This Market Is On Fire. Here's Why It Is Not Sustainable

The job market in the U.S. is very strong. This is supporting stock prices. However, the number of job openings is declining, which may indicate the good news from employment has peaked.

The price action of oil and gold suggests investors have economic growth concerns. Thus, I have to question if the rise in stocks is able to continue.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the current state of the equity market in the U.S. to decide how appropriate it is for investors to initiate new positions now. Large-cap U.S. equities make up the bulk of my portfolio, and their performance is largely driven by the state of the economy, the labor market, and consumer sentiment and spending. Towards the end of last year, I was reducing my equity exposure in broad terms and had shifted cash to more defensive holdings, including fixed income products. Despite an equity market that continues to push to new highs, this is a strategy I am continuing to utilize as we move deeper into 2020.

There are multiple reasons behind my cautious stance. While rising stock prices are not in and of themselves a concern, this time around, they are to me because the rise is not being supported by actual earnings. Price to earnings multiples keep on rising, and the U.S. equity market is not only expensive in isolation but in relation to the rest of the world as well. Furthermore, the price movements in the oil and gold markets are signs that investors may not be confident in their economic growth projections. Oil's decline and gold's simultaneous rise suggest that volatility could be on the way. Finally, while the U.S. job market has been, and currently is, quite strong, I have concerns we may not have much room for upside. Job openings are starting to decline, and the labor force participation rate is quite high on a historical basis.

Background

Given the strength in the market since mid-November, which was when I last provided a broad overview of U.S. equities, I wanted to reassess my cautious outlook to see if I should change my mind and switch to a more bullish stance. After a careful review, there are too many red flags in the market right now for my taste, which prevent me from getting optimistic at these levels. However, I see continued low interest rates and a lack of alternative options as key reasons equities will likely still end the year in the green, but with more volatility. Therefore, I am reiterating a "neutral" rating on broad equity exposure, and I will explain why in detail below.

US Stocks Are Very Expensive On A Relative Basis

To start the review, I want to highlight an area of growing concern for me, when it comes to U.S. stocks. While these stocks, especially large caps, have plenty of international exposure, investors who purchase broad U.S. equity funds such as Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) or SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) are still buying only companies on the American stock exchange. Of course, this is not "bad", and U.S. stocks make up the bulk of my portfolio, as I often see little incentive to buying foreign indices. However, my general, long-term outlook that U.S. stocks represent the best opportunity, on a risk-reward basis, is being tested.

To see why, consider the rising cost of owning U.S. stocks compared to the rest of the world. While it would come as no surprise to investors that the U.S. stock market is on the expensive side, it is especially striking when we compare it to the world index, excluding the U.S., as shown below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, while the valuation of U.S. equities has been rising, other global stocks have not kept up. This has pushed the premium to own large-cap U.S. stocks, over the rest of the world, to the highest level in four years.

My takeaway here is to be cautious as we follow this trend. Could U.S. stocks continue to see this divergence widen further? Of course, especially if coronavirus concerns continue to disproportionately impact Asian economies (as they have for now). However, the above graph suggests that U.S. stocks are not used to trading at such lofty premiums compared to the rest of the world, and it would be very understandable if prices corrected a bit to narrow this spread. With that considered, I am not adding much to my equity position for the time being.

Oil And Gold Price Movements Suggest Investor Worries

My second point considers what is going on in the commodities market, specifically related to the prices of oil and gold. These are often useful gauges of investor sentiment and can be used to predict future equity movements.

With this in mind, both metrics are showing warning signs right now. To illustrate, consider that the price of oil has dropped markedly since the start of the year. This has been driven largely due to concerns over a spreading coronavirus and how that would impact economic growth around the world. Similarly, gold, which is traditionally thought of as a safe haven, has seen its price trend upward and stay at historically high levels. Both of these signals would suggest pressure on equity prices. Yet, equities have continued to move higher, despite these conflicting signs, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is investors should not be ignoring these red flags. While oil and gold prices are more volatile than stocks, they are both sending signals that economic growth will come under pressure in the year ahead. Yet, equities seem to be largely ignoring this risk, given that stocks have been moving higher almost uninterrupted for over a year. When we consider the first point, which discussed how expensive U.S. stocks are getting, this further justifies my decision to remain less than bullish on equities broadly.

Labor Market - Have We Peaked?

My third point presents more of a mixed picture and is justification for my "neutral" rating on equities. So far in this review, I have presented a generally negative connotation, which may leave investors wondering why I am not bearish overall. While I am concerned about the rising price of ownership, there are economic signs that suggest stock gains could continue. Chief among them is the U.S. labor market. Specifically, the number of job hires has been rising consistently over the past decade, and the unemployment rate sits near a 50-year low, at 3.6%. While this good news is helping support the broader economy, my concern is that we may be reaching peak employment levels.

To see why, consider that, as hires have flat-lined in 2019, the number of open positions has seen a marked drop, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is that we may be at a "good as it gets" moment, with regards to the U.S. labor market. In fairness, I believe the job market's underlying strength will support consumer spending and debt repayment, as well as business investment, in the year ahead. However, this story does not offer much credence that the job market will markedly improve from here, and therefore, it will not provide much of a catalyst for stocks to move higher.

To further this point, consider how labor force participation, especially among "prime age" adults, is now sitting near levels last seen pre-recession:

Source: Bloomberg

My point here is that we have more people currently employed, in absolute terms and as a percentage of the working population. With fewer available workers, coupled with fewer unfilled job positions available, it looks to me that the labor market may not have much room to improve going forward.

The Fed Continues To Support The Market

My next point is in regards to policy action by the Fed and why this also is justification for a neutral stance on equities. As investors are aware, accommodative policy by the Fed has been helping to prop up equity prices for years. On the backdrop of interest rate cuts in 2019, equity investors were rewarded as the market broadly favored this move, as well as the expectation that the Fed will work to prevent another recession in the short term. This story has been bullish for equities for a long time, and it should continue to support asset prices in 2020 as well.

While this is good news, my concern is that investors may be getting too optimistic on further Fed easing. As concerns over economic growth have rattled the markets lately, especially in Asia, U.S. stocks are being aided by the rising expectation that the Fed is going to cut rates. This sentiment is shown by the sharp uptick in demand for intermediate-term bonds. This has pushed down the yields on those assets, to the point where the yield curve has once again inverted, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

The takeaway from this is that investors are expecting a short-term rate cut, which many expect will be a tailwind for equities.

While this can indeed be a catalyst for higher stock prices, I am again concerned with the market's sentiment here. I simply believe a rate cut in the immediate future is unlikely, as the Fed has not come out in support of one at this time. For proof, consider that the Fed did just meet at the end of January and announced it would hold rates at current levels. While fears over the coronavirus have increased since then, the coronavirus was already making headlines at that time, so the Fed likely factored that risk in to its decision to keep rates steady.

Furthermore, recent public statements by Fed officials since the January meeting have reiterated a neutral stance on interest rates, despite the coronavirus risks. On February 2nd, Fed Chairman Powell told Congress that the Fed is "closely monitoring" the coronavirus, which some investors took to mean that further easing may materialize. However, the second part of his statement indicated the Fed would keep rates steady, unless there was a "material" change.

My point again is this is time for caution. While the Fed may indeed act sometime this year, in response to the coronavirus or other concerns, the market seems to have already priced in this action. Therefore, I see little room for upside, if a rate cut does occur, and plenty of downside risk, if rate cuts do not end up materializing.

Bottom Line

I took some risk off the table going in to 2020, and that decision has not paid off. While my fixed income and defensive positions are in the green, my equity positions have seen larger gains. Despite my concerns over the equity market's valuation, investors did not appear to share my concerns, and broad U.S. equity funds sit at record share price territory.

While this momentum play could continue, I am now even more concerned with the market's valuation than I was a few months ago. The P/E ratio for large cap stocks continues to climb since November, and by a substantial amount. To illustrate, consider the P/E for the S&P 500 when I conducted my review in November, compared to now, as shown below, respectively:

Source: Multpl.com

Of course, markets have been pricey for some time, and they continue to be supported by low interest rates and a robust job market in the U.S. My point remains to not flee from equities altogether, but to begin to deleverage this exposure. While I have missed out on some upside, I continue to put new cash to work outside of funds like VTI or SPY, which are core holdings of mine. I see red flags in the oil and gold markets, and I am concerned about the wide spread between U.S. stock prices and the rest of the world. Therefore, I believe a "neutral" rating on U.S. equities makes sense and believe investors should carefully consider any new positions at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.