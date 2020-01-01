Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is one of the fundamentally strongest companies in my database of digital transformation stocks. With a 41% free cash flow margin, it is a cash-generating machine. Combine that with 25% revenue growth and you have a very popular stock for investors. Therefore, it is no surprise that Veeva stock is significantly overvalued.

Apart from overvaluation, I have other concerns regarding this company, including the slowing revenue growth of the Veeva Commercial Cloud, increased competition and legal squabbles with IQVIA, falling margins due to recent acquisitions, and new applications that won't be revenue generators for at least another year.

Add to the list a lethargic stock price that is midway within a horizontal channel and going nowhere.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

For the above reasons, I am retaining the neutral rating that I assigned Veeva back in September.

Veeva Commercial Cloud

Approximately 50% of revenue is generated by the Veeva Commercial Cloud. The core CRM application has achieved substantial penetration within pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The problem is that the application is built on the Salesforce1 Platform. The agreement with salesforce.com (CRM) prevents Veeva from operating outside of pharma and biotech. Management is still guiding for 14% revenue growth for the commercial cloud, but I expect that this will slow fairly rapidly over time.

Veeva Vault

The other 50% of revenue is generated by Veeva Vault. Company management expects subscription revenue growth of 43% this year for Veeva Vault. It remains to be seen whether Veeva can maintain this level of revenue growth going forward with significant competition and barriers being erected by IQVIA. In the words of company management:

IQVIA has some near monopoly positions in two types of data. They have the sales data area and then they have the reference data, that's the open data. And they're preventing that data from going into some of the Veeva software products. And that's harming the uptake of those software products particularly that's network, that's Nitro and that's Andi. As it relates to OneKey, there is competition there now we have OpenData. So some customers are moving to OpenData. Unfortunately in the case of Andi and Nitro, they would need the sales data and the reference data. So I don't see good progress for Nitro and Andi until we can resolve this issue completely with IQVIA, which will have to probably be resolve by the court.

Markets Outside of Life Sciences

Veeva is in the early stages of expanding outside of the life sciences industry. The company has four early adopters and is in active discussions with seven of the top 20 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) manufacturers. Despite this early activity, investors should not expect to see these new initiatives to bear fruit in the near term:

We're still in early adopter mode in this market and will be for another year or more.

Recent Acquisitions

Veeva, recently, acquired two companies: Physicians World and Crossix. I would rate the Physicians World acquisition as relatively minor, costing $55 million in cash and equity awards. The more substantial deal was for Crossix which amounted to approximately $550 million in cash and equity retention awards.

The company management was warned that the operating margin will take a hit this year as a result of these two acquisitions:

We expect the acquisitions to have a headwind of roughly 400 basis points to non-GAAP operating margin in Q4. ... We expect the acquisitions to have a headwind of roughly 120 basis points to non-GAAP operating margin for the full year.

Veeva expects that the Crossix acquisition will be transformative:

Yes, so Crossix, if you look at the core what they bring to the table is data science and its understanding of patient behavior, backing that is hundreds of millions -- data on hundreds of millions of patients and millions of doctors in the U.S. and all types of data on that. So it's hundreds of terabytes of data and significant data science algorithms on that which Crossix uses to measure the effectiveness of digital marketing. ... And we're making plans both to improve the existing Crossix products and to create brand new products, we're not ready to announce those specific plans yet, but we'll certainly let you know when we are ready for that, but overall it's exciting it's Veeva's entry into data science. And we bought a company that has 15 years' experience in it. We're really the thought leader in it. They were doing data science before there was the term data science. So I'm really excited about it's going to be a transformative acquisition for Veeva.

Crossix will likely play a significant role in future revenue generation, but in all likelihood won't be a significant contributor in the near term, probably not in 2020.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth ones. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Veeva is well above the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is overvalued relative to its peers given the estimated future revenue growth rate.

Summary and Conclusions

Veeva is by all accounts an exceptional company with strong annual revenue growth of 25% and a free cash flow margin of 41%. The company has achieved significant penetration in the vertical CRM for pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies. Given the arrangement with salesforce.com, it is difficult to see how Veeva can expand much further in this arena. The company management has guided for 14% growth in subscription revenue.

The second application that Veeva offers is Veeva Vault, which is really the future for the company. The company management has guided for 43% growth in subscription revenue for this market segment. Within this market, there is significant competition and unresolved legal battles going on between Veeva and IQVIA. The battles appear to be over ownership of customer data. Until this is resolved in court, Veeva is at a disadvantage and some of its products, specifically Nitro and Andi, are being impeded.

Veeva also has new initiatives outside of life sciences and actually has early adopters in the CPG industry. I don't expect that there will be significant revenue for these initiatives for at least a year.

Veeva has a lot on the go, with the new initiatives and the transformative Crossix acquisition. However, these activities will not be contributors in the near future and the company will experience a reduction in operating margin for the coming year, at least. The strong revenue growth of the Veeva Vault application is the bright light for the near term but this has to be balanced against the slowing growth of the Veeva Commercial Cloud, and significant competition.

Given all of the above factors, I am giving Veeva a neutral rating for the present time. This is an excellent company and I look forward to seeing how the new initiatives progress.