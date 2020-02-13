Liberty Health: Put Its Head Down And Work Hard

by: Cornerstone Investments
Summary

Liberty has seen a material improvement in its fundamental business performance as new stores ramp up.

The Florida market is growing at a rapid rate which is supporting Liberty and other local players to expand organically.

We are cautiously optimistic that Liberty's recent progress, if sustained for a few quarters, should be rewarded by the public markets.

Introduction

Liberty Health (otcqx:LHSIF) successfully emerged from 2019 as a stronger