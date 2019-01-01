This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

As we continue to digest new all-time market highs, I've been flushing out the growth-oriented names in my portfolio with cheaper value names in preparation for a broad market downturn. One growth company still stands out as a keeper, however, and that's Avalara (NYSE:AVLR), the enterprise SaaS company best known for its sales tax compliance software.

Avalara has just closed out its fiscal 2019, which was a blockbuster year for the company due to its clients' rush to get into compliance with new online sales tax laws enforced by the Supreme Court in a landmark Wayfair (W) ruling. Over the past year, Avalara has grown substantially faster than it did when it originally went public, as the new legal environment around sales taxes has greatly heightened Avalara's profile.

Yet investors didn't take Avalara's latest quarterly earnings too enthusiastically, with shares down ~4% since reporting:

Data by YCharts

As we'll discuss shortly, there are no red flags in Avalara's most recent results. Its guidance for the coming year implies a deceleration in growth, but given Avalara's most recent trends, management's initial FY20 guidance view likely has a lot of conservatism baked into it in order to present a heavily achievable target.

The first culprit to explain Avalara's pullback, then, is it's valuation. Shares of Avalara have steadily risen ~25% since last quarter, and at present share prices near $89, the company has a market cap of $6.83 billion. After netting off the $467 million of cash on Avalara's balance sheet (which is clean of debt), we arrive at an enterprise value of $6.36 billion.

For the coming year (FY20), Avalara is guiding to $470-$474 million in revenues, representing a growth range of 23-24% y/y:

Figure 1. Avalara guidance update Source: Avalara Q4 earnings release

In my opinion, this is a heavily understated target, considering Avalara just exited Q4 at a growth rate of 40% y/y. We note as well that Q4 billings growth, which is almost always the best forward-looking indicator of revenue growth for any subscription software company, clocked in at 29% y/y. To that end, I believe there's room for Avalara to grow at least 30% y/y in FY20, to $497 million in revenues. That revenue estimate would put Avalara's current valuation at 12.8x EV/FY20 revenues.

Yes, that's certainly not cheap. Avalara certainly isn't as much of a bargain growth play as it was when it traded in the ~$60s (at a high single-digit revenue multiple) last year. However, I believe Avalara's mix of strong growth as well as continued profitability improvements will support a continued market-beating rise in the stock, despite its high valuation. Stay long here and ride the upward trend.

Q4 download

Let's parse into Avalara's fourth-quarter results in greater detail. The company's earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Avalara 4Q19 results Source: Avalara Q4 earnings release

Key to highlight is Avalara's huge revenue growth, which as previously mentioned grew 40% y/y to $107.6 million. We do note that Avalara changed accounting methods to ASC 606 in FY19, and the prior-year compare is presented as of the former ASC 605 - but from a revenue basis, the impact is small.

Billings have also been on a strong uptrend. Q4 billings clocked in at $120.8 million, up 29% y/y. Because Billings has the net effect of buffering up Avalara's deferred revenue to be recognized over the next twelve months, I think of billings growth as a proxy for the lower bound of Avalara's future revenue growth.

Figure 3. Avalara billings growth Source: Avalara Q4 earnings release

It's worth highlighting that Avalara's market opportunity is still broad - and that's largely a function of the fact that tax codes are ever-shifting, requiring automated compliance solutions. CEO Scott McFarlane acknowledged that growing tax code complexity has been a great tailwind for the company in FY19, commenting as follows during his prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

As a reminder new tax and compliance content unlocks new markets for Avalara, expanding our potential customer and partner base with each new vertical, geographic or tax type added to our global database. If I take a minute to articulate the difficulty of the content acquisition and maintenance tasks, I want to share some of the stats around the changes made to our U.S. database last year. These changes are based on ever-changing laws and regulations that governs state and local taxes and the rate of change can be busy. In 2019, we made almost 300,000 updates to our AvaTax calculation engine. These changes include everything from rate updates, the taxability rule changes, boundary amendments, tax holidays, and more"

As a refresher, Avalara is also focused on doing more on the cross-border tax front. The company has also recently brought in a new SVP of International to spearhead its overseas sales push. Put into McFarlane's own words, Avalara is a company that wants to be "part of every transaction in the world." Avalara's internal product innovation has also been an important piece of capturing new business. The company has been working on AI tools that allows the platform to "learn" new tax codes and perform mapping across global product codes and tax codes.

Despite strong growth ambitions, Avalara has also kept a close pulse on managing the business profitably. To that end, pro forma operating income in Q4 clocked in at -$14.4 million, representing a -13.4% pro forma operating margin. That's leaps and bounds better than -$45.0 million, or a -41.6% operating margin, in 4Q18.

Of course, that metric is helped by Avalara's conversion to ASC 606. But one unaffected profitability metric is free cash flow, which perhaps helps to better illustrate Avalara's path to breakeven. In FY19, Avalara generated $12.2 million in FCF, up from a loss of -$18.5 million in the prior year:

Figure 4. Avalara FCF trends Source: Avalara Q4 earnings release

Look across the tech sector, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a software company of Avalara's relatively small scale that is growing at 40% y/y while also generating positive free cash flow. In effect, Avalara's high valuation multiple is a reflection of this incredible balanced growth profile, as well as the large untapped market opportunity ahead of it.

Key takeaways

The niche appeal of Avalara's platform is incredibly attractive. Very few companies are focused exclusively on sales taxes, an area that has grown complicated for companies as different state and country rules intersect. It's clear that over the last year, Avalara has risen its profile and proven itself to be a thought leader in the tax space, and there appear to be no signals for a slowdown in momentum in 2020. Despite a relatively high valuation, I believe Avalara's fundamental strengths give it plenty of room to run further.