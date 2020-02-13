SK Telecom: Value Unlocking In Progress With Potential Dividend Upside

My updated sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW364,131 implies a 60% upside from SK Telecom's share price of KRW226,500 as of February 12, 2020, assuming a removal of the conglomerate discount.

SK Telecom established a dual operating system for its mobile and non-mobile businesses late last year, and there is a list of potential IPO candidates including its key non-mobile businesses.

I maintain my "Bullish" rating on Korean telecommunications service provider SK Telecom Co., Ltd.'s (NYSE:SKM) (OTC:SKMTF) [017670:KS]. SK Telecom is making significant progress in the unlocking of the value of its non-mobile businesses. SK Telecom established a dual operating system for its mobile and non-mobile businesses late last year, and there is a list of potential IPO candidates including its key non-mobile businesses. Also, there is potential upside to future dividend payouts with a new shareholder return policy being considered.

This is an update of my initiation article on SK Telecom published on December 18, 2019. SK Telecom's share price has declined by -6% from KRW241,500 as of December 16, 2019, to KRW226,500 as of February 12, 2020. SK Telecom currently trades at 5.6 times trailing twelve-month EV/EBITDA and offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.4%. My updated sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW364,131 implies a 60% upside from SK Telecom's share price of KRW226,500 as of February 12, 2020, assuming a removal of the conglomerate discount assigned to the stock.

Readers are advised to trade in SK Telecom shares listed on the Korea Exchange with the ticker 017670:KS where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $35 million and market capitalization is above $13 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Unlocking The Value Of Non-Mobile Businesses Is In Progress

In my initiation article published on SK Telecom on December 18, 2019, I had emphasized that the separation of the company's mobile and non-mobile businesses is key to unlocking the value of its non-mobile businesses. SK Telecom has multiple non-mobile businesses, including but not limited to a 80.3% interest in e-commerce platform company 11st, a 55.0% interest in security services provider ADT Caps, a 30.0% interest in OTT (Over-The-Top) media platform company wavve, and a 74.4% interest in the merged entity comprising its broadband business, SK Broadband and Taekwang Industrial's cable TV subsidiary, T-broad.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on February 7, 2020, SK Telecom disclosed that it "created a dual operating system (Mobile Network Operator or MNO business and other new non-mobile businesses) in terms of our internal business operation" in late 2019 with the aim of ensuring that "the value of our new business is rightly valued in the market." SK Telecom also added that the "target setting, operational resources, evaluation and compensation" of the mobile and non-mobile businesses are different. I view the move positively, as this represents the first critical step in narrowing and eventually removing the conglomerate discount assigned to SK Telecom.

More importantly, the listing of SK Telecom's non-mobile businesses is to be expected in the medium term, following the implementation of the dual operation system for the company late last year. SK Telecom acknowledged at its 4Q2019 results briefing on February 7, 2020, that 2020 is the year "where we devise our plans for the IPO" and the company aims to achieve "improved enterprise value" and "actual gains for our shareholders." Notably, key non-mobile businesses, 11st, ADT Caps and SK Broadband were among the IPO candidates that SK Telecom highlighted.

Non-Mobile Businesses Gaining Traction

SK Telecom's non-mobile businesses have been gaining traction either in terms of their operating performance or with respect to their non-organic growth plans.

11st, which operates a leading e-commerce platform in South Korea, registered a positive operating profit of KRW1.4 billion in FY2019, after recording operating losses of -KRW154.0 billion and -KRW67.8 billion in FY2017 and FY2018 respectively. SK Telecom attributed 11st's turnaround to "doing away with unhealthy marketing" and "strengthening service competitiveness."

In the past, 11st was too reliant on discount coupons and other means of price-based competition to drive e-commerce sales. Going forward, 11st is optimizing its e-commerce portal to increase visitors and revenue via an improved internal search function on the site, an increase in content and new partnerships to expand its portfolio of brands. SK Telecom indicated at the company's FY2019 earnings call on February 7, 2020, that 11st will try to maintain a balance between profitability and growth at the same time going forward.

SK Telecom's security business saw revenue and operating income grow +53.7% YoY and +51.5% YoY to KRW1,193.2 billion and KRW153.5 billion respectively. This was largely due to its subsidiary, physical security services provider ADT Caps, acquiring and consolidating the earnings of digital security services firm SK Infosec from its parent SK Group in October 2019.

Looking ahead, SK Telecom expects the security business to achieve KRW1.3 trillion in revenue for FY2020, representing a +9% YoY growth. This is significantly faster than the 5.2% three-year FY2015-FY2018 revenue CAGR that ADT Caps achieved on a stand-alone basis. In the medium to long term, SK Telecom's ultimate target is for the security business to deliver annual revenue exceeding KRW3 trillion. Future growth for SK Telecom's security business and ADT Caps is expected to be driven by new product launches in areas such as unmanned parking and artificial intelligence-based home security monitoring, leveraging on the capabilities of the newly-acquired SK Infosec.

OTT media platform company wavve has seen its number of unique visitors reach 2.67 million in South Korea in December 2019, which was ahead of Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) 2.31 million in the same month. This is largely due to the success of the merger between SK Telecom's former OTT platform named "oksusu" and the OTT platform of Korea's three major TV broadcasters (SBS, MBC, KBS) named "POOQ" in September 2019.

Wavve issued a convertible bond issuance to SKS Mirae Asset Contents Co. Ltd. in end-2019, which raised KRW200 billion in new funds. With the new funds raised, SK Telecom plans to progressively increase its annual investment in original content for wavve from KRW10 billion in 2019 to KRW50 billion and KRW100 billion by 2020 and 2023 respectively. The company hopes that the investment in original content will help wavve achieve its 2023 revenue target of KRW500 billion. In comparison, wavve delivered a revenue of KRW65.1 billion in FY2018.

SK Telecom signed a Memorandum Of Understanding to merge T-Broad, Korea's second largest domestic cable TV provider with its wholly-owned broadband subsidiary SK Broadband in February 2019. The merger between SK Broadband and T-Broad is expected to be completed in April 2020, after regulatory approvals were obtained in January 2020.

SK Telecom guided at the company's FY2019 results briefing on February 7, 2020, that the merged entity (SK Broadband and T-Broad) will have a combined revenue of KRW4 trillion and combined pay television subscriber base of 8 million. In contrast, SK Broadband achieved a revenue of KRW1,298.5 billion and close to 5.2 million subscribers on a stand-alone basis in FY2019. Potential merger synergies include revenue growth from cross-selling SK Broadband's higher-ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) IPTV services to T-Broad's existing cable TV subscribers and higher margins resulting from increased economies of scale as a result of the larger combined 8 million pay television subscriber base.

Potential Dividend Upside With New Shareholder Return Policy

SK Telecom has been consistently paying out annual dividends per share of KRW10,000 (KRW1,000 interim dividend and KRW9,000 final dividend) since FY2015.

At the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on February 7, 2020, SK Telecom signaled that there will be a positive change in shareholder return policy by stating that "we are at a time that calls for a new dividend policy" and the company will have an "in-depth discussion at the meeting of the Board of Directors from a viewpoint of maximizing shareholder value."

Market consensus expects SK Telecom's dividend per share to grow by a marginal +0.4% and +1.4% in FY2020 and FY2021 respectively. This implies that upside to future dividend payouts for SK Telecom has likely yet to be priced in.

Notably, SK Telecom shared at the earnings call that the key reason for considering a new dividend policy was because it has already "successfully made investments and grown or diversified our business models." This suggests that it is probably already in the harvesting phase of the company's life cycle, rather than the investment and diversification phase. This means excess capital is more likely to be returned to shareholders, and not reinvested in new businesses for diversification purposes.

Valuation

SK Telecom trades at 5.6 times trailing twelve-month EV/EBITDA and 4.4 times consensus forward next twelve-month EV/EBITDA based on its share price of KRW226,500 as of February 12, 2020.

I have updated my sum-of-the-parts valuation as per my initiation article published on December 18, 2019, to reflect SK Hynix's (OTC:HXSCF) (OTC:HXSCL) [000660:KS] increased market capitalization and the reduced net debt figure for SK Telecom as of end-4Q2019.

My updated sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW364,131 implies a 60% upside from SK Telecom's share price of KRW226,500 as of February 12, 2020. I have not assigned any conglomerate discount to SK Telecom, based on the assumption that SK Telecom's mobile and non-mobile businesses will be separated with individual businesses and subsidiaries either spun off or listed to unlock value.

Updated Sum-Of-The-Parts Valuation For SK Telecom

SK Telecom's Key Businesses Value Of Proportionate Stake (KRW trillion) Value Per Share (KRW) Assumptions Mobile Business 17.0 210,537 10 times estimated normalized operating income of KRW1.7 trillion 11st (80.3% stake) 2.2 27,246 Valuation based on private equity fund's acquisition ADT Caps (55% stake) 0.7 8,694 SK Telecom's acquisition of ADT Caps in 2018 wavve (30% stake) 0.3 3,715 Valuation based on the convertible bond deal Merged broadband business (74.4% stake) 2.6 32,200 10 times estimated combined operating income SK Hynix (20.1% stake) 13.7 169,668 Market price Net Debt (as of end-4Q2019) -7.1 -87,930 Total 364,131

SK Telecom offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 4.4% and 4.5% respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for SK Telecom are a longer-than-expected time taken for the company to unlock the value of its non-mobile businesses and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.