U.S. Inflation Rose 0.1% In January, But Brisk Trend Continues

Non-seasonally adjusted inflation rose 0.39% in January, balancing off small declines in November and December. This is good news for holders of TIPS and I Bonds.

Gas prices declined, but core inflation held at 2.3%, indicating that inflationary trends are widespread in the economy.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.1% in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, "headline" inflation increased 2.5%, the highest number since October 2018.

The report was a bit of a mixed bag, with the January number for overall inflation coming in below the consensus estimate of 0.2%. But year-over-year inflation topped the consensus estimate of 2.4%.

Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, rose 0.2% in January, which matched the consensus, and was up 2.3% over the last year, topping the consensus estimate of 2.2%.

January's report demonstrates -- again -- that U.S. inflation is not dormant and in fact is running at a "moderately brisk" annual pace, well above 2.0%.

It's significant that overall inflation rose in January despite a 1.6% dip in gasoline prices in the month. (Gas prices remain up 12.8% over the last year.) In recent years, any month with a significant fall in gas prices also had a dip inflation. But now other parts of the economy are showing inflationary trends:

Shelter prices were up 0.3% and have increased 3.3% over the last year.

The costs of medical care services rose 0.3% in January and are up a brisk 5.1% over the last year.

Apparel prices rose 0.7% in the month, a big jump after months of stable prices. Apparel costs are now up 1.3% over the last year.

Food prices were up 0.2% and are now up 1.8% over the last year.

It's likely that we will see a short-term dip in inflation in coming months, because of dramatic declines in oil prices due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. But other factors in the economy have been showing inflationary pressures. Here is the 12-month trend for all-items and core inflation, showing how core inflation has stabilized at an annual rate of 2.3% despite volatility in energy prices:

(Source: BLS.gov)

What this means for TIPS and I Bonds

Investors in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and U.S. Series I Savings Bonds are also interested in non-seasonally adjusted inflation, which is used to adjust principal balances of TIPS and set future interest rates for I Bonds.

For January, the BLS set the inflation index at 257.971, an increase of 0.39% over the December number. The annual increase was also 2.5%, because changes in non-seasonal versus seasonal inflation balance out over 12 months.

For TIPS. The January inflation report means that the principal balances for all TIPS will increase 0.39% in March, after falling 0.09% in February. That's a big jump, but it balances off declining principal balances in January and February. Here are the new March inflation indexes for all TIPS.

For I Bonds. This January inflation report is the fourth in a series of six monthly reports that will determine the inflation-adjusted variable rate for I Bonds, which will be reset on May 1. As of today, with two months remaining, inflation has increased 0.47%, which translates to an annualized variable rate of 0.94%, well below the current rate of 2.02.%. But keep in mind that two months remain, and a lot can happen in two months.

Here are the I Bond inflation numbers so far:

It's interesting that the I Bond's variable rate appears to be lagging behind overall annual U.S. inflation of 2.5%, but over time, this calculation accurately reflects inflation. So expect non-seasonally adjusted inflation to come in higher than seasonally-adjusted inflation in the near future.

The May 1 adjustment to the variable rate will be set in stone on April 10, when the BLS will release the March inflation report. Investors in I Bonds -- most likely -- will want to buy I Bonds up to the $10,000 limit (per person per year) before May 1, to lock in the current fixed rate of 0.2%, and retain the possibly higher variable rate, at least for the first six months.

With a 10-year TIPS currently yielding -0.4%, it seems highly like the Treasury will lower the I Bond's fixed rate to 0.0% on May 1. But time remains. Be patient.

What this means for future interest rates

The Federal Reserve doesn't pay a lot of attention to the BLS inflation report, and the fact that the January increase came in below the consensus number should mean the Fed's "no change" interest rate policy will continue.

However, you'll see many news reports today noting that inflation is "relatively subdued," such as this from the Wall Street Journal:

Thursday’s overall CPI report follows other recent data that has indicated inflation remains subdued. Fed officials have signaled they will take a wait-and-see posture, barring developments that would warrant a significant reconsideration of their outlook.

I'll note, however, that an annual rate of inflation of 2.5% is meaningful. Investors would be wise to consider adding some element of inflation protection to their asset allocation, especially while the "relative cost" of these investments is low compared to nominal fixed income.

Opinion: With the current fixed rate of 0.2%, the I Bond is the most attractive inflation investment available in February 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.