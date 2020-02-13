Summary
Liberty has seen a material improvement in its fundamental business performance as new stores ramp up.
The Florida market is growing at a rapid rate which is supporting Liberty and other local players to expand organically.
We are cautiously optimistic that Liberty's recent progress, if sustained for a few quarters, should be rewarded by the public markets.
Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.
Introduction
Liberty Health (otcqx:LHSIF) successfully emerged from 2019 as a stronger