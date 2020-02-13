Allergan + Cash Becomes More Compelling - February 12 Update

Table 3.2 shows arbitrage-based comparison investment of $10,000 in AbbVie to an investment in Allergan sufficient to give the same AbbVie share entitlement as a direct investment in AbbVie.

Table 3.1 shows arbitrage based on comparing an investment of $10,000 in either AbbVie or Allergan at today's date and projected prices at close, assumed to be March 15, 2020.

This is a mid-week update to the Analysts' Corner regular weekly AbbVie Allergan arbitrage updates.

This update is to provide details of current arbitrage opportunity in relation to AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Allergan (NYSE:AGN) merger.

The following tables may usefully be read in conjunction with article, "Like AbbVie, Buy Allergan, It's A No-Brainer". But they also stand on their own.

Table 1 - Arbitrage Available At Time Of Purchase

Note a decrease in $ amount of arbitrage available Feb. 12, 2020. But the fewer days to estimated close date boost the percentage annualized return from 32.1% to 34.4%.

Table 2 - AbbVie Allergan Arbitrage At Today's Closing Share Prices

Table 2 is of interest. It shows, based on today's Allergan and AbbVie share prices, the better option for anyone investing $10,000 over the last 8 months has been to put that $10,000 into AbbVie shares. That has not always been the case. The rapid increase in the AbbVie share price over the last fortnight has made the difference. Of course, investing $10,000 in either Allergan or AbbVie shares has been quite profitable. But $10,000 invested in AbbVie shares at 30 June 2019 has grown to $13,904 today. This compares to $12,376 for a similar investment in Allergan. The question is whether an AbbVie share investment will outperform an Allergan investment between now and merger close.

Table 3.1 Allergan versus AbbVie Equal Amounts Invested - Current Date Through Transaction Close -

Table 3.1 provides examples of potential gains and losses from having $10,000 invested in either Allergan or AbbVie shares at today's respective prices of $202.10 and $97.79. It is assumed the shares are held through to the close of the Allergan acquisition, and each Allergan share is exchanged for 0.866 AbbVie share and $120.30 in cash.

If AbbVie's share price remained unchanged, the Allergan investment would provide a gain of $179 versus nil for the AbbVie investment.

If AbbVie's share price were to increase by 3.1%, the gain from both the AbbVie and the Allergan investments would be equal at $309.

If AbbVie's share price were to decrease by 3.1% the AbbVie investment would show a loss of $309 while the Allergan investment would show a gain of $50.

If AbbVie's share price were to increase by 4.3% the AbbVie investment would show a gain of $428 versus a smaller gain of $359 for the Allergan investment.

If AbbVie's share price were to decrease by 4.3% the AbbVie investment would show a loss of $428 versus breakeven for the Allergan investment.

Table 3.2 Allergan versus AbbVie - Invest Amounts To Give Equal Entitlement To AbbVie shares - Current Date Through Transaction Close -

Table 3.2 provides examples of potential gains and losses from having $10,000 invested in AbbVie shares at February 12, 2020, price of $97.79. The $10,000 is either invested directly in AbbVie shares or indirectly through an investment in Allergan shares to gain a similar entitlement to AbbVie shares. The investment in Allergan requires an investment of an additional $13,865 in cash, a total investment of $23,865. It is assumed the shares are held through to the close of the Allergan acquisition and each Allergan share is exchanged for 0.866 AbbVie share and $120.30 in cash.

If AbbVie's share price remained unchanged, the Allergan investment would provide a gain of $428 versus nil for the AbbVie investment. Cash received by way of dividends and the cash received at close would total $14,292, $428 more than the additional $13,865 cash invested. If AbbVie's share price were to increase by 3.1%, the gain from the AbbVie investment would be $309. The Allergan investment would also have a similar gain of $309 from the AbbVie share price gain due to entitlement to a similar number of AbbVie shares. But this $309 gain would be on top of the $428 gain per 1, giving a total gain of $737. If AbbVie's share price were to decrease by 3.1%, the loss from the AbbVie investment would be $309. The Allergan investment would also have a similar loss of $309 from the AbbVie share price loss. But this $309 loss would be offset by the $428 gain per 1, giving a net gain of $119. If AbbVie's share price were to increase by 4.3%, the gain from the AbbVie investment would be $428. The Allergan investment would also have a similar gain of $428 from the AbbVie share price gain due to entitlement to a similar number of AbbVie shares. But this $428 gain would be on top of the $428 gain per 1, giving a total gain of $856. If AbbVie's share price were to decrease by 4.3%, the loss from the AbbVie investment would be $428. The Allergan investment would also have a similar loss of $428 from the AbbVie share price loss. But this $428 loss would be offset by the $428 gain per 1, resulting in breakeven on the investment.

AbbVie Versus Allergan Decision Process

Question:

Assuming AbbVie share price is likely to increase by 20% over the next year, is an indirect investment in AbbVie shares through buying Allergan shares still the better option at present?

To answer this question:

A decision process is provided below. But, first, I should clarify that a decision to buy 1 Allergan share is a decision to buy an entitlement to 0.866 AbbVie share plus an amount of cash, and that entitlement is anticipated to be realized in Q1-2020. Potential gains in AbbVie share price as a result of the Allergan acquisition may not be realized prior to anticipated close in Q1-2020. Also, the question whether to add cash to buy sufficient Allergan shares to achieve entitlement to a set number of AbbVie shares will depend on individual investor's circumstances, availability of cash, and potential other uses for that cash.

Decision process:

Does an investor want to invest in AbbVie shares and how much do they want to invest in AbbVie shares.? If the answer is yes and $10,000 - Should investor buy AbbVie shares directly or should they acquire AbbVie share entitlement by buying Allergan shares to get the arbitrage gain? If the answer is AbbVie shares directly, then use the $10,000 to buy AbbVie shares. Tables 4.1 and 4.2 give examples of potential gains and losses based on example increases or decreases in AbbVie share price. If the answer is Allergan shares to get the arbitrage gain, then $10,000 of Allergan shares will give entitlement to a lesser number of AbbVie shares than buying AbbVie shares directly. That provides 2 options - Buy direct - Buy $10,000 of Allergan shares and buy the necessary additional AbbVie shares when the cash entitlement is received after the merger close. That exposes an investor to the possibility the AbbVie share price could go up or down between now and the merger close, causing the investor to have to pay more or less than the present AbbVie share price. Table 4.1 shows some examples of the potential effects. A 3.1% reduction in AbbVie share price of $97.29 between now and merger close would result in a $309 loss on the $10,000 investment. Invest a larger amount in Allergan shares - Add $13,865 of available cash to the $10,000 and invest a total of $23,865 in Allergan shares. This will give the same share entitlement as investing $10,000 directly in AbbVie shares. As far as the AbbVie shares go, this puts an investor in exactly the same position as investing directly in AbbVie shares (see "yes" answer above at 2.), with the same risks of the AbbVie share price going up, down or remaining flat. Table 4.2 shows some examples of the results of share price changes. Table 4.2 also shows if the AbbVie share price stayed flat between now and merger close, buying Allergan at today's prices would give an assured $428 arbitrage gain wholly attributable to the additional $13,865 cash invested. Table 4.2 also shows there would need to be a 4.3% decrease in the AbbVie share price for that $428 arbitrage gain to be eliminated. On the other hand, any increase in the AbbVie share price would provide gains additional to the arbitrage gain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.