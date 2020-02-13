Singapore Post: A Mixed Picture

Positive re-rating catalysts for the stock in the medium term include the roll-out of "Smart Shared Letterboxes" and a turnaround in profitability for the Logistics business.

The Post & Parcel business and the Logistics business contributed approximately 59% and 37% of Singapore Post's 3QFY2020 revenue respectively, and they could be potentially affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Singapore-listed national postal service provider Singapore Post Limited (OTCPK:SPSTF) (OTCPK:SPSTY) [SPOST:SP], as Singapore Post's future prospects are mixed. On one hand, the coronavirus outbreak and the continued decline in domestic letter mail volumes are negatives for the company in the near term. On the other hand, Singapore Post has the potential to become the dominant e-commerce delivery company in Singapore, if and when its "Smart Shared Letterboxes" are approved by the authorities and built nationwide. Furthermore, the Logistics business remains marginally loss-making at the operating level, and the scaling up of the Logistics business in time to come could eventually lead to a turnaround in profitability for the segment.

Please refer to my initiation article on Singapore Post published on August 19, 2019 and my prior update on the stock published on November 14, 2019 for more details of the company's background. Singapore Post's share price has declined by -6% from S$0.93 as of November 13, 2019 to S$0.87 as of February 12, 2020. Singapore Post currently trades at 19.8 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE March) P/E, versus the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average forward P/E multiples of 21.2 times and 18.5 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.2%.

Potential Negative Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak

In the company's 3QFY2020 results announcement released on February 7, 2020, Singapore Post emphasized the coronavirus "has not had a material impact to the Group results thus far," but cautioned of "further macroeconomic headwinds" if the coronavirus situation gets worse.

However, there has already been disruption to postal services in Greater China, based on announcements on Singapore Post's website. It was announced on January 31, 2020 that postal services in Hong Kong for both outbound and inbound items were affected as a result of the coronavirus. On February 4, 2020, Singapore Post said all international airmail to Mainland China had been suspended, while delivery services to Mainland China by sea are expected to be delayed. On February 11, 2020, Singapore Post announced that delivery to Macau is expected to experience delays because of flight cancellations and the closure of the Hong Kong Macau Ferry Terminal. Furthermore, postal services in Macau have come to a standstill, with civil servants in Macau exempted from work between February 8, 2020 and February 16, 2020. Singapore Post's core Post & Parcel business could be potentially affected by the coronavirus, and the same goes for the company's Logistics business.

The end-date for the Lunar New Year holiday was extended from January 30, 2020 to February 2, 2020 in Mainland China, and this would have already caused a delay in the supply of products from China, resulting in a negative impact on the logistics industry and international e-commerce in general. Going forward, certain manufacturing operations in Mainland China could remain shut down for an extended period, while other factories in the country could face a labor crunch due to workers being unable to return to work from their home towns in other parts of China.

Further delays in new product launches and the depletion of existing inventories for certain products with a disruption of supply from China are key risk factors for Singapore Post's Post & Parcel business and Logistics business. As of the time of writing, the manufacturing and supply of a wide range of products have been affected, including iPhones, Nintendo Switch, and virtual reality headsets among others.

The Post & Parcel business and the Logistics business contributed approximately 59% and 37% of Singapore Post's 3QFY2020 revenue respectively. Singapore Post derived 92% of its 3QFY2020 operating profit from the Post & Parcel business segment, while the Logistics business registered an operating loss of -S$0.7 million in the same quarter.

Letter Mail Decline Offsets E-Commerce Growth For Core Post & Parcel Business

The performance of Singapore Post's core Post & Parcel business segment in the recent 3QFY2020 quarter continued to be below expectations. Revenue for the Post & Parcel business was down marginally by -0.8% YoY at S$211.6 million in 3QFY2020, but operating profit for the segment fell by -19.9% YoY to S$38.1 million in the same quarter.

Singapore Post attributed the relatively flat YoY revenue for 3QFY2020 to a "double-digit percentage decline in domestic letter mail volumes" offsetting "double-digit percentage growth" for e-commerce delivery volumes. Negative operating leverage, and an increase in the number of postmen employed and the compensation of postmen in general as part of initiatives to improve postal service quality led to the company's significant drop in operating profit for 3QFY2020.

Notably, Singapore Post highlighted at the company's 3QFY2020 earnings call on February 7, 2020 that the "drop (in letter mail) is very significant compared to what we can make up from an eCommerce growth standpoint." More importantly, the continued decline in domestic letter mail volumes is likely to be structural in nature, rather than a cyclical downturn. This is because the decline in domestic letter mail volumes was a result of lower corporate volumes as a result of substitution of letter mails with other electronic means of transmission, and the cyclical decline in advertising mail due to slowing economic growth was much less of a factor, as disclosed by Singapore Post at the recent earnings call.

In my prior update on Singapore Post published on November 14, 2019, I had highlighted that the company is in talks with the authorities with respect to launching "Smart Shared Letterboxes" across the country. Large parcels, currently delivered by hand which are a significant cost burden for Singapore Post, could be both sent and received via these "Smart Shared Letterboxes" in future. If and when these "Smart Shared Letterboxes" are approved by the authorities and built nationwide, Singapore Post will be able to cement its status as the dominant e-commerce delivery company in the country. This remains the key medium-term re-rating catalyst for Singapore Post, which would help to arrest the ongoing structural decline in letter mail volumes for its domestic postal business.

I also mentioned about Singapore Post's introduction of new postal services "Basic Package" and "Tracked Package" that allow smaller-sized packages weighing between 501 grams and two kilograms to be delivered via the traditional letterbox in my November 2019 update on the company. The initial response has been positive, with Singapore Post disclosing at the recent 3QFY2020 results briefing that "seeing a little better uptake, the conversion has been to our satisfaction" since the new postal services were introduced at the start of December 2019.

Focusing On Opportunities In Southeast Asia And Australia For The Logistics Business

The Logistics business contributed 37% of Singapore Post's revenue for 3QFY2020, but it had a limited impact on the company's overall profitability with an operating loss of -S$0.7 million for the segment in the recent quarter. On the positive side of things, losses for the Logistics business have been narrowing in the two quarters, from an operating loss of -S$1.2 million in 1QFY2020 to operating losses of -S$0.9 million and -S$0.7 million for 2QFY2020 and 3QFY2020 respectively.

The Logistics business segment revenue was down -1.9% YoY at S$132.9 million in 3QFY2020. Strong YoY revenue growth in the mid-20s range for Asian logistics and fulfillment services provider Quantium Solutions as a result of the addition of new clients, was offset by lower revenue for Australian metropolitan express parcel delivery service company CouriersPlease due to Australian bush fires and a weaker Australian dollar relative to the Singapore dollar.

In my initiation article published on Singapore Post in August 2019, I had emphasized that the company has to build up scale for its logistics operations to be profitable. Looking ahead, Singapore Post emphasized at the company's 3QFY2020 earnings call on February 7, 2020 that it is reviewing both "organic and inorganic sort of ideas" to "achieve the sort of scale that we would like to see ourselves having in the next 5 years in Asia Pacific" with a focus on opportunities in Southeast Asia and Australia. Earlier, Singapore Post had exited its U.S. e-commerce businesses in 2019 with the aim of pivoting back to Asia Pacific.

Also, Singapore Post seems to have hinted at possible acquisitions or deals for the Logistics business sometime down the road. At the company's 3QFY2020 earnings call, Group CEO Mr. Paul Coutts said that "we may be in a position to talk about that a bit more in a few months’ time" when he was referring to Singapore Post's strategy to scale up the Logistics business.

Valuation

Singapore Post trades at 19.8 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE March) P/E and 17.6 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of S$0.87 as of February 12, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average forward P/E multiples were 21.2 times and 18.5 times respectively.

Singapore Post offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 4.2% and 4.4% respectively. The company declared an interim dividend per share of S$0.005 for 3QFY2020, implying a cumulative 9MFY2020 dividend payout of S$0.015. At the company's 3QFY2020 earnings call on February 7, 2020, Singapore Post reiterated its commitment to its dividend policy based on "a payout ratio ranging from 60% to 80% of underlying net profit" every year.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Singapore Post are a further spread of the coronavirus, further delays in new product launches and the depletion of existing inventories for certain products with a disruption of supply from China, a faster-than-expected decline in letter mail volumes offsetting the growth in e-commerce related deliveries, overpaying for future acquisitions, and lower-than expected dividends in the future.

