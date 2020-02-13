Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stocks And Units Complete Review

Introduction

In this monthly article, I review the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units, sorted into several categories. There are 102 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Out of all 101 securities, there are none that are callable, as there are only two issues' call dates that occur this year, CUBI.PC and NGLS.PA. Maybe the most important ETF for this type of security is the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP). As we can see in the charts below, despite the fact that more than half of the holdings are corporate bonds, which occupy 70% of the market capitalization of the fund, still, with $492 million in preferred stocks, VRP has no analog with regard to floating-rate securities.

However, when we are talking about fixed-income ETFs, the influence of the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), the Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF), and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX) should not be underestimated, as, with a total of $25 billion of preferred stocks and baby bonds, they are the benchmark of this market. We are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX)

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)

The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), holds at the rate of 1.59% after it previously had broken its 1.75-1.95% range. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is at its October 2019 level after the death toll in China from the coronavirus had risen to 1,016 people with 42,638 confirmed cases. Despite that, the fixed income securities remain relatively calm for the moment, as you can see in the second chart, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is in a very stable uptrend, reaching its summer 2017 high. As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 hit a new all-time high again, after it was previously had entered into a slight correction. The fears over the economic fallout from the outbreak have been offset by the positive economic indicators, the company's earnings, and the strong jobs data, released on Friday.

The Review

1. All Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stocks And Units

Here, I will post the yield curve for all that are probably redemptions in the next 10 years. The point here is that their Yield-to-Call is the best you can get out of them because after they become floating, they also become redeemable, which pins their price to par after their call date. If the stock trades higher than its par plus accrued dividend after the call date, it will have a negative Yield-to-Call, and to have such an expectation is financially unreasonable.

I want to start with a reminder about the issue that had its dividend suspended on December 2, 2019, Just Energy's JE.PA. The company suspends the dividend on its Series A Preferred Stock until its senior debt to EBITDA ratio is no more than 1.5-to-1 for two consecutive fiscal quarters. This is the reason JE.PA will not take part in any of the yield bubble charts but you will find it in the "High-Yield Ones" table and in the "How do they move?". At this point, this is the only security from this review that currently doesn't pay distribution.

1.1 Qualified Yield Curve

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

1.2 Not Qualified

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

2. Financials

Here is a close view of all high-quality financial preferreds, as their average Yield-to-Worst (Yield-to-Call) is at a rate of 3.17%, while the rated ones are at an average YTC of 2.66%. There is a shift of 0.25% (↓) in the Yield Curve of the whole group since our previous article in January (also 0.34% (↓) for rated ones).

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

The upper right side stock is the one with the highest YTC and the highest CY at the same time. In this case, it is the speculative one, TECTP, as there is very little information available about the company that is private, and the risk in it is the uncertainty. Generally, together with MBNKP, the two are very far from the quality of the rest of the group securities. That's why I will exclude them from the YTC-CY bubble chart, but you can see more information about the two preferred stocks in the full list below.

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

3. REIT Fixed-to-Floaters

Currently, all securities in this group are issued by a mortgage REIT. As such, they all pay a non-qualified dividend rate. The average Yield-to-Call of this group is sitting at a rate of 6.42% (there is a change of 0.06% (↓) in the Yield Curve of the group since the last month). For a clearer view of the main group, I'm excluding AI.PC from the bubble charts, as it is the only one to trade below its par value, at an 11% discount. Still, it will take part in the table list below.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

4. The High-Yield Ones

This is a list of the Shipping, Energy-related and other high-yield preferred stocks, with an average Yield-to-Call of 8.59% (a shift of 0.22% (↑) for a month).

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

5. Fixed Reset Rate Preferred Stocks

In addition, a new group of preferred stocks is being formed: Fixed Reset Rate Preferred Stocks. Its features are almost the same as the Fixed-to-Floating Securities, as instead of the three-month LIBOR, they will pay a floating dividend at a rate of the five-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus allowance. At this point, only 4 are the stocks of this type, but this number is expected to grow as the current interbank lending rate benchmark, the LIBOR, will phase out by the end of 2021.

Source: Author's database

6. Ex-Dividend Dates

This fixed-to-floating rate and fixed reset rate preferred stocks are ex-dividend until the end of the month? The dates given are predicted on the basis of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor who practices the dividend capture strategy.

7. A Look At The Most Recent IPO

There is one new fixed-to-floating issued this month, that is actually the first of this type for 2020: AGNC Investment Corp 6.125% Series F Fixed-To-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (AGNCP):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

At this point, it is still trading on the Grey market under the temporary ticker symbol AINGZ, a little below its PAR, before open trading on the NASDAQ under its permanent ticker AGNCP.

8. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units moved for the last month.

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is what our small world of fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units look like at the mid of February 2020. When looking at pricing today, after the most recent rally in the fixed-income, it seems a very slow year impends for the buy-and-hold fixed-income investors. I don't see any Alpha in holding the average fixed income portfolio. If we take a look at the Yield curve of all issues, yields continue to tick lower, after a big jump of 1% (↓) for the period December 2019 - January 2020. As we can see, the highest-quality issues, the preferred stocks issued by financials are now yielding at 3.17% and the rated ones are even lower, below the threshold of 3%. The securities issued by mREITs are still at the average YTW of below 7%, or more precisely at 6.42% and considering their not-qualified dividend, we get a qualified equivalent of 5.29%. As for the third group, the highest yielding issues, they are at the average YTC of 8.59%. For a reference, in February 2019, a year ago, they were trading at an average YTC of 11.70%.

