Handelsbanken: Good FY19 Results, Flat Dividend

While the long term may see further challenges and margin pressure, Handelsbanken has weathered conditions worse than this market, and I remain a convinced shareholder.

The results came in excellent and well above overall expectations. Handelsbanken is defending its market share well.

Handelsbanken, a bank I describe as "The best bank in the world", reported FY19 results today and guided for expectations in 2020.

(Author's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as SVLNF and SVNLY. The Handelsbanken listing in Stockholm, STO:SHB-A, offers stronger liquidity).

Annual reports are dropping daily at this time of the year, with all of the European ones (almost all, at least) including an updated dividend proposal for FY19 payable 2020. It is frankly impossible for me to in a timely manner provide articles for all of the companies currently reporting in. Instead, I will try and focus on the most significant. By most significant, I'll focus on the companies where my own personal stakes are the highest.

Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) (OTCPK:SVNLY) is definitely one of these, coming in at a 5.02% portfolio allocation.

Let's see how the bank did for the full year.

Handelsbanken - Quick Recap

If you've read my last articles on the bank, you know that Handelsbanken, like all Swedish banks, is experiencing some significant margin pressure in key product/service areas, including loans/mortgages due to low interest rate pressures combined with higher spending for KYC/AML and IT. Handelsbanken especially, which has been a bank focused on maintaining physical offices in rural areas, where most banks have abandoned such often-unprofitable operations, has caused some concern. At the same time, these exact factors have long been what Handelsbanken is known for.

This begs the question - just where is this bank going?

A reminder also to the bank's profit-sharing initiative, Oktogonen. This is what many considered to be key to the bank's success, as it motivates employees across the board and enriches employees financially. The bank has the option, but not the necessity to make provisions to this profit-sharing initiative each year, usually in relation to the bank's profit, increasing Oktogonen's (and as such, employees) ownership of Handelsbanken. Handelsbanken reversed the provision for Oktogonen in 2018/2019, which amounted to close to 1B SEK. To this day, and including 4Q19, the bank has not paid any share of profits to Oktogonen.

Let's look at 2019 as a whole.

2019 Results - excellent, but no dividend growth

1% drop in operating profit, but a small (55M SEK) growth based on a constant currency basis and without one-time effects.

RoE drop of 90 bps.

Income growth of 2%, 3% on a constant currency basis.

4% increase in expenses, related to restructuring, KYC/AML and IT.

1% improvement in C/I-ratio, to 48.8%.

Flat credit loss ratio for FY19, 0.2% improvement on a sequential basis (0.1% for 4Q19).

Significant improvement in CET1-ratio, up to 18.5% (from 16.8%)

Sequentially, things looked even better, with a 23% operating profit growth, 1.8% RoE growth, and a 12% decrease in expenses/CapEx.

The dividend for Handelsbanken remains frozen at this time. The dividend is, currently, at 5.50 SEK/share, payable in one annual dividend. I don't consider this a bad thing but in line with the bank's long-term stable strategy. As they are currently reviewing operations, divesting unprofitable portions and focusing on profitability while maintaining conservative risk, I consider my current returns on the bank to be good enough.

Handelsbanken's focus remains on customers with stable cash flows desiring a long-term relationship with a qualitative bank. The new focus is on private customers, property companies, and owner-managed companies, all with large asset bases and/or stable underlying cash flows.

Handelsbanken has also decided to focus and concentrate on the non-core operations and cut down on the offered product portfolio. This will ensure continued core service availability while limiting Handelsbanken's exposure to other, perhaps riskier ventures.

Handelsbanken has downsized exposure in certain areas - which is what we're seeing when we look at credit loss and stronger CET1-ratio. Handelsbanken's average credit quality in the loan portfolio continues to improve.

All of this is visible in the numbers, and the fact that the bank's strategy is working out is also visible in the numbers. Some facts.

Handelsbanken was the number one mortgage bank (for new mortgages) in Sweden at a nearly 20% market share. This is despite Handelsbanken having some of the higher average interest rates, and explicitly saying that they do not intend to compete on the market using lower interest rates.

The increased spending on IT is slowly showing results, with over 200M SEK of cost-saving slated to be reported during early 2020.

Handelsbanken's estimate regarding KYC/AML processes stands at around 1.2B SEK for 2019 and remains on the same level in 2020. The work is not yet done, but the bank judges the risk of Handelsbanken being used for illicit activity to be low.

Handelsbanken's higher interest rates enable the bank to increase net interest income (NII) during times when other banks are suffering. Especially impressive considering KYC/AML/IT spend.

The operating result beat estimates by almost half a billion SEK for the fourth quarter, yet again confirming Handelsbanken's resilience in the face of most things.

So, closing on 2019, it was a pretty good year despite all of the things, currently, happening to Nordic banks on the market. During a time where Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) is in the dumps for KYC/AML, Danske is in nearly a worse position and Nordea is struggling, Handelsbanken's results are still in line and beating expectations. The dividend remains stable.

I personally am opposed to the notion that Oktogonen/employee profit-sharing will receive a single cent until bank targets and profits are in line, and the dividends once again receive a bump. Perhaps this will occur next year. Until such time, I believe that no provisions should be made, but the focus should instead be on profitability.

With that said, I'm pleased with FY19 for Handelsbanken.

Valuation

That being said, if you're a buyer of banks, there are more undervalued banks (in terms of earnings and RoA) than Handelsbanken. Unlike Swedbank and other nordic banks, Handelsbanken has remained relatively unscathed from the troubles the others are facing.

This is reflected in the continued low dividend yield (on a public comp basis) of around 5%, where other banks are yielding 6-8%, and the relatively high P/E-ratio. Handelsbanken is, currently, trading at an 11-12 P/E ratio. That's to be compared to Swedbank's current 8.4 P/E (offering a higher yield even with the cut dividend). Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) is a bit tricky given the garbage result expected for FY19. The current P/E here of 20+ is, I argue, not indicative. I choose to view 2018 results as more indicative, giving us a 9-10 P/E - though this one is more uncertain. SEB (OTCPK:SKVKY) is trading at 10 times earnings, again offering a higher yield than Handelsbanken.

Again, all of these banks are conservative financial institutions in their own right, each appealing as I see it, and given Swedbank's current cut in the dividend, unlikely to reduce their shareholder payout during 2020. I own all of these banks, and I try to keep an eye on which is particularly cheap at the moment in order to gauge appeal. I'm already rather overweight when it comes to financials, so I'm not looking to increase my exposure here as a matter of course. If something truly undervalued appears, however, that's a different story.

As late as August of 2019, Handelsbanken traded at 9.7x its 2019 earnings. For this bank, that's cheap and is something I'd have reacted to if the undervaluation had lasted for longer than a few days.

As it stands now, however, Handelsbanken is the most richly valued of the Swedish banks. A P/E above 10x isn't something I'd want to pay for a Swedish bank in this climate and with the costs/investments, they currently face. That makes Handelsbanken around 16% overvalued at this time and based on an 8.6 SEK/Share 2019 EPS. At a share price of 86 SEK/share, the bank's yield would be at 6.3%, closer to competitors SEB and Swedbank, and that's where I'd consider buying a bit more.

Thesis update

Overall, I'm pleased with how Handelsbanken managed to perform during FY19. Based on the bank's earnings, I wouldn't expect a dividend increase nor did we get one. I did, however, expect that the bank continues its pullback with regards to Oktogonen - and during 4Q19, they did so.

There's still work to be done for Handelsbanken. KYC/AML and IT spending continue to be high, with the totals for financial crimes still expected to be above 1B SEK in 2020. I don't see material upside or catalyst for a valuation increase, given the costs the bank is still facing.

At the same time, Handelsbanken confirms that the measures taken have started to show results. Profitability remains at stable levels, and the bank proves once again that its services continue to be loved by consumers, with credit activity being record-high and market shares remaining strong.

Is Handelsbanken a "Bad buy"? No - never. If you find the bank appealing and don't care about a bit of a premium - because it's not that much - you'll get a safe 5%+ yield on your capital. That's never a "bad" thing. Still, there are better opportunities out there and more undervalued ones.

To clarify things a bit more, I'm going neutral on Handelsbanken because of its overvaluation with respect to what I want to pay, but there are very few prices where I'd consider this bank a "bad" buy.

Stance

Given the bank's current valuation, which I see as somewhat too high given the costs/challenges it faces, I currently rate the bank a "Neutral" despite a good FY19. I would look at banks with lower valuations prior to Handelsbanken.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVNLF, SVNLY, SWDBF, SKVKY, NRBAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.