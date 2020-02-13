South32 Limited (OTCPK:SOUHY) Half Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2020 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Graham Kerr – Chief Executive Officer

Mike Fraser – Chief Operating Officer of Africa

Katie Tovich – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Clark – SBG Securities

Brian Morgan – Morgan Stanley

Graham Kerr

Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us for our financial results conference call for the half year ended 31 December 2019. I’m joined by our Chief Financial officer, Katie Tovich; our Chief Operating Officer, Paul Harvey; and also our Chief Operating Officer, Mike Fraser, who joins us on the line from South Africa.

Given there is a video providing an overview of our results available on our website, I’ll start with a short introduction. Volatile markets led to a 21% decline in the average realized prices for our key commodities, and we reported underlying EBITDA of $678 million. Free cash flow from operations was $284 million, and we ended the half with a net cash balance of $277 million.

We remain committed to a strong balance sheet, and our capital management framework is unchanged. Reflecting our strong financial position, positive outlook for our business and our disciplined approach, we declared a fully franked interim dividend of $54 million and a special dividend of $54 million. This takes total returns to shareholders, including our on market share buyback, to $300 million in respect of the half. We also increased the size of our capital management program by $180 million to $1.43 billion, leaving $198 million expected to be returned following payment of the special dividend.

We remain focused on sustainably improving our operating performance, both in terms of production and costs. We increased output at Worsley Alumina and had record production at Brazil Alumina. At the majority of our operations, production is either on track or ahead of plan for the year. At South Africa Energy Coal, we have lowered production guidance to the bottom end of our range in response to challenging market conditions. At our South African manganese operations, we curbed higher cost trucking in response to lower prices, which we continue to monitor.

Unit costs were sequentially lower at the majority of our operations, supported by a broad appreciation of the U.S. dollar and their strong operating performance. Heading into the second half, we have lowered our 2025 financial year cost guidance for all operations aside from South Africa Energy Coal. Looking ahead, we continue to reshape and improve our portfolio. Our agreement to sell South Africa Energy Coal is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year, subject to meeting a number of material conditions.

During the half, we exercised our option to form the Ambler Metals joint venture in Alaska, funding the investment from cash on hand. A prefeasibility study for the Arctic deposit will commence. We will continue also to explore the Bornite deposit and the broader land package. At our high-grade Hermosa project in Arizona, the prefeasibility study is due in the June 2020 half year. The initial JORC resource for the Taylor deposit has increased our confidence, while an initial JORC resource for the Clark deposit is also expected in the 2020 calendar year.

We are focused on sustainably improving our operating performance and reshaping our portfolio. These priorities underpinned by a strong balance sheet and capital discipline will continue to create value for our shareholders. Thank you.

And I’ll now hand back to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Tim Clark

Just a couple of questions from me quickly. The first one refers to a press statement that I saw, Mike, I think, from you, just in relation to the SA manganese operations potentially being for sale. Is that just the Metalloys? Or does that extend to the mines as well? So perhaps just a comment on that.

And then secondly, I wonder if you could just comment on the received pricing at MRN. It looked quite weak to me and it’s sort of quite soft in the period. And then perhaps a little bit of commentary around how you see the outlook for alumina prices going forward. It’s been a fairly bumpy ride, and where we were quite bullish at one point in time, it feels a little bit quieter now. And I just wonder if you could share to that outlook. Thank you.

Graham Kerr

So perhaps, Mike, you can sort of make the comment around the news articles since it was quoting you.

Mike Fraser

Yes. Yes. Look, that was a bit unfortunate. So I was at the Mining Indaba. I was speaking specifically to Metalloys and it got extrapolated, I think, by Bloomberg into the whole of manganese. So that’s entirely not correct. And if you read the transcript, it was specifically around Metalloys. I think it was just a misinterpretation.

Graham Kerr

Now with regard to the second question, I mean, around MRN pricing, if we talk about Brazil Alumina, we actually received pretty much on the index for the half. I think what you do see is Worsley Alumina actually received an index. So they were about 108 for the half, 108% versus index. Outlook for alumina price. I mean, obviously, the big question on people’s mind is obviously what’s going to happen with what’s going on with the coronavirus.

There is absolutely uncertainty. But to be very clear, in our view, it isn’t linear and consistent across the whole suite of commodities with the China disruptions we’re seeing. If we take a couple of examples for ourselves, if you look the alumina side of the industry, we have seen the markets rebalance after a period of time with Alunorte, et cetera, coming back in.

But we have seen a surplus also of about two million to three million tonnes, but some of these volumes have come out, where some of the prices have sort of gone. Interesting enough, in the short term, we see the coronavirus actually providing some support to the alumina price because of the, I guess, the favorable conditions for imported or – sorry, imported alumina over domestic alumina, and that’s really driven by some of the logistics constraints, which are really preferencing the imported materials.

You’re seeing, obviously, some extended holidays at the mines and a lack of workers. So in the short term, that’s actually helping some of the demand, if you like, in China for alumina. But from our perspective, our total – if you look at our half one FY 2020 revenue, only about 22% of the total group’s revenue actually came from China.

With regards to alumina, it’s somewhere between 5% to 10% for us, depending on what the market actually looks like. So it’s important, but it’s not a huge position. Our long-term view on alumina hasn’t probably dramatically changed in terms of the pricing that we talk about. Now we would still see a long-term price, including our carbon costs, somewhere around that 360-ish mark. Consensus was probably about $332, but that consensus really doesn’t include the carbon price. And yes, we’d probably factor carbon around the $30 mark.

Brian Morgan

If you could just extend your comment to the impacts of the virus to the other commodities that you’re involved in, manganese, coking coal, anything else? Any other comments that – but any color would be greatly received.

Graham Kerr

Yes. Look, absolutely. And I guess, like everyone in this space, we’re watching to see what goes on because how medium to long-term policy sitting in China is probably a mystery to most people. I mean I guess it all depends on a view in the short term about how you actually see how much the correction will be, how long it lasts for and what the rebound looks like.

The house view that we would have would certainly see, we think, some kind of fiscal stimulus in the second half of the year. The unknown is how do they come out of Chinese New Year. What we are seeing at the moment, I guess, across the three commodities that we actually particularly have exposure to in China, we spoke about alumina, which is 5% to 10%.

If we talk about manganese ore, it’s about 64%. If we talk about met coal, it’s 10% to 15%. Manganese ore is probably in an interesting position in terms of it basically hit a low price, if you look at what happened in November. In November, you saw price hover around the $3.68-over mark. What’s it rebounded to in January 2020 is about $4.30.

And to be honest, based on what we’re seeing in terms of demand at the moment, we would expect that to maybe increase again. While we do see stocks on the ground of about – just about 4.5 million, 4.6 million tonnes, it’s important to understand that, that stock balance we used as a guide a couple of years ago to talk about oversupply has really changed.

And the big fundamental driver there has been the fact that now China will import 90% of the order it actually needs. So if you sort of think about that stock in a different way, it’s probably about 1.5 months' supply, which is probably around the norm. So on the manganese side, they are very reliant on imports. It’s not a strong domestic market anymore.

And certainly, a lot of the high-cost trucking fell out between November and January. For example, in the first half of the year, we were probably trucking about 27% of the product out of our Manganese South Africa business. We have dropped that down to 6%. We are starting to see a little bit of that trucking come back into the marketplace at these prices.

But at this stage, it’s still providing enough tension. Now obviously, medium to long term, the big driver will actually be what happens in the actual steel play; it’s steel demand in terms of production in China. And that will drive a lot of, obviously, a lot of the bulk, including manganese. I guess the one advantage manganese always has, again, is that they don’t have a large domestic supply. And the other advantage you always have is when it comes to recycle, you can’t recycle manganese ore; you’ve got to add it in there.

If you talk about the other major commodity met coal, our book is probably somewhere between 10% to 15%. And met coal’s in an interesting place at the moment because I think, obviously, one of the key things people are watching for is, again, what’s happening in domestic production in China and also what’s happening in terms of quotas. Now the one added tension, I guess, we are seeing on the met coal side is there’s a continued flight to high-quality coking coals to make sure they get value in use.

The other thing we’re seeing is, obviously, some continued pressure on the supply side, both in the U.S. when it comes to economics of thermal and met coal for the companies that produce both as they battle with the pressures of what’s going on with cheap shale gas in the U.S. And if you look at the Bowen Basin in Australia, obviously, you’ve got Moranbah North with the roof fall. You’ve got some other operating challenges around flooding that’s occurring, and there’s another cyclone sitting off the coast.

So from that aspect, again, we’re probably a bit more optimistic, if you like, on where met coal is today. And the other factor, obviously, on the met coal side that provides some support is India coming out of the monsoon, probably didn’t buy as much as we expected as they waited to see what happened with price. And the reality is the market’s timed a little bit more. So they are still going to have to come back into the market.

Brian Morgan

That’s great. If I could just ask another question. On capital management program that you’ve let up that you gave us good color for the next six months. How are you thinking about the following six months? And are you willing to pay – or to do buybacks out of that? Or if you get to your net cash level, would you stop?

Graham Kerr

Look, I mean Katie is the best one to answer that. She’s the CFO. She manages that. Katie?

Katie Tovich

Yes. Look, I mean our capital management framework is pretty clear, and we haven’t changed that through time. So we really talk to, as we move through the period, understanding what our excess cash position is. And if we have excess cash, we’ve said we will return it to shareholders. So in terms of – we’ve got $198 million outstanding on our capital management program for the next six months. The pace of return of that will be dependent on market liquidity and price. If you take a look back over the last six months, we got away roughly $190 million to $300 million through the buyback.

But certainly, as we approach the end of retaining that volume, we’ll continue to reassess whether or not we have excess cash available. But the important thing to note, I think, is that our focus is really on how do we optimize our cost activities, how do we optimize our capital profile to ensure that we can actually sustain a program? Because longevity is really key for us through the cycle. And that’s the way we maximize value in the program and that’s, right from the outset, that’s been our objective.

Graham Kerr

And certainly, we’re not looking to go into the net debt territory to sort of fund buybacks. So I mean to Katie’s point, for us, it’s all about what we can do on running the business better, and it’s great to see a strong first half of operating performance and even a stronger second half. Yes, there are some benefits, obviously, between what’s happened with the Aussie dollar, but on the flip side, there’s some downside from what’s happened with the range, but there are some real tangible changes that the teams have put in place around labor, materials, energy and production that are having a positive impact on unit costs.

Brian Morgan

That’s great, thank you guys.

Graham Kerr

Well, thank you, and thanks, everyone, for your questions today. I recognize it’s actually a busy day. And maybe just to summarize, if you like, before we log off the call. From a commodity price perspective, there’s no doubt the first half of the year was tough. Interesting enough, if you look over the last two months, the prices for our key commodities have actually moved up. But the first half of the year was very tough. If you think about the things that we can control, production and costs, it’s really good to see the underlying performance of the business in the first half.

And again, as I spoke about earlier, there’s some real momentum on some of those key items that will come to play into the second half of the year. If you think about some of the response from the tough markets, I think you can continue to see that we do respond. And that’s happened in probably three easy examples I can call out. One with Hillside. We made the tough decision roughly 12 months ago to start a process to dramatically reduce the costs of Hillside and dramatically decrease the workforce there and actually eliminate some of the consumables, and that showed through in the half when they continued to stay earnings positive despite a low aluminum price.

And that was done without any industrial action after a good job by Mike, Calvin and the team in getting that away. In South Africa Energy Coal, we took out that trucking that I spoke about. We moved from a number of 20% – 27% trucking down to 6% very rapidly. And in South Africa Energy Coal, Mike and the team have done a good job there, basically. While the production is on the lower end of guidance, it’s important to understand what we’ve eliminated in the current pricing environment is those tonnes that weren’t actually making any money. So we’re optimizing the cash margin, which is good as well.

On the flip side, I think our portfolio upgrade journey continues and to pick up speed. That’s reflected by the progress we’re making with SAEC, where the divestment is still on track for the end of the calendar year; the review that’s underway for both the manganese smelters in Tasmania at TEMCO and Metalloys in South Africa. At the same time, started five years ago, we were short of options in the group. Today, we’ve got Eagle Downs. We’ve got Hermosa, with Taylor Phase 1, Phase 2 in a much broader land package and potentially the Clark deposit.

And now we’ve also added with the JV with Trilogy, Ambler Metals, where we have added bornite plus a very large exploration position, plus the other 20 exploration projects that we’re working through. What it’s all underpinned by is a strong belief that we have been maintaining a strong balance sheet through the cycle, underpinned by the absolute belief around capital discipline that we’ll direct our money to where we get the highest return to our shareholders. But thank you for your continued support and interest.

