Core Laboratories: Slashing The Dividend Was Painful But Necessary

Introduction

Unfortunately, for shareholders of Core Laboratories (CLB) their new year was spoiled by news that their dividend payments were being reduced by almost 55% on the back of weak guidance. Even though the decision to reduce their dividend payments now sits in the rear view mirror, analyzing their situation can still provide useful insights regarding the warning signs to watch for in future and the sustainability of their new payments, not to mention their financial strength. Whilst not always the case, quite often a significant dividend reduction can be a sign of a stressed underlying financial position and thus it always pays to reassess their situation.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from "earnings". The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

During the last three years, their dividend coverage has continued to worsen from a razor thin 106.01% in 2017 to a stressed 66.81% in 2019, averaging only 87.04% across all three years. This indicates a material portion of their dividend payments has been funded through debt. Naturally this could not have continued perpetually into the future as it would have eventually strained their financial position too significantly.

Looking forward to their dividend coverage for 2020, based on the consensus estimates here on Seeking Alpha, their earnings are expected to be broadly flat compared to 2019. Assuming that this translates into flat free cash flow, their dividend coverage should be approximately 147%. When combined with the consensus estimates for earnings growth of 8.42% in 2021, it indicates that they have scope for mid-single digit dividend growth in the coming years. Although this will be highly dependent on the notoriously volatile oil and gas industry and given their current dividend yield of 2.96%, it is hardly too exciting.

The first additional insight is that given this aforementioned consensus estimates for their earnings in 2020 and 2021, it becomes clear that it was likely that if they had not reduced their dividend payments they would have continued to fund a portion of them through debt. Whilst their Chairman and CEO are both retiring and thus their capital allocation decisions are less important going forward, it nonetheless sets a good example for the incoming replacements.

The second additional insight is that even though their shares were only sporting a dividend yield of less than 3% back in 2017, given their razor thin dividend coverage, there were still clear warning signs regarding the safety of their dividend payments. It would be expected that many investors could have a mental bias and assume that risky and poorly covered dividend payments are confined to the realms of the high yield spectrum. Whereas this clearly is not always the case and thus highlights the importance of fundamental analysis in all situations.

The third additional insight is that any well researched investment thesis back in 2017 and 2018 would have required fairly aggressive assumptions regarding their future growth. Generally speaking even if they were able to maintain their dividend and free cash flow yield of 2% to 3%, it would have still been very difficult to justify an investment, as these yields are more alike high rated secured bonds and thus not suitable for significantly riskier equity.

Financial Position

Since their dividend coverage was quite weak, their financial position will provide further context into their decision to reduce their dividend payments and sustainability going forward. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their financial metrics, it appears as though they have a decent financial position, however, the reason they no longer wished to use debt to continue funding their dividend payments is quite clear. Even though all of their financial metrics indicate that their leverage is decent, any further increases in leverage would leave them exposed if their underlying conditions deteriorate further. Given the current headwinds facing the oil and gas industry, this remains a very real possibility, whether it stems from an economic slowdown, oversupply or a black swan event like the Coronavirus. The main strength of their financial position is their strong liquidity with a current ratio of 1.98 being highly desirable, especially given their ability to consistently produce free cash flow.

Conclusion

Although shareholders were likely expecting that improved operating conditions would soon eventuate, I personally prefer seeking investments that are so undervalued that they require minimal improvement in their underlying conditions. Looking into the future it appears that their new dividend payments are sustainable and offer mid-single digit growth prospects in the short to medium term, assuming that their underlying conditions do not deteriorate. Even though reducing their dividend payments has been painful, it was necessary as continuing to fund them through debt would have likely proved even more painful in the long term.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Core Laboratories' 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.