Axcella Health: Rough Sledding, But Still In The Game

This dynamic potentially sets Axcella up to jump its candidates right into pivotal trials once IND applications are approved by the FDA.

The company's novel endogenous metabolic modulators are currently being evaluated in pre-IND studies, owing to the fact that they are essentially food.

Microcap Axcella Health, Inc. has never traded within $4 of its $20 IPO price and is currently down over 75% since going public in May 2019.

Today we take a look at another, volatile 'Tier 4' biotech name that posted encouraging interim study data last week. As you can see from the chart below, the stock is deep in 'Busted IPO' territory but has several potential catalysts on the horizon. A full investment analysis is presented in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) is a Cambridge, Massachusetts based biotechnology concern focused on reprogramming dysregulated metabolism to address complex diseases with an initial emphasis on liver health. Although the company has no candidates in the clinic per se, it is currently conducting four Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved, pre-IND human studies with an endgame of leapfrogging its assets right into pivotal trials once they enter the clinic. The company was founded as Flagship Labs in 2008 and went public in May 2019, raising net proceeds of $64.5 million at $20 per share. The pricing of the IPO proved to be an abject flop with Axcella's first trade at $15.12. It has since grinded lower on microscopic volume - sometimes less than 15,000 shares a week - to the mid to high 4s and commands a market cap of ~$110 million.

Platform

From its AXA development platform, Axcella generates endogenous metabolic modulators {EMMs}, which for the company primarily means amino acids but can also include bile acids, as well as intermediary substrates and hormones. Since amino acids are essentially food, the FDA is copasetic with non-IND human trials for safety and tolerability before the food enters the clinic as a drug product candidate. This circumstance allows Axcella to eschew what is on average 5.5 years and ~$21 million worth of pre-clinical studies in favor of 1.5 years and less than $5.0 million of outlays before filing its IND application.

Source: Company Presentation

Axcella's EMMs are charged with keeping the body in homeostasis, necessary for proper functioning and health. Key players in the metabolic process include the liver, kidneys, central nervous system, GI tract, adipose tissue, circulatory system, skeletal muscle, and the immune system. Although many companies are working on modulating specific metabolic pathways, Axcella differentiates itself by creating multifactorial assets (i.e. they target more than one metabolic pathway to improve a debilitating condition). To date, Axcella has produced three EMMs focused on liver function; one for muscle atrophy; and one for blood (anemia).

Source: Company Presentation

Pipeline

AXA1665. The company's lead program is AXA1665, an EMM targeting the liver, muscle, and GI metabolic organ systems that is being evaluated in the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE). OHE is a complication of cirrhosis (scarring of the liver) and afflicts between 60,000 and 90,000 Americans at any given time. OHE refers to the presentation of neurological and physical abnormalities as compared to covert, which requires specialized testing to diagnose. Symptoms of OHE include amino acid imbalance, ammonia handling, muscle wasting, infections, and constipation. Episodes of acute HE greater than 48 hours are associated with only a 30% chance of transplant-free survival at one year. There are currently no approved therapies that address the multifactorial drivers of HE in an integrated manner; thus, the opportunity for Axcella.

Source: Company Presentation

AXA1665 is designed to increase protein synthesis through the stimulation of the mTORC1 protein complex and improve intestinal and renal nitrogen metabolism as well as the urea cycle. In a pre-IND trial evaluating 16 patients with mild-to-moderate hepatic insufficiency, AXA1665 was able to increase dry lean mass by nearly 2% and lower plasma ammonia by ~20% at day 15. Versus control, it was able to generate an 80% improvement in the patients' liver frailty index at day 15. It was generally well tolerated with no safety issues.

Based on these outcomes, Axcella entered AXA1665 into another pre-IND trial - this time in a 60-patient, 12-week, placebo controlled study designed to assess safety and tolerability, patient's body composition, as well as motor and psychometric function. The trial will have three cohorts: two doses of AXA1665 and placebo. The study is expected to readout in 1H20. Given no surprises from the data, the company will file an IND and initiate a potentially registrational trial in 2H20 with time to breakthrough episode of OHE event the primary endpoint and muscle-related secondary endpoints.

Source: Company Presentation

If ultimately successful, Axcella estimates the total U.S. HE market opportunity for AXA1665 at ~$2 billion, which includes both overt and covert.

AXA1125 & AXA1957. Other potential liver candidates are AXA1125 and AXA1957, MMEs targeting the liver, muscle, adipose, and GI organ systems through metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic pathways. The hope is that AXA1125 and/or AXA1957 will improve liver health by lowering lipotoxicity, improving insulin sensitivity, modulating macrophage function, and reducing hepatic stellate cell activation. As such, Axcella initiated a 105-patient, 16-week, randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled, non-IND, IRB study in subjects with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of these assets. Efficacy markers will include propeptide-C3 levels for fibrosis; plasma alanine aminotransferase levels for liver inflammation; and MRI-PDFF (proton density fat fraction) for metabolism. A data readout is expected in mid-2020. AXA1957 is also being assessed for the same NAFLD indication in ~30 pediatric patients. That study initiated in 2H19 and is expected to readout in 2H20. As noted earlier, interim data came out earlier in January.

Source: Company Presentation

The potential market for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis {NASH}, which is a form of NAFLD with liver inflammation and liver cell damage is significant. There are currently no approved therapies for NASH, which means the first one to the finish line will have blue sky in what is expected to be an ~$8 billion U.S. market opportunity by 2027.

Other Potential Candidates: AXA4010 & AXA2678. Axcella also has two other compounds that it is considering for the clinic. One is AXA4010, which is undergoing a 24-patient non-IND trial for sickle-cell anemia that should fully enroll in 1H20 with a readout expected in 2H20. Axcella will present mechanistic data related to AXA4010 at the ASH 2019 December 7-10, 2019.

Its other preclinical compound is AXA2678, which is being considered as a candidate for immobilization-induced acute muscle atrophy after it demonstrated a deceleration of quadricep muscle loss in a 19-patient study.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Axcella held $105.4 million of cash and equivalents and no debt as of September 30, 2019, which should provide it a cash runway into 2Q21.

Not surprisingly, this biotech microcap is only followed by the three joint book-running managers who clumsily brought the company public. Goldman Sachs rates Axcella a buy with a $25 price target; SVB Leerink rates the company an outperform with a $21 price target; and JP Morgan also assigns it an outperform rating with a $20 price target.

Board member David Epstein has been a consistent buyer of Axcella since early-June, purchasing over 52,000 shares at prices between $3.55 and $10.02.

Verdict

In what can only be described as a disastrous IPO and subsequent sell-off that could not have made any friends in the investment community, Axcella is down more than 75% since the day its IPO was priced. Owing to its exceptionally thin float, shares of AXLA are extremely volatile. Case in point: the stock opened down 10% at $2.76 a share on November 19, 2019. By December 3rd, it reached $4.80 (up 74%) on very little volume - top daily volume of 120,700 shares during that timeframe - with the only news being the receipt of a patent covering two of its EMM compositions (AXA1125 and AXA1957).

What the investor is now left with is a ~$110 million company that had $105.4 million of cash on its books as of September 30, 2019 with a novel approach to treating diseases with high unmet needs and domestic market opportunities in the billions. Five catalysts starting in 1H20 include: 1. AXA1665 readout for hepatic insufficiency; 2. AXA1125/1957 for NAFLD in mid-2020; 3. AXA1957 for pediatric NAFLD in 2H20; 4. AXA4010 readout for sickle cell anemia in 2H20; and 5. AXA1665 IND filing with an eye on a registrational trial thereafter.

Axcella has too thin of float, has consistently disappointed investors since coming public and has too sparse of analyst coverage to merit consideration for a large holding. The company also hasn't been public 18 months yet. However, if you have the stomach for highly-volatile stocks, AXLA merits a potential small 'watch item' position given multiple 'shots on goal', upcoming catalysts and its cash balance.

