.2 billion while Ford Credit generated $3.0 billion in earnings. Taking off $1.0 billion in interest expense still leaves a healthy EBIT of $6.4 billion.

Here's where the fun starts. Ford spent $3.2 billion on its "Global Redesign" initiative which has been ongoing for some time. This includes rebuilding its struggling European division and streamlining its model line up and production systems. Add in the approximately $2.5 billion increase in mostly non-cash expenditures related to pensions and other employee benefits, and we've completely wiped out all GAAP earnings. On the plus side, that means a lower tax liability while generating nearly identical free cash flow year-over-year.

Business Units Analysis

To understand how Ford got to this point, as well as the potential to reverse its fortunes, we need to have a strong grasp on its business units and performance by geography.

North America

Source: Ford

North America did well driven by a strong economy in the U.S. and positive consumer reactions to various new models. Rather than a lack of sales or poor operational efficiency, the sharp decrease in Q4 2019 margins was primarily due to the UAW contract bonuses. Keep in mind that Ford discontinued several model lines during this period yet achieved near-record revenues and unit sales.

Source

The shutdown of its car division was absorbed well in this context. The impact in 2020 is yet to be quantified; management's guidance suggests it will be minimal from a profitability perspective.

Europe

Source: Ford

Europe continues to be a headache for Ford. Unless the new partnership with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) (discussed later) turns this area around in the next 24 months, I'd argue Ford should abandon Europe and invest elsewhere. It can leave behind a smaller network focusing only on the highest margin activities if that makes regulatory and operational sense. What it cannot do is continue to pour precious resources into failing markets. Top line results were similar to North America with unit sales and revenue near this cycle's peak. Ford cannot seem to achieve profitability in Europe, however, and consistently posts slightly negative EBIT margins.

The regulatory web, increasingly complex environmental regulations, and generally lackluster economy of Western Europe does not make it an easy operating environment. We worry part of what drives Ford to maintain its European presence is so that it has a home for all the R&D and investment put into its car brands no longer being sold in the U.S. Perhaps VW's MEB platform JV and experience navigating the emissions side of the equation will aid Ford in Europe.

China

Source: Ford

China is a mixed story but Q4's results were somewhat of a reprieve from the pace of decline. Ford's dismal sales in China was usually the number one issue investors and analysts in Q1 and Q2 of 2019. Q4 2019 was 7% lower than Q4 2018, but Ford posted significant growth sequentially. In addition, sales rose consistently each quarter in 2019. It's obvious they were lower priced vehicles to some degree based on consolidated revenue but China is looking brighter. That being said, similar to Europe, Ford cannot escape negative EBIT margins in that region. Joint venture activities were moderately more fruitful as are improved operating margins.

In line with Europe, Ford needs to figure this market out, even if on a smaller scale with specialty vehicles, or plan an exit. Our educated guess is management's stance is not far from this; if the ongoing restructuring does not at least significantly improve trends in China, Ford will probably take a big step back from that market. We empathize with how difficult that decision will be; India and China are likely to represent most incremental growth in car sales in the next ten to twenty years.

Ford Credit

Source: Ford

As mentioned in our previous article on the company, Ford Credit is a "black swan" risk in our opinion. As of now, Ford Credit is currently doing very well and is a major contributor to Ford's bottom line. Its earnings were over 60% of the automotive division's. Consumer credit metrics remain strong in the U.S. as are auction values when loans do go into default. We are still cautious on the number of Ford vehicles financed through Ford Credit, which keeps increasing on a percentage basis, and overall dependency on this division to offset losses due to pensions and restructuring costs. Continually relaxed lending standards and growing auto defaults are worrisome. That environment coupled with Ford Credit's increasing balance sheet and market share of Ford vehicles is a dangerous combination in the context of an aging bull market.

There were not a ton of details associated with the mobility division which focuses on "connected services" and autonomous vehicle technology. We suppose the investment is inevitable but it's a material drag when Ford really doesn't need it. We remain open-minded about the payoff of autonomous driving.

The International Challenge And Opportunity

Ford was in the news lately for reinvigorating their partnership with Volkswagen. This was expected but it's insightful to know the details. The most important aspect of the expanded agreement is Ford's ability to use VW's Modular Electric Toolkit or MEB architecture. VW has agreed to supply MEB parts to Ford sufficient to produce 600,000 vehicles. If the cost-sharing arrangement is deemed fruitful by both parties, a similar partnership is likely to extend to North America. CapEx requirements around the world, be it traditional manufacturing, oil and gas, or automotive, is increasingly becoming problematic. This is typical in a late-stage economic cycle as costs rise and return on investment becomes increasingly difficult.

Another key aspect of the improved partnership involves self-driving technology. Ford and VW have equal ownership in a new entity Argo AI. Combined, they are majority owners. The financial markets respect and understand Ford's ability to manufacture high-margin trucks. What they are skeptical of is Ford's plan to engage in electric cars, self-driving technology, and international markets. This partnership helps mitigate the first two directly and the third indirectly. Europe is a tough market for Ford but the real challenge lies farther east.

Not All Gloom And Doom

We are clearly cognizant of the risks and issues associated with Ford but there are two sides to every coin.

Source: Ford

The potential "hidden" leverage via Ford Credit notwithstanding, Ford holds 46% more cash on its balance sheet than debt. Its pension costs are high but even they pale in comparison to its net liquidity position. Ford is well-prepared for the struggles and investment requirements we've discussed.

Source: Ford

Ford's Q4 free cash flow was way down as we detailed, but the firm still mentioned to generate the same $2.8 billion in adjusted free cash flow as last year. If you back out restructuring costs, even with the issues in Europe and China, Ford's full year 2019 numbers wouldn't look half bad.

Source: Ford

Looking toward 2020, guidance is mostly in line with 2019 but our expectations are there is a real change of adjusted free cash flow coming in below that of last year. It's possible Ford could surprise us to the upside given the number of volatile variables involved. Ford's CEO came across as humbled during the conference call; management didn't execute to the level they are used to. In our professional experience, in circumstances where management misses expectations but usually does not, they tend to be conservative when guiding for the following year. They do not want to relive that experience, even if it means taking their medicine all at once (reporting poor numbers and guiding lower for the next year at the same time). Regardless, Ford is trading at 6.5x to 7x 2020 adjusted EPS. We are looking forward to the use of traditional GAAP EPS in Ford's guidance.

Source: Macrotrends

The current dividend of $0.60 per share now represents a 7.4% yield based on $8.05 stock price. That's among the highest the company has ever paid. Naturally, we need to be concerned about distribution coverage. From a liquidity standpoint, Ford could pay the distribution for many, many years independent of its financial performance without depleting its cash hoard, much less overall liquidity. That's not a reliable solution long-term, however.

From a cash flow perspective, the firm is paying $2.4 billion in dividends off $2.8 billion in adjusted free cash flow. That's an 85% payout ratio and is a little tight but not signaling an immediate need to cut the dividend. Add in the massive cash pile and the fact Ford is clearly dealing with an above-average level of challenges and "special items," and the dividend has some security. Ford is no longer investment-grade and investors need to be realistic about the possibility of Ford slashing the dividend if the economy hits rough seas prior to the expensive restructuring plan reaching completion.

Source: Motor Trend

We still like Ford at the right price despite its troubles. The core automotive and credit division are highly and consistently profitable. The legacy costs borne by all old automakers, such as large pensions and expensive unions (this is not an opinion on unions one way or another but simply an assessment of their impact to the income statement), are part of the game and bearable if management handles them correctly. Even a modest turnaround in Europe or China will have Ford producing strong firm-level cash flows and earnings. Recession risk is always around the corner but Ford counters that by maintaining significant cash and liquidity. Our price target is unchanged relative to our last article posted in October of 2019 for subscribers and is lower than where the stock trades today.

I, WER's lead PM, purchased my first tranche of Ford in the mid-$8 range. I plan on buying more as the stock declines. Our price target marginally lower than today's levels attempts to encapsulate the risks highlighted in this article and our previous public assessment of Ford while recognizing the earnings power of its automotive and credit division.

