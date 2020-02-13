AT&T: Set To Build On Last Year's Total Return Of Over 30%

Recently, AT&T (NYSE:T) posted its Q4 figures for 2019. These numbers should give a good insight into where the company stands in its ambition to deleverage and how it starts the new decade with new tech and services. In 2019, I wrote two pieces on AT&T (AT&T: Trading At 52-Week Highs and AT&T: Unlocking Value), so these form the basis to see how the business has progressed since then and in 2019 overall. Previously, I was pretty bullish on the stock, and based on the year AT&T delivered, I still am. An investment in AT&T is still worthwhile.

2019 Goals

In AT&T's Q4 earnings statement, management is pretty clear about the achievements for the year:

In September, I wrote the following:

Looking at the cash flow of AT&T, it stands out that the acquisition of Time Warner has immediately been adding to this. In essence, helping paying for its takeover. Furthermore, it looks like the FCF is sufficient to both retire debt and maintain current dividend payments. This makes management's guidance of net debt at $150 billion at year's end realistic.

The delivery on this is quite on point. If the cash used for buybacks would have been used for debt reduction, $150 billion or less could have been achieved. At this point, I still think that debt reduction should be given priority over bringing down the total number of shares outstanding. Yes, less shares means that the cost of paying out dividends goes down, probably more than the cost of interest on debt, but a healthier balance sheet gives more flexibility when opportunities arise. It also gives protection when a downturn happens. Given the rather defensive nature of the stock, bolstering this could add more value down the line.

As can be seen, all the other commitments have been ticked off. Some achievements are really impressive such as the production of $29 billion in FCF over the year. Others are a bit questionable. For example "deliver on merger plan and launch DTC". HBO Max has been unveiled, but an unveiling isn't a launch. This while competitors such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Disney (NYSE:DIS) are steaming ahead with their DTC services. This commitment simply hasn't been fulfilled in 2019.

A harder thing to quantify is if the monetization of the $18 billion worth of assets was done at a good price. So selling off parts of the balance sheet isn't really an achievement on its own. Optimizing your company's asset portfolio and getting a good price for your assets when you sell them is an achievement.

A final thing of which I'm not a fan is using an adjusted EPS criterion. This allows for too much accounting trickery to get to "the right number". Let me use the following slide from the Q4 earnings investor update to elaborate:

Looking at the reported EPS numbers, Q4 of 2019 is just half of what it was in Q4 of 2018. But then all the adjustments are made and "poof" the number is better than the previous year. Of course, most adjustments are justifiable and logical. But some are more discretionary and give management room to polish its accomplishments. If the asset write-off for the copper abandonment for $0.13 wouldn't have been made in Q4, this goal wouldn't have been met. So management has good timing on that one.

So far it might seem as if I'm quite negative about the achievements of AT&T over 2019, but I'm not. I think, besides the points made above, that the company has performed really well. I do think that it's crucial to be critical about your investments and not hooray yourself when one appreciates in price.

For me the two main points of strength come from the rise in operational cash flow and the debt reduction. Some other choices of management seem to be made out of pressure to perform. The position in AT&T that Elliott Management has looks to me as being the driving force behind the asset sales and share buybacks. How much value this brings down the line is yet to be seen. But it's never bad to shake things up a little.

2020: A Big Year

If anything, 2019 was a year of absorbing the Time Warner acquisition for AT&T and reducing the debt load it took on for it. Another major investment was the roll out of 5G. With more and more phones with 5G capabilities on the market and a growing coverage of the 5G network, 2020 is the year in which the 5G promise should start to show.

Having looked at what management delivered in 2019, it's perhaps just as important, if not more, to look at what it is planning to do in 2020.

Starting with the Mobility statement: AT&T expects to have a nationwide 5G coverage at the end of H1 2020. The company sees this as a driver for higher revenues coming from both upgraded plans and equipment sold.

Launching HBO MAX should finally make AT&T a player in the OTT-game. Given the excellent reputation that HBO has on the content it produces, it's interesting to see what kind of market share it can obtain. A thing of worry is the high level of executive turnover at HBO since AT&T bought it. But the range that AT&T has within its customer base could deliver a significant boost in subscriber growth.

Simplifying video products shouldn't be an issue, but I'm skeptical about growing broadband revenues. This appears to depend on the adoption of HBO MAX and the overall changes in how consumers get their content fix. Delivering on this goal would be impressive.

Improving operational efficiencies should come from three pillars: reduction of labor costs (which essentially means layoffs), narrow down the product range and improve the tech used. This objective also seems achievable. Especially the first two mentioned. Change of tech and software is in practice always harder than in management's minds, according to my experiences.

While these goals seem largely achievable, there are some possible headwinds that can hinder them. The first major one comes from the adoption of 5G. There will be parties that will benefit a lot from this transition, but the question is where the largest monetization of this evolution will come from. Will the largest windfall come to the developers of the hardware, the owners of the infrastructure or the providers of content? AT&T might be betting on the lesser horses here. For HBO MAX, the danger comes from the established OTT parties, but also from newcomers such as ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC). All are spending heavy on new content, but does this produce hits and does this attract long-term customers? If this pairs unfavorable with further cord cutting, this could be a costly affair.

Conclusion

AT&T had a good 2019. Most of the goals that management set out for the company were achieved. For investors in AT&T, 2019 was also a banner year. The total return was over 30%, with most of it coming from an appreciation of the share price, which is not typical for these kind of investments. Of course the pressure from Elliott Management helped a bit.

2019 looks like a transition year which makes for a nice setup for 2020. With the Time Warner integration on the way, debt reduced and free cash flow up, AT&T is starting to look better and more stable. If 5G picks up steam as well, 2020 could again be a year in which investors in AT&T can expect a satisfactory total return. There are risks going forward, but I believe these can be overcome. So therefore, I'm still bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, DIS, VIAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.